Here is a look at the local prep scores from around the area for Tuesday, September 5, 2023
MISHAWAKA 3, GOSHEN 0
Goshen failed to get on the board Tuesday night during the 3-0 loss to Mishawaka. Full coverage of the event inside our story.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 3, CAREER ACADEMY 0
Entering Hoosier Plains play for the first time this season, Bethany Christian raced past Career Academy in a 3-0 victory. While the Bruins won a close 25-23 first set, the following two sets would finish 25-15, 25-15. Solomiya Ilyuk led the team with eight kills as the Bruins move to 2-7 (1-0 HPC).
WARSAW 3, NORTHRIDGE 0
Northridge faced an uphill battle against a tough Warsaw team Tuesday afternoon and were bested in three sets. Dropping the first set 25-9, the Raiders only inched a bit closer in the 25-16 second-set loss and the 25-14 finishing third set. Northridge combined for just 19 kills and move to 10-5 this season.
GARRETT 3, FAIRFIELD 0
Fairfield played close with Garrett all Tuesday night but couldn’t scratch one past, dropping all three sets to the conference foe. The Falcons fell 25-22 in the opening set and were raced past in the second-set 25-16 loss. Inching closer, Fairfield wasn’t able to close a third-set win out, dropping the final set 26-24. McKenna Fisher ended with eight kills and 10 digs.
NORTHRIDGE 162, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 248, JOHN GLENN 252
Northridge continued its unbeaten season Tuesday afternoon with a big win over Tippy Valley and John Glenn. Addy Irving had a remarkable game, shooting a new personal record of 37 and winning medalist honors. Following Irving was Karisa Dyer (40), Lizzy Irving (41), and Alex Reschly (44). Northridge moved to 14-0 (7-0 NLC) and also gave head coach Ken Brewster his 100th win with the girls.
FAIRFIELD 201, GARRETT 233, WEST NOBLE 239
Addie Mast won medalist honors Tuesday with a score of 40, leading her Falcons to a victory and a 12-3 (9-1 NECC) record. Following were Bella Blosser (49), Mallory McGowen (53) and Paige Lantz (59).
WESTVIEW 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2
Westview squeezed out a tight victory Tuesday night in Goshen. The Bruins were competitive but couldn’t seal the deal in the battle between two young squads. More information provided inside our story.
GOSHEN 5, WAWASEE 0
Goshen moved to 9-2 (3-0 NLC) this season with a 5-0 win over Wawasee Tuesday. Pi Wellington (1S) defeated Joey Harper 6-1, 6-1, Isaac Stahly (2S) defeated Kane Duke 6-2, 6-1 and Eli Stickel (3S) defeated Brayden Miller6-1, 6-0. In doubles, Kyan Miller and Miles McLaughlin defeated Evan Byler and Ty Brooks 6-0, 6-2. Tyler Scott and Moses Kratzer also defeated Caden Pratt and Dane Cripe 6-0, 6-0.
FAIRFIELD 5, CENTRAL NOBLE 0
Garrett Stoltzfus and the Fairfield Falcons ran away with a 5-0 victory Tuesday afternoon against Central Noble. Stoltzfus defeated Carter Wilkinson 6-0, 6-1 and the following scores from the Falcons were Cooper LeCount (2S) defeating Carminc Shada 6-3, 6-1, Chase Buckholz (3S) defeating Carter Meinika 6-3, 6-2, doubles teams Noah Mast and Brant Garver (1D) defeating Dylan Carnahan and Jackson Andrews 6-0, 6-3 and Grady Garber / Drew Beachy defeating Ryne Keirn and Reddy Zolman 6-2, 6-2.
Fairfield now sits at 12-2, 4-0 NECC.
CONCORD 5, MISHAWAKA 0
Concord picked up a win over Mishawaka Tuesday afternoon, sweeping the Cavemen for all five points. Picking up wins were Adam Burkert, Andrew Kavanaugh, Brodie Hershberger and the doubles teams of Avery Johnson and Braeden Messenger alongside Lucas Ulfig and Lucas Prough. The Minutemen sit 2-6 (2-1 NLC).
NORTHWOOD 4, PLYMOUTH 1
The Panthers picked up it’s third win of the season Tuesday afternoon and moved to 2-1 in the NLC with a win over Plymouth. Leading the Panthers scores were Caleb Vincent’s (1S) 6-4, 6-0 win, Nic Anderson’s (2S) 6-2, 6-0 victory and Caleb Yoder’s (3S) 6-1, 6-2 win. The doubles team of Zach Hochstetler and Ty Stankovich lost 6-1, 6-3, while NorthWood’s other doubles team (Wes Newcomer and Brennan Chilberg) won their match 6-3, 6-4.
CONCORD 0, GOSHEN 0
In a battle between two ranked NLC clubs, the Minutemen and RedHawks weren’t able to place one into the back of the net, resulting in the scoreless draw. Full coverage inside our story.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1 (4), ELKHART CHRISTIAN 1 (3)
Bethany Christian allowed a late goal in the second half and entered overtime Tuesday against Elkhart Christian. After a scoreless period, the game was decided in penalty kicks in which the Bruins finished atop, besting ECA for the victory. Scoring for the Bruins was Sawyer Beachy, Luke Yordy, Shemaya Magatti, and Lian Espinosa Lopez.
NORTHWOOD 2, WAWASEE 1
NorthWood scored once more than the Warriors Tuesday night in a win for the No. 18 Panthers. NorthWood now moves to 1-2 in the NLC while Wawasee drops to 1-1.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 5, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 3
In an exciting soccer match for the now No. 11 Bethany Christian Bruins, Zoe Willems was again a clear leader, scoring three goals and leading the Bruins to the conference win. Mariah Stoltzfus and Elishaba Sanchez also added goals for the 5-1-1 team.
NORTHWOOD 1, CONCORD 0
A late score from Kinsey Newcomer was the deciding factor in the Panthers shutout victory over Concord Tuesday afternoon. NorthWood snaps it’s three game losing streak and moves to 5-3 while Concord falls to 3-4.
WESTVIEW 3, CENTRAL NOBLE 1
Westview claimed a 3-1 win over conference foe Central Noble Tuesday afternoon.
Full scores of other events were not reported by publication.