With girl’s golf already underway and several other sports’ seasons on the doorstep, here is a look at the local prep scores from around the area.
(Mon) Wawasee 0, Manchester 225
Hosted at Maxwelton Golf Club in Syracuse, Wawasee fell 225-0 to the Squires by rule of forfeit. It drops the Warriors to 0-3 to start the season. Wawasee faces West Noble at Maxwelton next Monday starting at 4:30 p.m.
Concord 200, Bremen 241, Westview N/A (three players)
Kicking things off at Bent Oak Golf Club, the Concord Minutemen claimed their second win of the new season, shooting 200. Bremen placed second with a 241 finish while Westview did not take a score with only three players in the contest. Leading the way for Concord was the duo of Mia McEachern and Mahra Chris who each won medalist honors with matching scores of 45.
New Prairie Invitational:
Hosted by Legacy Hills Golf Club in LaPorte, NorthWood placed sixth in a crowded field as Sophie Richmond’s 81 led the Panthers. NorthWood ended with a team score of 370. Penn took first with a 312 total while Elkhart finished with a final score of 453.
Northridge 325, Fairfield 409, Lakeland 465
Keeping it local at the Meadow Valley Golf Club in Middlebury, each squad settled for 18 holes and encountered a brief weather delay before Northridge took home first. Karisa Dyer lead the Raiders group while Fairfield’s Addie Mast took home first with the low score of 73.