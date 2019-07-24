FAIR FACES: Steve Cross enjoys calling 'home fair' races

GOSHEN — There's an old saying that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life. Steve Cross is a living example of that, in his eyes.
Cross has been a professional horse racing announcer for 30 years. He serves as the voice for all racing at Hoosier Park in Anderson. The Middlebury native also has become a mainstay of the harness racing at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
"Certainly enjoy calling at the Elkhart county fair. This is my home fair, so its obviously always a lot of fun to come out here and see all the people," Cross said. "We certainly always have a strong contingency, a good following. Very traditional; a lot of folks come out here year after year — have been for many years.
"They bring the next generation, and then they bring the next generation, and so forth. So, it's a big tradition here at the Elkhart County fair."
Horse racing isn't just a tradition at the fair, but one for the Cross family as well. Both Cross' father and brother have raced horses, with his brother still active in the profession.
"It is a family industry. You find multiple generations — my father raced horses, my brother races horses," Cross said. "Lot of fun. Beats working for a living."
Cross did admit his favorite part of horse racing wasn't necessarily about the horses.
"Being upstairs in a nice, air conditioned booth," Cross said as a smile came across his face.
Cross wasn't sure how many years he's been the voice of harness racing at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, but he's happy the fair organizers keep bringing him back to call the action every summer.
"It's all steeped in tradition," Cross said. "Just being a part of the Elkhart County fair is an honor."
