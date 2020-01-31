WAKARUSA [mdash] Orville D. Schmidt, 86, Wakarusa, formerly of Freeman, South Dakota, died 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born May 25, 1933, to Sam J. and Marie P. (Tieszen) Schmidt. On Aug. 18, 1963, he married Sandra (Kroeker) Schmidt. Surviving are his wife, Sandra,…