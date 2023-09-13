Here is a look at the local high school scores from the area for Tuesday, September 12, 2023
NORTHWOOD 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0 (VLB)
No. 4 NorthWood picked up a three-set sweep Tuesday over Bethany Christian. Panthers won the three sets 25-6, 25-16, 25-14. Sophia Barber led NorthWood with 10 kills to improve to 14-1.
FAIRFIELD 3, GOSHEN 2 (VLB)
In a really exciting five-set thriller Tuesday, Fairfield held on for the 3-2 victory over neighboring Goshen. All matches ended within four points or less. Goshen took the opening set 25-23 before the Falcons won the next two 26-24, 25-21. Goshen fought back for a fourth-set 27-25 victory but fell to Fairfield 15-13 in the deciding set.
Eva Herbert led Fairfield with 14 kills and was followed by teammate Alice Morrison with 13. Morrison finished second in blocks with four behind Maddy Miller with five. Addison Ross added 21 kills for the RedHawks and Petra Schwarts added four blocks.
MISHAWAKA 3, NORTHRIDGE 1 (VLB)
Northridge dropped a four-set decision to Mishawaka Tuesday night.
CONCORD 206, ELKHART 237, JOHN GLENN 245 (GLF)
Concord moved to 8-6 this season with a victory over Elkhart and John Glenn Tuesday evening. Mahra Chris led the Minutemen with a 48 as they prepare for Sectionals Friday.
NLC ROUND ROBIN #2 (XC)
With the NLC Round Robin moving to a speedy course in Warsaw, the Tigers took home first followed by Northridge. All results and words from the action can be found in our recap of the event.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 4, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 1 (B TEN)
The Bruins notched a 4-1 victory Tuesday against Blackhawk Christian. All matches went two sets but were competitive up and down the courts as Bethany evens their season record at 6-6.
GOSHEN 5, CONCORD 0 (B TEN)
The No. 19 RedHawks remained undefeated in conference play, picking up a 5-0 victory over the Minutemen Tuesday afternoon. No. 2 doubles was the only set to go three matches as Goshen improved to 12-2 (5-0 NLC) and Concord fell to 5-8 (3-2 NLC).
FAIRFIELD 5, WEST NOBLE 0 (B TEN)
Fairfield picked up another conference win with a 5-0 sweep over West Noble. The Falcons move to 15-2 (7-0 NECC).
NORTHRIDGE 3, NORTHWOOD 2 (B TEN)
The Raiders beat out the Panthers in a tough match Tuesday afternoon. Northridge swept the doubles competition and got a 7-5, 6-3 win in No. 1 singles from Seth Lomas to secure the victory. Winning matches for the Panthers were Elijah Shell (6-4, 6-1) and Daniel Vaughn (6-3, 6-3).
WARSAW 3, WAWASEE 2 (B TEN)
Wawasee dropped a close five-set match to Warsaw Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors did pick up points in No. 1 and No. 2 singles with Joey Harper (6-2, 6-3) and Kane Dukes (6-1, 6-4).
WESTVIEW 5, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0 (B TEN)
Westview picked up another victory Tuesday night with a sweep on the road against Prairie Heights. The Warriors only gave up three points total as most sets finished 6-0 or 6-1 in favor of Westview.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0, GOSHEN 0 (B SOC)
1A No. 4 Bethany Christian held its own against 3A No. 16 Goshen Tuesday night in a scoreless draw. The RedHawks pulled the most shots but the Bruins were able to come inches away from scoring multiple times and both teams received a non-conference tie.
NORTHRIDGE 1, CONCORD 0 (B SOC)
The No. 8 Raiders stayed unbeaten this week with a 1-0 decision over Concord Tuesday night. Northridge used a second-half goal to pull ahead from the Minutemen. Concord drops to 5-3-2 (2-1-1 NLC) while the Raiders move to 9-0-3 (4-0 NLC).
WARSAW 5, NORTHWOOD 0 (B SOC)
NorthWood got shutout Tuesday afternoon at Warsaw in a 5-0 defeat.
NORTHRIDGE 7, CONCORD 1 (G SOC)
No. 15 Northridge also stayed unbeaten, cruising to a 7-1 victory over Concord. Scoring for the 3-6 (2-3 NLC) Minutemen was Guadalupe Salas but was outdone by the Raiders who received goals from Morgan Cross (2), Bri Munoz (2), Sophia Brown, Ashlyn Cawood and Taylor Heflin.
NORTHWOOD 1, MISHAWAKA 0 (G SOC)
NorthWood squeezed out a victory on the road Tuesday afternoon netting a goal in the second half to give the No. 13 Panthers the win. Yareli Castro scored the winning goal for NorthWood.
COLUMBIA CITY 5, WAWASEE 0 (G SOC)
Wawasee fell to Columbia City by giving up five goals (three in the second half) on the road.