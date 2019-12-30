In 2019, I was able to write 15 different feature stories for The Goshen News, a little more than one a month. While some were bigger projects than others, I was proud of the unique content I was able to produce for the paper this year.
Feature stories are what matter most to me. Not that covering games isn’t important, but being able to write an in-depth piece on a person or team is a lot of fun for me. It’s also the stories I feel like you, the readers, want to read about the most.
While all 15 of my feature stories meant a lot to me, these three had the biggest impact on me not just professionally, but personally as well.
1. THE STATE OF INDIANA’S IDENTITY: Crowds, participation down for Indiana high school basketball (published March 1) — I actually started this project in November of 2018, but then Notre Dame football made the College Football Playoff and that halted almost everything for me.
I remember debating in mid-January if I still wanted to pursue this story. I had done some preliminary research into the numbers about high school basketball participation in Indiana over the last few decades and knew there was a story. My biggest concern, though, was getting area coaches and athletic directors to talk about the numbers on the record. Would people be willing to put their name next to words that would damage the aura surrounding basketball in Indiana?
That concern was put to rest fairly quickly, as the first five people I reached out to all agreed to do interviews for the story.
It is, without question, the most research I’ve ever done for a story. It’s also the longest, too, clocking in around 5,000 words. But I thought what I presented was a clear and concise story about the trends of basketball participation in Indiana.
For me, this story was a huge risk. Even though I’m from Illinois, I know how big basketball is in the state of Indiana. I feared the potential backlash of running a story like this, even though I knew what I was writing was the truth. The fact that there wasn’t much negative backlash was refreshing and showed that many people agreed with what I wrote. It was a big project for me to undertake, and I was proud of how it turned out.
2. FIGHT OF HIS LIFE: Cripe determined to be healthy again (published May 11) — When I first saw Colten Cripe walk into the gym at Lakeland High School, I thought, ‘Oh wow, this guy thinks he’s cool.’ Cripe was wearing sunglasses — indoors — in the middle of January. I jokingly laughed it off in my head as him being a “tough guy.”
Boy, would I learn he was.
When I made a comment about his appearance to the West Noble athletic director, Tom Schermerhorn, he told me why Cripe was wearing those sunglasses: Cripe had been in a serious car accident two months prior, suffering brain injuries, among other things. In order to prevent migraines, Cripe had to wear sunglasses and earplugs to block light and noise from getting to his brain.
I knew right there I wanted to write this story.
But then when I asked his dad if I could do a story on his son — I try to do that with all high schoolers I want to profile — dad said ‘no.’ Given how recent the accident was, Cripe’s dad, Jack, didn’t want a story done. I respected his wishes and put the story on the backburner.
Then April came around, and I asked again if I could do the story. I even went to breakfast with Jack to tell him what I wanted to do for the story, who I wanted to talk to and the overall content of the piece. He gave me the green light to write the story, and we were off and running.
I don’t know if I’ve ever had as much fun putting a story together as I did this one. Everyone I talked to had amazing answers about Cripe, the accident, his recovery and everything in between. It was really hard to trim down the story to what it became, as a lot of great quotes were left out due to space constraints.
The final product is what I consider to be the best story of my young journalism career so far. It’s also the story I’m most proud of, as I didn’t try and force my way to write it when I was told ‘no’ back in January. I was patient, waited for the right opportunity to write it and then capitalized on that opportunity. It’s definitely the story that’s had the biggest effect on me in 2019.
3. Who is Charlie Yoder? A look at Indiana’s quietest superstar (published Nov. 29) — I knew I wanted to write this story after Yoder’s junior season at Westview ended at March. It was just a matter of waiting until November to write it.
Getting to take an in-depth look at one of the best boys basketball players in the area from this decade was rewarding in many ways. Yoder is a very quiet kid, as the headline alludes to, so getting him to open up about his childhood, his social life and his Camaro was a fun experience.
And then there was the drive out to the Yoder’s farm.
To get from Westview Jr.-Sr. High School to the Yoders' house, you have to take four to five unpaved roads, pass a cemetery and avoid the animals roaming the Yoders' property. For a guy who grew up with none of those things near me, I was white-knuckling the drive basically the entire time.
But even that drive game me another glimpse as to who Charlie Yoder was. He was almost dropped straight out of the movie Hoosiers — a country boy who just loves playing basketball.
I thought the story I wrote was good, but I wasn’t prepared for the reception it received on social media. The story ultimately became one of the top 10 most-read stories on our website in 2019 because of all the likes, comments and shares it received on Twitter and Facebook. Seeing the pageviews on the story stay at a consistent high level for a week-plus was wild to see.
The year 2019 was good to me, and I can’t wait to see what 2020 brings, both professionally and personally.
