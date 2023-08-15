A loaded Tuesday slate provided some nice action as we take a look at the local prep scores from around the area for Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Bethany Christian 3, Jimtown 1
As you’ll see as you advance further through the rundown, Bethany Christian joined the fold Tuesday night with a similar 3-1 victory like the rest of the volleyball-playing area.
The Bruins opened up by claiming the first two sets 25-21, 25-16 but dropped the third set 25-20 to keep the Jimmies in the game. Bethany Christian wouldn’t let it go much further, holding on to a tight fourth set to take a 25-23 victory and the home opener victory. Adrienne Chupp led the Bruins with 15 kills.
Concord 3, South Bend St. Joseph 1
Opening up their season at home, the Minutemen put on a good show with a commanding third and fourth set to seal the win at home. Concord took the first set 25-21 but then dropped the following set 25-21. The fury came out in the next two sets as the Minutemen won both 25-12. They’ll face Elkhart on the road Thursday.
Fairfield 3, Fremont 1
A late battle Tuesday night gave the Falcons their first win of the 2023 season. Fairfield and Fremont traded the first two sets with the Falcons taking the first 25-14, and the Eagles took the second, 25-21. A close 25-23 set went the Falcons way, who then put away Fremont with a 25-17 fourth set victory.
Northridge 3, Lakeland 1
The Raiders began their season with a nice win over Lakeland Tuesday night. Northridge dropped the first set 25-20 but swept the final three 25-17, 25-22, 25-16.
NorthWood 3, Penn 1
In a battle between two giants, the Panthers outdid the Kingsmen, taking home their first victory 3-1.
Hilary Laidig’s group took the first set 25-21 but were continued to be challenged by Penn. The Kingsmen won the following set 27-25 before the third set, another hard-fought battle, ended with the Panthers up 26-24. With the opportunity to put the Kingsmen away, Laidig’s squad did just that, winning the final set 25-21.
Leading the way was Clare Payne with 20 kills followed by Karis Bennett with 13. Hannah Chupp and Emery Porter both added three aces.
Tippecanoe Valley 3, Wawasee 2
Wawasee opened their season off with a back-and-forth affair with the Vikings. The Warriors lost the first set 25-18 but cruised through the second 25-13. Tippecanoe responded with a 25-14 third-set win while the Warriors pushed it to five with a 25-18 fourth-set win.
In the winner-take-all set, Wawasee wasn't able to survive, dropping the set 15-10.
Northridge 159, Westview (NS)
The Raiders kept their foot on the gas with an easy victory Tuesday night against Westview. With the Warriors only having three players, Northridge already had the victory in hand, but they still put up some low numbers, including sophomore Alex Reschly’s 35 on the par-35 course. Following Reschly, whose PR was the low-scorer of the evening, was Addy Irving (39), Karisa Dyer (42), Lizzy Irving (43) and Macey Riegsecker (44). Northridge improves to 6-0.
The Warriors were led by Danika Yoder (53), Lilyan Bennett (55) and Becky Moore (69).
South Bend St. Joseph 194, Concord 208
The Minutemen hit the road but fell behind for their first loss this season. Mia McEachern and Mahra Chris led Concord with 47. Concord now sits at 2-1.
NorthWood, Bremen, Fairfield Duel
NorthWood 21, Bremen 36, NorthWood 20, Fairfield 35, Bremen 26, Fairfield 30
Low Runner: Owen Allen (NorthWood): 17:09
Northridge 4, Bethany Christian 1
The Raiders took care of the Bruins Tuesday afternoon in the team’s 4-1 victory. Noah Shrock won his match for Bethany Christian, but the rest of Northridge’s team sealed up the victory.
Goshen 5, West Noble 0
Fighting the wind Tuesday afternoon, Goshen swept the Chargers with a 5-0 victory. The RedHawks start strong on the road.
NorthWood 4, Jimtown 1
The Panthers got an early season win Tuesday night, defeating Jimtown handily. Tif Schwartz’s squad begins the season with a strong win over the Jimmies.
East Noble 3, Westview 2
The Warriors dropped their first of the year, losing in singles on the road at East Noble.
Bethany Christian 7, Lakewood Park Christian 0
The 1A 6th-ranked Bruins began their season Tuesday and put on an offensive rout of the Panthers. Up 5-0 at halftime, Bethany Christian added two more in the second half to easily slide past LWPC to begin the season. Jayden Schlabach scored three goals to lead the Bruins.
Concord 2, NorthWood 0
Spoiling the Panthers home opener Tuesday night, Concord earns win number one on the season, defeating NorthWood who entered the match at No. 19. More information on the game can be found here.
Goshen 3, South Bend St. Joseph 1
Tying their last time out, the RedHawks stayed on the road for their game against South bend St. Joseph. No. 14 Goshen was able to get on the board this time and cruised to a strong victory. The RedHawks move to 1-0-1 on the season.
Northridge 2, Penn 1
Following their statement win against Chesterton Saturday, the 18th-ranked Raiders took on the Penn Kingsmen at home Tuesday night.
The Raiders were impressive again, squeaking past the Kingsmen and improving to 2-0 on the new season.
NorthWood 3, Bethany Christian 2
With a pair of scores from NorthWood’s Yareli Castro and a pair from Bethany Christian’s Zoe Willems, the fans in Goshen got an eventful game Tuesday night. A back-and-forth affair is the best way to describe the action, but you can read more about it here.
Goshen 9, Mishawaka 0
A lopsided victory at home is never upsetting to see. The RedHawks dismantled the Cavemen, discarding the road NLC foe after jumping out to a 6-0 lead early in the opening half. Scoring for the RedHawks was Kennedy Yordy (4), Kaitlyn Swartzendruber (3), Lourdes Baltazar and Nereida Arriaga.
Westview 3, Plymouth 0
The Warriors began the season with a win Tuesday night over the Pilgrims. Westview makes a strong case for their No. 15 ranking in 1A.
Scores for Wawasee vs. Central Noble boys tennis and Wawasee vs. Manchester girls soccer were not published by time of publication.