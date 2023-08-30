Here is a look at the local prep scores from a loaded Tuesday slate.
WESTVIEW 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1
Westview held off Bethany Christian Tuesday afternoon with a four-set victory over the Bruins. Bethany Christian (1-7) played close with the Warriors, dropping the first set 25-22 and coming back in the second set for a 27-25 Bruin win. With the score knotted at one, Westview took the third set 25-23 and ran away with a 25-12 fourth-set win.
Leading the Bruins were Adrienne Chupp with 13 kills and Morgan Chupp with 11 kills.
ANGOLA 3, FAIRFIELD 0
Fairfield fell to 3-6 (2-1 NECC) Tuesday against an undefeated Angola squad. The Falcons were outscored 75-26 over the three sets that went in order 25-6, 25-13, 25-7.
NORTHRIDGE 3 WEST NOBLE 0
Sweeping the home Chargers, Northridge moved to 8-2 this season. Winning all three sets 25-12, 25-10, 25-14, the Raiders fired on all cylinders. Leading the team’s performance was Lauren Berger with nine kills, 10 digs and six aces. Bella Tallman also added a hitting efficiency of .364 with five kills.
WAWASEE 3, MANCHESTER 0
Wawasee claimed a sweep over Manchester Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors took all three sets 25-19, 25-23, 25-20.
PLYMOUTH 196, CONCORD 211, MISHAWAKA 250
Concord placed second against conference foes Plymouth and Mishawaka Tuesday afternoon. The Minutemen now sit 4-4 (1-3 NLC)
FAIRFIELD 191, ANGOLA 221, WESTVIEW (INC)
Addie Mast medaled again for Fairfield and the Falcons improved to 9-3 (6-1 NECC) this season. Playing at Meadow Valley GC, Mast led all golfers with a 36. Her teammate Bella Blosser scored the second-lowest score of the day (46) and was followed by Mallory McGowen (52) and Paige Lantz (57) to sum up the Falcons score.
Westview, who holds a small team this year, got results from their three golfers. Danika Yoder led the Warriors with a 48 and was trailed by teammates Lolyan Bennett (52) and Becky Moore (69).
NORTHRIDGE 166, GOSHEN 228, WAWASEE 236
No. 15 Northridge (11-0, 6-0 NLC) returned to Meadow Valley GC for the second time in as many days, this time facing off against Goshen and Wawasee. Shooting two birdies on the final two holes, Alex Reschly shot a 38 to lead the Raiders and medal as the low-scorer. Following Reschly was Lizzy Irving (40), Karisa Dyer (43) and Macey Riegsecker (45).
For Goshen, Sophia Garber led the group with a 52 and was followed by Kiley Wise (54), Kendall Hill (58) and Ella Potter (64). Wawasee’s top four were Delaney Delagrange and Emma Young (58), Ava Couture (59) and Francie McDonald (61)
FAIRFIELD 6-WAY
The Fairfield 6-Way took place Tuesday afternoon continuing the string of large midweek fields. In the boy’s competition, Westview took first (5-0) with Fairfield coming in second (4-1). Westview was the clear leader with four runners placing in the top five. Those were Noah Bontrager (17:54, 1st), Daniel Yoder (18:12, 2nd), Cole Bontrager (18:26, 4th) and Christien Noward (18:32, 5th). Fairfield’s Evan Correll (18:34, 6th) led the Falcons team who placed all five runners in the top 15.
In the girl’s race, Fairfield finished 5-0 while Westview compiled a 3-2 record. Both the Warriors and Falcons landed three runners in the top 10, but Fairfield’s Lyla Dennis finished as the best of the bunch, posting a time of 22:33 (5th). Westview’s top runner was Bailey Manns (22:48, 8th).
NLC ROUND ROBIN
The first NLC Round Robin took place Tuesday at Ox Bow Park and brought a good look at several state teams and athletes from the boy’s and girl’s teams. All the action can be found in our coverage of the meet.
GOSHEN 5, WARSAW 0
Getting back in the win column Tuesday, No. 22 Goshen raced past Warsaw 5-0. The RedHawks (6-2, 1-0 NLC) were led by Pi Wellington and Isaac Stahly who won both of their sets 6-0. Sophomore Eli Stickel played the closest match, but the 6-3, 7-5 win displayed the depth of the RedHawks. Goshen will travel to Middlebury Thursday for a matchup with Northridge (6-2) and will be back home Friday for a meeting with Fairfield (5-2, 2-0 NECC)
NORTHRIDGE 5, MISHAWAKA 0
Rebounding off a couple losses, Northridge stuck it to Mishawaka, posting a 5-0 shutout against the Cavemen. The Raiders improve to 6-2 (1-0).
WAWASEE 5, WHITKO 0
Wawasee improved to 8-1 (1-0 NLC) Tuesday night following a shutout performance at Whitko. The Warriors only faltered twice, posting several 6-0 shutouts and allowing only two sets to get to 6-1.
NORTHWOOD 8, LAKELAND 0
Blowing past the Lakers Tuesday evening, No. 18 NorthWood put up eight goals in the effort to move to 3-2-1. With four goals in each half, the Panthers put away Lakeland with scores from Carlos Alveraz (2) Dominic De Freitas, Solomon Yegon, Maddox Brown, Drew Davis and Jager Bute.
WESTVIEW 3, GARRETT 0
No. 1 Westview earned the top spot in the 1A rankings this week and showed why in its 3-0 shutout of Garrett Tuesday evening. Westview now moves to 4-1 (3-0 NECC) this season.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 5 WEST NOBLE 1
Bethany Christian picked up a commanding win Tuesday against West Noble to improve to 3-1-1 this season. Holding a 3-0 lead at the half, the Bruins added two more. Scoring for Bethany were Mariah Stoltzfus (2), Zoe Willems, Mariam Ilyuk and Ellie Morris.
CULVER ACADEMY 4, CONCORD 0
The Minutemen dropped a road contest at Culver Tuesday afternoon. In the loss, Culver netted four goals to drop Concord to 2-3.
GOSHEN 2, WARSAW 2
Kennedy Yordy scored two goals in the first half and Ava Yordy made nine saves Tuesday in the 2-2 tie with Warsaw. That puts the RedHawks at 3-1-2 (1-0-2 NLC) this season.
WESTVIEW 4, ARGOS 0
Westview continued the early season success Tuesday with a 4-0 win over Argos. The No. 12 Warriors were dominant throughout and now sit 4-1-0 (2-0 NLC).