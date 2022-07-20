SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Lions have already made its sophomore season as an organization a memorable one.
In its 14-game regular season, they compiled a 10-2-2 record (32 points), which matched them with division opponent Kings Hammer FC out of Cincinnati, Ohio. Since the Lions had a goal differential of plus-28 compared to Hammer’s plus-26, though, the Lions were crowned Valley Division champions.
Now, South Bend enters the United Soccer Leagues (USL) League Two postseason as the No. 3 seed in the Central Conference. Despite winning their division, the Lions will be on the road to start their inaugural postseason journey, as they’ll head to Flint, Michigan, to play the seventh-seeded Flint City Bucks Friday at 7 p.m.
“It’s a great achievement,” Lions technical director Thiago Pinto said. “To be where we’re at in our second year, we’ll take that for sure. A lot of good people have put in a lot of selfless work. It’s great to be in the situation we’re in right now.”
Two players with Elkhart County ties have helped the Lions have a breakout second season. Both 2019 Northridge graduate Jony Mora and 2019 Concord alum Landon Fisher have appeared in 10 of the team’s 14 contests, with Mora logging 818 minutes played and Fisher 551. Mora is a defender, while Fisher plays the midfield position. Mora has contributed on offense some as well, recording two assists.
Since League Two is a pre-professional league, both Mora and Fisher can retain college eligibility while playing for the Lions in the summer. Mora is about to enter his senior season at Grace College, while Fisher will be a senior at Division-I Western Michigan University in the fall.
While neither player has scored a goal this season, Pinto said their play has been instrumental in the team’s success.
“Jony played in some games last year; Landon played in very few games,” said Pinto, referencing how Mora and Fisher were both on the 2021 Lions roster. “And now, those two guys have been absolutely key. Jony’s played a huge role and Landon as well. Just that development; that’s what we look for.”
Both Mora and Fisher explained what’s improved in their games in the last year that’s allowed them to find success with the Lions.
“Last year helped a lot,” Mora said. “We had more experienced players last year, so that helped me a lot with my game. Last year at college helped, too.”
“Half of it is just in my own head,” Fisher added. “Confidence is a big thing. At Western (Michigan), I had a good spring and I came here just confident and ready to go. I was ready for this season.”
USL League Two is split into four conferences: Central, Southern, Eastern and Western. Within the Central Conference, there are four divisions that have six teams each, giving the conference 24 teams.
Eight teams from each conference make the postseason and are seeded by how many points they accumulated in the regular season. A team earns three points for a win, one point for a tie and zero points for a loss.
The first and second round postseason sites are determined by USL League Two officials. Teams submit bids to host, and the League then selects hosts based off certain criteria, hence why Flint is hosting this weekend despite being the No. 7 seed in the Central Conference.
Flint is the host city for four teams. The other contest in Flint on Friday afternoon features No. 2 Chicago FC United against No. 8 Peoria. The two winners Friday will then face off in a second-round contest Sunday.
The conference championship games are set for July 29. The national semifinals will be July 31, with the League Two title game on August 6.
Leading the Lions offense this season has been Kainan Cironak dos Santos. The Brazilian has 10 goals in 12 appearances, tops on the team.
“My teammates have really helped me in the games,” dos Santos said. “My goal scoring is just a consequence of them helping me and setting me up.”
Flint City went 8-3-3 in the Great Lakes Division. The club has a rich tradition, which includes winning the USL League Two championship in 2019. Even though it’s a tough draw right away, both Fisher and Mora are confident heading into the weekend.
“I’ve never played them, so it’s going to be different for sure,” Fisher said. “I don’t know what we’re really expecting, but we have the mindset to go in there and play 100%. I’m going to give my all, put my best foot forward and try and get the win.”
“We just want to perform to the best of our abilities so we can get the win and play again Sunday,” Mora added.
Regardless of how long the postseason lasts for the Lions, being able to make the postseason so early into their existence is a step in the right direction, according to Pinto.
“You can sell success,” Pinto said. “Success breeds success. Success happens for a reason, so I think you have to identify the things that are working and the things that we need to continue to improve on. That leads to progress.”