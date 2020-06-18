GOSHEN — It doesn’t take long to see the sibling rivalry between Colt and Clay Kalb.
Both brothers like to think they’re better than the other when it comes to the sports they play. Whether it be swimming, basketball or cornhole, Colt and Clay try to reign supreme over the other.
“I think I am,” said Clay when asked who was better at basketball.
“No, me!” Colt exclaimed within seconds after Clay’s answer.
The sibling rivalry has had to stay at home this year, though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This past weekend, June 12-14, would’ve been the 51st annual Special Olympics Indiana’s Summer Games at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. The games were canceled, though, due to the pandemic. This left nearly 3,000 athletes from across the state missing out on one of the biggest events of the summer.
Fortunately, the athletes weren’t left with nothing to do. The Special Olympics has instead decided to hold a “virtual” Games, doing activities that can be done at homes, in neighborhoods or at parks. Instead of traditional Summer Games sports like track and field, athletes are playing games like basketball, bocce ball and soccer.
Along with playing games, athletes are being asked to do certain physical activities, like pushups and sit-ups. They also are being challenged to drink five bottles of water a day, eat fruit or vegetables and do mental health activities.
Each completed activity earns an athlete a point. The goal is to get five points a day. At the end of each week, parents will submit their athlete’s completed sheets to the county coordinator, who then turns them into the state’s Special Olympics officials. The virtual games last until mid-July, with awards being presented to the top performers during the closing ceremonies on July 25.
On Thursday morning, both Kalb brothers played basketball and cornhole together. Cornhole counts as the “ball throw” sport on the checklist. They also did their daily pushups and sit-ups.
The brothers’ mom, Jen Yoder, said playing sports is all her sons think about during the day.
“Usually, we do most of our activities in the evening once its cooled off; either first thing in the morning of in the evening,” Yoder said. “But if we’re not doing it until the evening, they’ll ask me during the day, ‘When are we going to go play basketball?’ They look forward to it, and that’s been good.”
Colt, 16, and Clay, 15, both have Fragile X Syndrome, a genetic disorder that “causes a range of developmental problems including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment,” according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Both are enrolled at Goshen High School and are in Special Education classes.
Last summer, both brothers competed in the Games in Terre Haute. They have competed in Special Olympics for six years overall.
Colt’s favorite sport is football. Both Colt and Clay play for the unified football team through GHS.
Meanwhile, Clay’s favorite sport is swimming.
“I can beat people,” said Clay why he likes swimming. “I like the races.”
Both enjoy playing cornhole as well, even if it means Colt can get one more shot in about his younger brother.
“I throw (the beanbag) harder than Clay,” Colt said.
Yoder, who taught special education at Goshen High School for 17 years before becoming an engineering technology teacher at the school, has had nothing but praise for the impact Special Olympics has had on her two sons.
“I would definitely encourage any parent that has a child with special needs to get involved with Special Olympics,” Yoder said. “What it has done for the boys is their confidence has been phenomenal. They truly do look forward to every activity with Special Olympics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.