Tuesday provided several great games, here is the rundown of all the area scores from Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
VOLLEYBALL
Concord 3, South Bend Adams 0
Despite a 3-0 sweep Tuesday, each set ended tightly but in favor of the Minutemen in each instance. In straight sets, Concord won 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 against the Eagles. The Minutemen won with the help of two aces from four different players each and with Dominique Stilley’s eight kills.
Concord is now 7-2 this season.
NorthWood 3, Fairfield 1
Fairfield welcomed NorthWood Tuesday night and were bested in four sets. NorthWood won the opening set 25-10 but were beaten in the following set 25-19. The Panthers got back on track, winning the final two sets 25-11, 25-10.
In the win, Hilary Laidig’s group was led by Sophia Barber and Karis Bennett who both scored 15 kills during the match. NorthWood moves to 6-1 while Fairfield drops to 3-1.
Northridge 3, SB St. Joseph 2
In an exciting matchup Tuesday, Northridge and St. Joseph traded sets until the Raiders came away with a tight fifth-set victory.
Winning the first set 25-23, the Raiders dropped the following 25-23. Taking the lead again was Northridge with a 25-19 set win whereas St. Joseph won the fourth set 25-14. Taeja Davis’s team responded with a 16-14 fifth-set victory and were led by Lauren Berger (18 kills, 11 digs), Samantha Claybaugh (16 digs, three aces) and Bella Tallman (13 kills, three blocks).
GIRLS GOLF
Fairfield 196, Prairie Heights 280
Playing at home at Meadow Valley GC, Fairfield was led by Mallory McGowen who shot a 45 and was the low scorer between the two schools. Following was Addie Mast (46), Bella Blosser (48) and Greta Hochstetler (57).
CROSS COUNTRY
Concord - Boys 1st (29), Girls 1st (30)
Facing Benton, LaPorte Christian,Prairie Heights and Elkhart Christian Tuesday, Concord pushed themselves to 4-0 this season on the men’s side.
Leading the Minutemen’s scores was Ried Sollars (1st, 17:10), Anthony Claudio (3rd, 17:53), Jaxson Meyer (7th, 18:29). For the girl’s, Zoe Roberts (2nd, 21:38) led the other side followed by her teammates Maggie Weldy (5th, 22:35) and Lilian Hunter (6th, 23:23).
Tiger Invitational – NorthWood Boy’s (2nd), Girl’s (3rd)
The NorthWood Cross Country team placed second (boys) and third (girls) at the Tiger Invitational hosted by Warsaw Tuesday afternoon. Owen Allen ran a 17:07 to place first among boy’s finshers.
BOYS TENNIS
Concord 5, NorthWood 0
Originally schedule for Thursday, both Concord and NorthWood decided to use precaution and bump up their tennis match to Tuesday due to the incoming heat sweeping the area.
In the Tuesday contest, Concord won a 3-2 match, taking both doubles matches and a contest between the 1S. In that matchup, Concord’s Adam Burkert won 7-6, 7-6 in a congested matchup. Nic Anderon won his match over Andrew Kavanaugh of Fairfield (6-0, 6-4) and so did Caleb Yoder over the Falcons Brodie Hershberger (6-3, 6-3).
The doubles points were earned by the Concord pairs of Aver Johnson/Braeden Messenger (6-0, 6-4) and Lucas Ulfig/Lucas Prough (6-3, 7-5). NorthWood falls to 1-3 (0-3).
Fairfield 5, Prairie Heights 0
Fairfield completed a 5-0 sweep of Prairie Heights Tuesday and were led by Garrett Stoltzfus who won his match 6-0, 6-0. Other scores for the Falcons were Cooper LeCount (6-0, 6-0), Chase Buckholz (6-1, 6-1), Noa Mast/Brant Garber (6-0, 6-2) and Matthew Holsopple/Andrew Mathews (6-0, 6-0).
Goshen 5, Bethany Christian 0
Goshen continued its cruise through the regular season with a 5-0 victory over Bethany Christian Tuesday afternoon which was a match resumed from last week’s rainout. The RedHawks, ranked 24th, were led by Evan Hochstedler who defeated Ian McHugh 6-0, 6-0 and Isaac Stahly over Noah Schrock 6-1, 6-1.
Also earning points for Goshen was Eli Stickel over Gideon Miller 6-2, 6-2 and doubles partners Kyan Miller/Myles Mclaughlin over Tristian Mast/JustinHochstedler 6-0, 6-2. Additionally, Tyler Scott/Moses Kratzer over Bethany’s Emerson Landis/Keagan Meyer 6-2, 6-1.
Goshen now moves to 5-0 while Bethany slips to 1-2.
Northridge 4, Westview 1
The Raiders picked up another victory Tuesday afternoon, pushing their record to 5-1. Leading Northridge was freshman 1S Seth Lomas who won his match 6-2, 6-1 against Westview’s junior Mason Clark. Senior Daniel Vaughn beat junior Dylan Shrock 6-4, 6-2 for another Raiders point while Westview’s lone point was won by freshman Kaden Hostetler over Elijah Shell 6-4, 6-4. Both doubles points were awarded to Northridge.
BOYS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 8, Wawasee 0
The Bruins continued their fine start to the season with an 8-0 shutout of Wawasee Tuesday afternoon.
Scoring for Bethany Christian was Shemaya Magatti (2), Tyson Chupp, Luke Yordy, Jayden Schlabach, Jude Miller, Zane Parson and Sawyer Beachy.
Goshen 5, Westview 0
A battle between two high-caliber ranked teams took place Tuesday in Goshen. The level difference was clear, but was a good matchup for both schools who have high aspirations for the season. More coverage can be found in our full story.
Northridge 1, South Bend Adams 1
A stalemate took place in Middlebury after the Raiders scored a late goal Tuesday afternoon. It was an exciting finish for both teams. More information can be found in our full story.
GIRLS SOCCER
Penn 7, Concord 0
Concord girl’s soccer took a hard loss Tuesday in the 7-0 loss to the Penn Kingsmen. Jim Snyder’s squad falls to 1-2-0 on the season.
Northridge 5, Elkhart 1
The Raiders were excellent in their road win Tuesday afternoon in which they outshot the Lions 29-1. Northridge scored three in the first half and gave up their only goal in the second half. Scoring for the 3-0-2 Raiders were Morgan Cross (2), Bri Munoz (2) and Ashlyn Cawood. Sophia Brown added two assists while Cross and Munoz also pitched in for one.
Wawasee at Central Noble (VLB), Westview at Prairie Heights (VLB), Goshen vs Trinity at Greenlawn (GLF), Wawasee vs Central Noble (TEN) and Wawasee vs Manchester (G SOC) were all not updated by the time of publication.