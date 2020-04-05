Saturday would have been the semifinals of the NCCA men’s national basketball tournament and Monday would have been the championship contest.
March Madness this year was canceled due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, which has devastated the sporting world causing the postponement or cancellation of events in nearly every major sport. Leaving die-hard sports fans with very few options for sports-related events to occupy their time in these difficult days of staying at home.
In an effort to give those sports fans something to divert their attention from the coronavirus pandemic, even if it’s only a few fleeting moments, The Goshen News — thanks to the idea of Publisher Tricia Johnston — is holding an online contest to determine the greatest sports figure in local history.
The list of the 64 athletes and coaches reads like a Who’s Who from high schools in the coverage area of The News, primarily Elkhart County, but also including parts of LaGrange and Kosciusko counties. The starting point for the process was the 50 athletes and coaches chosen to be profiled in the “50 in 50” book published by The News in 2016.
The full bracket can be found on our website goshennews.com. First round voting is underway and continues through Monday at 11:59 p.m. Round two goes from Tuesday through Thursday at 11:59 p.m., round three Friday through Sunday at 11:59 p.m., round four Monday, April 13 through Wednesday, April 15 at 11:59 p.m., round five Thursday, April 16 through Saturday, April 18 at 11:59 p.m. and the final round Sunday, April 19 through Monday, April 10 at 11:59 p.m.
Once the list of 64 athletes and coaches was determined the process of selecting the first-round matches got underway.
Due to working at home because of the coronavirus and following social distancing guidelines, I took the bull by the horns. By now you know I am older, so I went old school for the process. The 64 names were written on two pieces of paper that were then cut into individual pieces, which were then placed in a plastic shopping bag for the blind draw. The names were mixed and the process began.
Sorry, Vanna White was not available so I did the draw myself. That is why we didn’t make a video record of it.
The drawing was above board and even if I felt a match-up was too good for the first round, the pairing stood.
As I have been trying to explain to my co-worker Austin Hough, that is the beauty of the blind draw. To be the best you have to beat the best whether it is in the first round or the championship.
All that being said, several opening-round parings caught my eye.
One of the first was Rick Mirer vs. Kate Macdonald (now Smith). Both are former Goshen High School athletes. Mirer was an All-American quarterback, who went on the play at Notre Dame and in the NFL. Macdonald was an 11-time Northern Lakes Conference and sectional champion swimmer. She went on to swim at Indiana University, where she won six Big Ten titles and was a three-time All-American.
Another one pairs Erich Barnes and Shafer Suggs, two of the better all-around athletes to ever attend Elkhart High School. Barnes helped the Blue Blazers to the Final Four in the 1954 boys basketball tournament and was an All-State football player. He played football and basketball for the Purdue Boilermakers and went on to an NFL career, earning All-Pro honors six times. Suggs was All-State in both football and basketball, playing on two state runner-up basketball teams and one state championship football team. He played both sports at Ball State before a five-year career in the NFL.
Then there is Art Cosgrove and Shawn Kemp. This one intrigues me since Cosgrove was the GHS boys basketball coach when I was growing up in the 1960s, one of the best decades in program history. In the 1968-69 season, Cosgrove guided the Redskins to the program’s first regional title since 1930. Cosgrove won 183 of 294 games, developing such players as John Ritter (Indiana University) and Jay Miller (Notre Dame). Kemp was a four-year starter for the Concord Minutemen, leading the team to the state championship game in 1988. He still holds the all-time Elkhart County career scoring record with 2,134 points, was named to the Indiana All-Star team in 1988, was elected No. 17 by the Seattle Supersonics in the 1989 NBA Draft, and he played 14 seasons in the NBA earning All-Star honors six times.
There is one featuring two outstanding female athletes from different generations. Wawasee graduate Shanna Zolman was a four-year starter for the Warriors, scoring a then-state record 3,015 points. She played four years at the University of Tennessee for legendary coach Pat Summitt. She scored a total of 1,706 points for the Lady Vols and averaged 7.9 points in her WNBA career for the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Tulsa Shock. Diane Stephenson was an all-around athlete at Concord, earning 11 letters in volleyball, basketball, track and tennis. She was the first female athlete to be awarded a full scholarship at Indiana University, where she was a softball All-American in 1981 and also was an All-Big Ten selection as catcher. In her senior year, she compiled a 10-2 record as a pitcher and led the Hoosiers at the plate with a .317 average. She went on to become the IU head softball coach and in her first nine seasons, Stephenson recorded a 301-211 mark overall and a 129-103 slate in Big Ten games.
My hope is everyone enjoys the contest and while it can’t replace the NCAA Reader Contest we normally do, it gives you the readers something to help occupy your time while most of us are home in quarantine.
Good luck to all the athletes and coaches.
Remember to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.