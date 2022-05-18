Plenty of high school sporting events were postponed Wednesday due to the weather, including girls tennis sectionals. Here's a look at what was affected from The Goshen News coverage area and the new dates for the games.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 46 at East Noble: The Lakeland vs. East Noble match scheduled for Wednesday was postponed to Thursday. They will play at the same time as the Westview vs. Central Noble contest. Then, the winner of the Lakeland-East Noble contest will play West Noble 30 minutes after their match concludes. The championship match is still set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
Sectional 47 at Concord: Wednesday's semifinal matches of Northridge vs. Concord and Jimtown vs. Elkhart have been postponed to Thursday. The championship match will now be Saturday at 10 a.m.
Sectional 48 at NorthWood: Wednesday's semifinal matches between Goshen vs. Fairfield and Bethany Christian vs. NorthWood have been moved to Thursday. The championship match will now be Friday at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
NorthWood at Goshen - postponed to Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Goshen at NorthWood - postponed to Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Wawasee at Concord - postponed to Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont - postponed to TBD
BOYS GOLF
Central Noble vs. Wawasee - canceled and will not made up.
Concord/Jimtown/Mishawaka Marian - canceled and will not made up.