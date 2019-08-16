Maurer quickly rises to 'Ninja Warrior' fame

LAGRANGE — A year ago, Jesse Maurer had one more rung to leap. He could see it. He could feel it. He could taste it. He was a matter of inches from achieving his goal.
Maurer leapt, slipped, and fell. He didn’t make it up the final rung. His goal: unachieved.
That’s how close Maurer was to advancing to the Las Vegas finals of ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ which is in its 11th season — the last eight airing on NBC. He was on the final obstacle of the course, the salmon ladder, and needed to jump four rungs to advance to the finals. He made it up the first three before failing to make the fourth.
He finished in 16th place in the 2018 Indianapolis regional finals. The top 15 advanced to Vegas.
“If I had been able to get one more hop, I would’ve qualified for nationals,” Maurer said.
When Maurer returned to his LaGrange home following his loss last year, he built his own salmon ladder in his backyard and began training. He never wanted to be that close again and fail.
“’I got to get this, and I got to get it good,’” Maurer told himself when he came back from Indianapolis. “Now, the salmon ladder went from one of my weakest obstacles to one of my strongest.”
That drive has led Maurer back to the same position this year. He qualified for the Cincinnati city finals, which airs this Monday at 8 p.m. on our local NBC station, WNDU 16. Maurer could not comment on how he performed due to a confidentially agreement he had to sign. Maurer said the episode was taped over Memorial Day weekend.
"American Ninja Warrior" is an obstacle course-styled show where contestants compete in multiple physically-challenging obstacles. There are four rounds: city qualifiers, city finals, Vegas finals and then the championship round, also in Vegas. Only two men have completed all four stages and won the title of “American Ninja Warrior” in the history of the show.
Maurer didn’t discover "Ninja Warrior" until he was a student at Bethel University in Mishawaka. He and his now-wife, Jessica, started watching the show in 2012 and fell in love with it.
“I’ve always been one that’s enjoyed climbing on things,” Maurer said. “And, so it was an easy draw for me.”
After watching for a few years, Maurer's friend, Scott Kane, started researching how to train for the show and found Classic City Center in Waterloo, which had its own ninja warrior obstacle course set up in it. Kane went out for a training session, loved it, and invited Maurer out to the next one.
Kane has become a pseudo-coach for Maurer during the ninja warrior process.
“Usually we check out as much of the course as we can and talk about strategies, things like that,” Kane said. “He’s very humble about that. He’s always asking those types of questions to learn and do better, and he gets a lot better because of that.”
Maurer started training for the show in the fall of 2017. He treks to the City Center once a week and also has some homemade obstacles, like the salmon ladder, that he uses to train when he can’t make the hour-long drive to Waterloo.
The ninja warrior gym was opened up by John Manon. He pitched the idea to the owners of Classic City Center of renting out the space five years ago. Instead of just renting it to Manon, the owners allowed him to set up shop permanently in the space.
Manon runs multiple training sessions a week in the building and has hosted several ninja warrior competitions. He said the first one they hosted in 2015 was the biggest indoor competition of all time at the time. Ten athletes who’ve trained at City Center, including Maurer, have appeared on the show in the past four years.
“It’s just been a thrill ride. It’s been one of those things, for me, it’s been kind of an out-of-body experience every once in a while,” Manon said. “I’m just so grateful to be apart of such a wonderful community and make these incredible friends, trying to develop the sport beyond the television show.”
Filming of "American Ninja Warrior" leads to a lot of long nights. The episodes are filmed at nighttime, meaning they don’t usually start until after 9:00 p.m. Maurer said he didn’t actually make his first run on the course in 2018 until 11 p.m.
This year, Maurer was one of the first to run through the course. He still didn’t compete until 10 p.m. The next day, when they taped the regional finals, he didn’t run until approximately 1 a.m. He said he didn’t leave the set until 7:30 a.m.
“First all-nighter I’ve ever pulled,” Maurer quipped.
Having the experience of the first year prepared Maurer for this year.
“Especially for the non-ninja side of it, as far as knowing where to be and what to expect as far as the TV side of it. That’s a whole other world,” Maurer said.
A few years ago, competing on "American Ninja Warrior" was just a dream. Now, it’s become a reality for Maurer.
“I did not expect this at all. The first year getting on, I was really happy to get past the first obstacle. The only thing you want to do is not fall on the first obstacle,” Maurer said. “Once I beat that obstacle, my nerve level of being on the course dropped significantly … I feel at home on the ninja warrior course.”
WATCH MAURER COMPETE
WHAT: American Ninja Warrior
WHEN: 8 p.m. Monday
TV: WNDU-16 (NBC)
