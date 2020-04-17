GOSHEN — All that is needed next to the definition of "gym rat" in the basketball dictionary is a picture of Charlie Yoder.
The Westview High School senior has spent thousands and thousands of hours in the gym honing his skills, fine-tuning his jump shot and working on becoming the all-around player he is.
Yoder averaged 27.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game this season as the Westview Warriors posted a 21-4 overall record.
Along the way, the 6-4 guard set new scoring records at Westview of career points (2,163), single-season points (734) and single-game (52).
He also surpassed the area career scoring record of Concord High School graduate and former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp (2,134 points).
All of those accolades earned Yoder the recognition of being named The Goshen News Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. It’s the second year in a row he won the award.
“It’s a great honor to be named the best in the area,” Charlie Yoder said. “To me, it is more of a testament to my teammates. They are the ones that did the things that were needed to put me into positions to score the points and make the plays.
“I’m really proud of the 11.0 rebounds per game. That is a lot of rebounds for a guard. The 5.6 assists per game is a school record. I’m proud of that since it shows I can do more than score points.”
My first memories of Charlie are not when he began playing high school basketball, but as a youngster, barely big enough to handle a regulation-size basketball. His dad, Rob Yoder, has been the boys basketball coach at Westview for the past 17 seasons.
The early memories of Charlie come from covering the Warriors and leaving the school after filing my story for the paper. The closer I got to the gym, the louder the sounds of a bouncing basketball would get. There in the gym, oftentimes by himself, long after the fans had left and probably even the players were gone, was Charlie shooting baskets.
“I’m glad you have those memories of him,” coach Yoder said. “I think Charlie would agree with me, we would rather people have memories like that of Charlie than anything else. The records he broke are great, but Charlie would rather be known for being a player that was successful based on the amount of time he put in working on his game.
“He started out as a skinny little kid and has developed into a stronger player. He still has some room to develop more physically. He is basically a normal guy who worked hard on his game.”
The Westview records Charlie Yoder broke were set by 1973 graduate Gary Yoder.
“Gary was a great player,” Rob Yoder said. “I have been around the Westview program for a long time. I always thought Gary’s records were untouchable. Gary still holds some records that may never be broken. He had over 1,000 career rebounds and I don’t see anyone ever touching that.”
Charlie Yoder and Gary Yoder are related by marriage.
“A Yoder married a Yoder is how we ended up being related,” Rob Yoder said. “I see Gary when he gets back to the area. He was a great player and is a great person.”
Charlie Yoder has respect for Gary Yoder and the records he set.
“Breaking his records was great, but you really can’t compare the two of us as players. The game has just changed to so much since he played,” Charlie said.
In Charlie Yoder’s four varsity seasons, he guided the Warriors to a combined record of 91-19 with two Class 2A sectional titles and one regional championship.
“As a coach, Charlie impressed me with his development as an all-around player. Scoring is what gets all the attention, but the other parts of the game are just as important,” Rob Yoder said. “I have been in the Westview program for 25 years counting my time as an assistant coach and I have never seen a player work as hard as Charlie has.”
2019-20 ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year — Charlie Yoder, Westview
Coach of the Year — Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, points per game
Charlie Yoder, Westview 27.3
Drew Hogan, Goshen 16.5
Trent Edwards, NorthWood 15.4
Sam Smith, Northridge 17.1
Alex Stauffer, Northridge 14.2
SECOND TEAM
Carter Stoltzfus, Northridge 13.5
Austin Miller, Wawasee 15.1
Brayden Bontreger, Lakeland 19.5
Nolin Sharick, Fairfield 14.3
Preston Phillips, Jimtown 14.8
THIRD TEAM
Zack Barker, Goshen 11.8
Josh Gross, West Noble 12.0
Bracey Shepherd, Lakeland 12.8
Drew Litwiller, Westview 9.7
Brock Flickinger, NorthWood 11.0
HONORABLE MENTION
Jarah Byler, Goshen 8.4
Joel Mast, West Noble 9.2
Beck Willems, Bethany 9.7
Zaven Koltookian, Concord 11.1
Owen Miller, Fairfield 8.2
Keaton Dukes, Wawasee 115
Ethan Hardy, Wawasee 10.0
Austin Cripe, West Noble 9.8
Ben Vincent, NorthWood 9.0
Bill Pawlak, Jimtown 10.0
