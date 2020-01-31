ELKHART — Unable to keep Elkhart Memorial off the offensive glass, combined with their own inability to score on the inside were the problems for the Goshen RedHawks in a 56-49 Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball loss Friday night at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
The Memorial Crimson Chargers had a total of 15 offensive rebounds, many of which they converted into baskets.
“We were not solid inside,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds and let Memorial score too many easy baskets on the inside. The rotation on our zone defense was not very good and couldn’t guard Memorial with our man, because of their quickness.”
Since Memorial’s defense shutdown their inside game, the RedHawks were forced outside, taking 23 3-point shots in the contest. They made seven of them.
“I don’t like taking 23 ‘3s’ but you have to take the shots the defense gives you,” Wohlford said.
Goshen took pretty good care of the ball on offense, turning the ball over just eight times against the Memorial pressure.
The Chargers jumped out to an 8-2 lead at 2:30 of the opening period. Goshen worked its way back in the game and took the lead for the first time at 11-10 on a trey by Drew Hogan.
Goshen was up 18-17 at 4:48 of the second after a basket by Zack Barker. Memorial went on a run, taking an eight-point lead before Hogan’s ‘3’ just before the horn sounded made the score 31-26 at halftime.
Hogan scored 14 of his game-high 19 points by intermission.
The RedHawks went on a 7-0 run to open the third period, assuming a 33-31 lead at 5:37. Quinn Bechtel had two baskets in the stretch and an assist on the other one when he found Hogan open for a trey.
Bechtel finished with 11 points.
“Quinn played well. He was more aggressive on offense,” Wohlford said.
The score was knotted 38-38 late in the third quarter before Memorial opened a 43-38 lead going into the final period.
The lead was as high as eight points in the fourth.
Zack Barker finished with 15 points while Jarah Byler and Tommy Cartagena Garcia two apiece for Goshen.
“We are playing well enough to be competitive, but not good enough to win,” Wohlford said. “We need to get more scoring out of other players besides our three leading scorers.”
Brandon Brooks netted 17 points, Titus Rodgers 11, Damarion Anderson and Brackton Miller both 10 for the Chargers.
Goshen (7-7, 1-4 NLC) travels to Penn tonight. Memorial (9-7, 3-2 NLC) is at Mishawaka Marian Feb. 8.
GIRLS GAME
A good start by the Goshen RedHawks built an early lead, but that slowly diminished late in the contest thanks to a number fourth-period turnovers.
Goshen led by 17 points (35-18) with 3:48 left to play before posting a 40-30 NLC win over the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Changers Friday night at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
“We can’t have silly turnovers down the stretch, especially down the stretch against a team like Memorial. We know they are not going to quit. They will keep playing until the final buzzer,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said.
Hill liked the way the RedHawks executed the defensive game plan.
“I was very pleased with the way we played defense,” the coach said. “I love the communication we have on the floor. We mixed in some zone and the girls did a good job.”
The outcome was never really in doubt at the end, but Memorial did cut the deficit to eight points (36-28) with 1:37 remaining.
Goshen got two free throws from Brynn Shoup-Hill at 1:19 and a basket from Megan Gallagher at :22 to push the lead back into double digits.
Shoup-Hill lead the way with 22 points for the RedHawks. Tori Eldridge added seven, Gallagher and Elizabeth Kirkton both four, Hannah LaFary two and Sarah Harmelink one.
Goshen (17-5, 3-4 NLC) meets Concord Wednesday at a 6 p.m. in the Class 4A sectional at Warsaw.
“I like the confidence this win gives us going into sectional,” Hill said. “Concord is playing well and they will be ready for us. The teams know each other so well. It is always a battle.”
Mya Reeves had 12 points, Du’Mour Watson 11 and Madison Axsom seven for Memorial.
Memorial (6-16, 1-6 NLC) squares off with Elkhart Central Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Warsaw sectional.
