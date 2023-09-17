MICHIGAN CITY INVITATIONAL (VLB)
Concord finished 4-0 at the Michigan City Invitational Saturday. The Minutemen beat Valparaiso 25-19, 17-25, 15-11 and took home another win, beating Westville 25-12, 25-14. The Minutemen also posted a win over FW Concordia before knocking out NLC-foe Mishawaka 23-25, 25-23, 18-16. Concord now stands 14-5 this year.
GOSHEN INVITATIONAL (VLB)
Goshen (16-6) finished 4-0 at their own invitational Saturday, beating SB Adams 25-21, 25-23 in the championship game. The RedHawks also beat Lakeland (25-15, 25-17), Lowell (25-19, 25-11) and Highland (25-12, 25-13). Addison Ross added 25 kills alongside Petra Schwarts 17 kills and five blocks.
ANGOLA INVITE (VLB)
NorthWood lost both matchups Saturday, losing to Angola 3-0 and to Bellmont 3-1. Claire Payne led both matches with six and 13 kills respectively.
WAWASEE INVITATIONAL (VLB)
Wawasee: 2-2, Bethany Christian: 1-3
Wawasee picked up two wins and equal losses, beating Bethany Christian and Elkhart Christian but losing to Culver Academy and Columbia City
Bethany Christian dropped to 6-15 this season, beating Wabash but losing to Elkhart Christian, Wawasee and Culver Academy. Morgan Chupp led with 15 kills and two aces.
CARROLL 1, NORTHRIDGE 0 (B SOC)
Northridge’s boys took their first loss of the season Saturday against a quality Fort Wayne Carroll squad.
NECC TOURNAMENT (B SOC)
Westview claimed the NECC Championship with a 5-0 win over Garrett.
GOSHEN 5, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0 (G SOC)
The RedHawks were smooth and effective in their attack Saturday night in a 5-0 win against Bethany Christian. Scoring was Jiana Camacho (2), Nereida Arriaga, Kaitlyn Swartzendruber and Caylin Martinez. Goshen is now 7-1-3 this season.
LAKE CENTRAL 4, CONCORD 1 (G SOC)
Concord dropped a matchup to Lake Central on the road 4-1 Saturday. The Minutemen with the loss falls to 3-7.
NORTHRIDGE 2, ARGOS 0 (G SOC)
The Raiders took care of an road game against Argos Saturday and Malorie Olson and Ashlyn Cawood provided the goals for 9-0-3 Northridge.
ELKHART 1, NORTHWOOD 0 (G SOC)
Elkhart knocked off NorthWood with a shutout of the Panthers at home.
NECC TOURNAMENT (G SOC)
Westview knocked off West Noble 3-0 Saturday night to claim the NECC crown for the Warriors.
NEW PRAIRIE INVITATIONAL (XC)
At the famed invitational, which will also be a regional site this season, several area teams placed in the large field of teams. In 1A, Westview girls placed four in the top 20 and finished first while the boys also placed first, also placing four in the top 20. Noah Bontrager won first for the Warriors in the boys competition, beating the second-place finisher by 18 seconds.
In the 2A competition, NorthWood’s girls placed fifth with Sydney Prenkert leading the way for the Panthers. The boys placed third as Bereket Bennett and Jonathan Towler led the Panthers. Fairfield’s girls team also made the trip, placing sixth behind NorthWood. Wawasee’s boys placed fifth and the girls placed 12th
In the 3A race, Northridge, Goshen and Concord had fine efforts. Northridge’s boys placed first thanks to Baylor Miller’s 11th place overall. Goshen (6th) and Concord (19th) rounded out the boys finish. The Raiders placed 7th in the girls race while Goshen (11th) and Concord (19th) followed.
SECTIONAL 8 (G GLF)
NorthWood and Wawasee competed at the girl’s golf sectional Saturday and the Panthers had two players advance to the regional round. Full results inside our story on the action.
LAPORTE INVITATIONAL (B TEN)
Goshen finished first at the LaPorte Invitational for the third-straight year, beating Hanover Central 4-1 and LaPorte 5-0. The RedHawks threw out a couple mixed lineups, testing players in different spots, but it still led to success as Daniel Love’s group moves to 14-2.
PORTAGE INVITE (B TEN)
Bethany Christian 5, Merrillville 0 / Bethany Christian 5, Triton 0 / Bethany Christian 4, Portage 1
Bethany Christian finished first and 3-0 at the Portage boy’s tennis invite. Noah Schrock, Gideon Miller and Ian McHugh all went 3-0 as well did the No. 2 doubles team of Adam Siemens Rhodes and Emerson Landis. The team of Justin Hochstedler and Tristian Mast finished 2-1. Bethany is now 9-6 this season.
NOTRE DAME 41, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 17
Notre Dame opened slowly but closed strongly Saturday in the 24-point victory over the visiting Chippewas. For full action, check out our story on the event.