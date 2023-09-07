Here is a look at the local prep scores from Wednesday, September 6, 2023
NORTHWOOD 3, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 0
No. 6 NorthWood blew past Tippecanoe Valley Wednesday night in three sets. Winning all sets 25-10, 25-11, 25-12, the Panthers were led with a seven-block effort from Hannah Chupp. Emery Porter also added four aces to help push NorthWood to 8-1.
GOSHEN 198, CONCORD 205, WEST NOBLE 234
Goshen topped Concord and West Noble Wednesday afternoon at Maxwelton. Sophia Garber led the RedHawks, carding a 42 and being followed by teammates Kiley Wise (50), Kendall Hill (51) and Ella Potter (55). Mia McEachern led the Minutemen with 47. The two teams will see each other at the NLC Championship meet Saturday.
NORTHRIDGE 169, ELKHART 240
The Raiders moved to 15-0 Wednesday at Bent Oak Golf Club against the Elkhart Lions. Leading Northridge were medalist Alex Reschly (38), Karisa Dyer (42), Lizzy Irving (44), and Macey Riegsecker (45).
CULVER 168, WAWASEE 213
Wawasee dropped a contest to Culver Academy Wednesday night. The leading scores for the Warriors were Delaney Delagrange (50), Francie McDonald (51), Taelyn Tom (56) and Emma Young (57).
NECC SUPER DUALS
Fairfield finished 5-1 (girls) and 6-4 (boys) at the NECC Super Duals Wednesday night while Westview took home records of 4-2 (girls) and 9-1 (boys).
The girls team for Fairfield were led by Kaitlyn Kuhn (10, 22:01), Natalee Lambright (12, 22:18) and Lyla Dennis (14, 22:27). The boys were led by Evan Correll (16, 18:44), Carson Correll (20, 19:05) and Ethan Garcia (23, 19:15).
Westview’s girls team were led by Bailey Manns (6, 21:45), Adelyn Rainsberger (17, 22:41) and Annagail Warrener (24, 24:00). The boy’s group was led by Noah Bontrager (1, 17:06), Daniel Yoder (7, 18:12) and Nick Bontrager (8, 18:17).
GOSHEN 4, PENN 1
An exciting match between the No. 21 RedHawks and No. 24 Kingsmen took place in Mishawaka Wednesday night. Close, competitive matches were the theme as both teams battled in what could end up being a preview of a possible regional matchup. More information can be found in our full coverage of the event.
WAWASEE 3, LAKELAND 0
Recording a shutout and a second half storm, Wawasee picked up a 3-0 win over Lakeland Wednesday night. After entering halftime in a scoreless tie, the Warriors netted three to claim victory.
WAWASEE 0, CENTRAL NOBLE 0
Wawasee and Central Noble failed to move the needle Wednesday night, ending at a 0-0 stalemate. Warriors’ goalkeeper Natalie Katzer recorded 10 saves in goal.