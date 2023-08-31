Here is a look at the local prep scores from around the area for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
WARSAW 163, CONCORD 202, WAWASEE 206
Playing at Maxwelton in Syracuse, Warsaw led the way as Concord edged Wawasee. Concord was led by Mahra Chris (44) who helped the Minutemen moved to 5-5 (2-4 NLC). Wawasee fell to 0-5 in conference play.
NORTHRIDGE 162, MISHAWAKA 244
Northridge closed out it’s NLC schedule with a 162-244 win at Mishawaka Wednesday night. The Raiders (12-0, 7-0 NLC) were led again by sophomore medalist Alex Reschly (37). Lizzy Irving scored a new personal record of 39 while Karisa Dyer, Addy Irving and Macey Riegsecker all carded a 43.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 5, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0
Bethany Christian swept Prairie Heights Wednesday afternoon and did so in dominant fashion. Noah Schrock, Gideon Miller and Ian McHugh all won their singles matches in straight 6-0, 6-0 sets. In the double competition, the team of Justin Hochstedler and Tristan Mast won their match 6-2, 6-4 while partners Adam Siemens-Rhodes and Emerson Landis won theirs by the same 6-2, 6-4 score. Bethany now sits 3-4 this season.
FAIRFIELD 4, CONCORD 1
Concord dropped to 1-2 while Fairfield improved to 7-1 following the finished action which continued from Tuesday.
Fairfield swept the singles points with dual 6-1, 6-2 match wins by Garrett Stoltzfus and Cooper LeCount and a 6-1, 6-0 win from Chase Buckholz. Grady Garber and Drew Beachy won their doubles set 6-1, 6-3.
Bringing the Minutemen their only point was Braeden Messenger and Avery Johnson who won the No. 1 Doubles 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.
PENN 4, NORTHWOOD 1
NorthWood dropped a road contest at Penn Wednesday night. Caleb Yoder scored the Panthers only point, winning his 3S match 6-1, 6-2. Wes Newcomer and Brennan Chilberg brought their doubles match to three sets, losing 7-6 (3), 6-4, 10-6.
CONCORD 2, WARSAW 1
Knocking off the No. 13 Tigers, Concord netted two goals in the come from behind victory. Further details from the game can be found inside our recap of the action.
NORTHRIDGE 2, NORTHWOOD 0
In a battle of ranked Northern Lakes Conference opponents, Northridge took the win over the Panthers, netting two goals in a physical and intense battle. More information inside our story of the match.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 6, WAWASEE 0
Bethany Christian picked up a nice six-goal win over Wawasee Wednesday. Zoe Willems scored three goals for the Bruins and Mariah Stoltzfus added two in the win. Also scoring was Ellie Morris on a penalty kick. The Bruins now sit at 4-1-1 on the season. Wawasee drops to 1-5.