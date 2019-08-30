NAPPANEE — A pair of perennial football powerhouses met Friday in non-conference action.
Class 3A No. 1-ranked Indianapolis Bishop Chatard beat 4A No. 4 NorthWood 48-21 at Andrews Field.
The last time the two programs met, NorthWood beat Chatard 7-0 in the 2005 Class 3A championship game.
This time around, the Rob Doyle-coached Trojans (2-0) pounced on Nate Andrews’ Panthers (1-1) early for a regular-season victory.
Chatard led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and 41-6 at halftime.
“I wish we would have come out a little tougher,” Andrews said. “We were on our heels.
“Some of that was them and some of it was us. (Chatard) is a great, great team. I have tons of respect for that program. That was another reason that we said it was OK to play them.”
After making Chatard punt for the first time all night, a 78-yard shovel pass play — Kyle Sellers from Nate Newcomer — and a conversion kick from Jerson Sanchez allowed NorthWood to cut the lead in half at 48-21 with 4:25 to go.
“When (the shovel pass) worked, it was pretty successful,” Andrews said. “When we were on our heels, we didn’t execute very well.”
The Panthers — clad in red from head to toe — pulled to within 48-14 with a 1-yard run by Newcomer and 2-point pass from Newcomer to Jason Borkholder with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter.
The nine-play scoring drive featured a pass interference call against Chatard.
The Trojans were ahead 48-6 at the close of the third quarter.
With the differential above 35 points and a running clock, the Chatard took the second-half kickoff and took 13 plays to get into the end zone. Andrew Sowinski caught a 14-yard TD pass from Kyle Cheek and George Forseee added the extra point Chatard took a 41-6 advantage into halftime.
The visitors gained 303 yards (208 rushing) in the first two periods while the Panthers were held to 103 (50 rushing).
After taking over on downs at the NorthWood 42, the Trojans went on an eight-play scoring drive that ended with a 2-yard TD run by Derion Gilbert and kick by Forsee with 49.7 seconds remaining in the half.
Cheek connected with Logan O’Brien for a 19-yard pass play and Thomas Coleman for a 14-yard aerial.
A 69-yard TD run by Daylen Taylor and a Forsee kick put Chatard ahead 34-6 with 4:40 to go in the second quarter. It was the second play of the drive following a Panther score.
NorthWood got on the scoreboard with a 14-play drive following a Trojan touchdown that was kept alive by two fourth-down conversions.
Newcomer scored on a 2-yard run to pull NorthWood within 27-6 and the extra-point was clocked at the 5:04 mark.
Taylor’s 72-yard sprint to the end zone and Forsee PAT put Chatard up 27-0. That was on the second play after a Panther punt.
The Trojans led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Following a NorthWood punt, Chatard went on a 10-play march which featured a fourth-down conversion and Chatard went up 20-0 on an 8-yard touchdown pass caught by Sowinski and thrown by Cheek and kick by Forsee.
Chatard threw for a 15-yard loss, forcing a punt.
Sowinski took the kick 44 yards for a touchdown. The extra point try failed and the Trojans led 13-0.
After forcing the Panthers to punt on the game’s first offensive possession, Chatard went on a six-play scoring drive capped by Taylor’s 3-yard TD run and Forsee’s conversion kick for a 7-0 lead.
Roncalli goes to Chatard and NorthWood visits Concord Friday.
“We get into (Northern Lakes Conference) play now and we know where we stand a little more now,” Andrews said. “We learned how we have to attack a game no matter who our opponent is.”
INDPLS. BISHOP CHATARD 48,
NORTHWOOD 21
Chatard 20 21 7 0 — 48
NorthWood 0 6 0 15 — 21
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — Daylen Taylor 3 run; George Forsee kick, 8:54.
C — Andrew Sowinski 44 punt return; kick failed, 6:33.
C — Sowinski 8 pass from Kyle Cheek; Forsee kick, :34.2.
Second Quarter
C — Taylor 78 run; Forsee kick, 10:13.
NW — Nate Newcomer 2 run; kick blocked, 5:04.
C — Taylor 69 run; Forsee kick, 4:40.
C — Derion Gilbert 2 run; Forsee kick, :49.7.
Third Quarter
C — Sowinski 14 pass from Cheek; Forsee kick, 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
NW — N. Newcomer 1 run; Jason Borkholder pass from N. Newcomer, 8:39.
NW — Kyle Sellers 78 pass from N. Newcomer; Jerson Sanchez kick, 4:25.
Team Statistics Ch NW
Net yards rushing 264 109
Net yards passing 131 146
Total net yardage 395 252
Total first downs 18 13
Passes (comp.-att.) 11-16 4-6
Passes had intercepted 0 0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-72 2-15
Statistical Leaders
Chatard: Rushing — Daylen Taylor 7-169, Derion Gilbert 15-67, Kyle Cheek 1-21. Passing — Cheek 10-15-122 ( 0 int.), Carter St. John 1-1-9
(0 int.). Receiving — Andrew Sowinski 3-42, Jack Annee 4-37, Logan O’Brien 2-33, Thomas Coleman 1-10.
NorthWood: Rushing — Jaden Miller 13-49, Nate Newcomer 17-36, Veshon Malone 3-9. Passing — N. Newcomer 4–6-119 (0 int.), Sellers 1-1-27 (0 int.). Receiving — J. Miller 3-50, Sellers 1-78.
