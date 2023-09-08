Here is a look at the local prep scores from around the area for Thursday, September 7, 2023
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 3, LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN 2
In an exciting five-set match Thursday evening, Bethany Christian held on to take the final set to improve to 3-7. The Bruins nabbed the first two sets 25-21 and 25-15. LWPC took the next two 25-19, 25-23 before Bethany won the final set 15-9. Solomiah Ilyuk led the team with 10 kills and Adrienne Chupp had 19 digs to lead the Bruins.
MISHAWAKA 3, CONCORD 0
Concord fell to Mishawaka Thursday night in three sets. The Minutemen played close but couldn’t hang on as the Cavemen pulled away late in each set. More details inside our full story.
FAIRFIELD 3, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0
Fairfield picked up a solid win Thursday night of Prairie Heights. Winning the three sets 25-16, 25-16 and 25-10, the Falcons were led by Alice Morrison (10 kills, 1 block), Amanda McGuire (11 digs) and both Ariana Schwartz and Maddy Miller with three aces.
GOSHEN 3, WAWASEE 1
The road RedHawks picked up a four-set win at Wawasee Thursday night. Leading the team with 13 kills, Petra Shwartz helped Goshen win the final three sets after the Warriors won the first 25-20. Winning sets two through four 25-23, 25-23 25-17, Mel Hochstetler’s group improved to 11-4 (1-2 NLC)
NORTHWOOD 3, PLYMOUTH 0
NorthWood didn’t mess around Thursday night against Plymouth. The Panthers grabbed 25-14, 25-8 and 25-6 set wins over the Pilgrims. Claire Payne led the group with 13 kills and added five blocks. Tatum Evers scored six aces.
NORTHWOOD 193, WAWASEE 223, MISHAWAKA 241
NorthWood and Wawasee closed out its regular seasons Thursday. NorthWood finished in front while the Warriors trailed. All teams will see each other Saturday at Eberhart for the NLC Championship.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 5, SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON 0
The Bruins marched to a sweep Thursday on the road to move to 4-5 this season. Noah Schrock, Gideon Miller, Ian McHugh, Tristan Mast and Justin Hochstedler all won by double 6-0 sets. Emerson Landis and Keagon Meyer won by default.
CONCORD 4, PLYMOUTH 1
Facing multiple rain delays throughout the match, Concord drew a 4-1 victory over Plymouth Thursday afternoon. Andrew Kavanaugh started the action off with a win in No. 2 singles and Brodie Hershberger took a three-set win for the Minutemen’s final point of the night.
FAIRFIELD 5, LAKELAND 0
The Falcons flew past Lakeland Thursday night continuing their impressive season. All the details inside our full coverage of the affair.
GOSHEN 5, NORTHWOOD 0
The No. 21 RedHawks claimed another NLC victory Thursday afternoon against the Panthers. Pi Wellington (6-0, 6-0), Isaac Stahly (6-1, 6-2) and Eli Stickel (6-1, 6-3) all brought singles victories home. Partners Kyan Miller and Myles McLaughlin (6-1, 6-0) and Tyler Scott/Moses Kratzer (6-0, 6-0) took home victories in doubles. Goshen now improves to 11-2 (4-0 NLC) and NorthWood falls to 3-5-1 (2-1 NLC).
FREMONT 3, WESTVIEW 2
The Warriors took wins in No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, but the rest went Fremont’s way, resulting in the 3-2 decision. Winning for Westview was Kaden Hochstetler (6-2, 4-6, 6-2) and the team of Gavin Engle and Kaden Grau (6-0, 6-0).
WEST NOBLE 2, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1
The No. 5 Bruins trailed at halftime 1-0 but tied the game on a penalty kick from Luke Yordy at the 68-minute mark. West Noble took the lead shortly after, giving Bethany their second loss this season.
CONCORD 2, SOUTH BEND ADAMS 2
Concord finished knotted at two with South Bend Adams Thursday night. Both scores came from Hugo Sanchez Aguilar. The Minutemen are now 5-1-2 (2-0-1)
NORTHRIDGE 9, MISHAWAKA 0
No. 11 Northridge picked up a shutout victory at Mishawaka Thursday night. The Raiders improved to 6-0-2 with the win and received scores from Julius Esquivias (3), Bryce Black (2), Alexis Moro, Dante Miller, Jerry Miller and Justin Jimenez.
NORTHWOOD 3, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 1
ECA held a 1-0 advantage at halftime Thursday night, but NorthWood scored three in the second half to race past the Eagles. The Panthers move to 5-3-1 this year.
WESTVIEW 9, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0
Scoring nine and getting another shutout victory on their resume, Westview moved to 6-2 this season.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 9, SOUTH BEND RILEY 0
The Bruins took home a large victory Thursday night at the hands of a 9-0 shutout of South Bend Riley. Scoring for Bethany were Zoe Willems (2), Mariah Stoltzfus (2), Ellie Morris (2), Marium Ilyuk and Kendra Kern. The No. 11 Bruins now sit 6-1-1.
WARSAW 5, CONCORD 0
Trailing at the half 1-0 to Warsaw, Concord let up four more scores as the Minutemen dropped to 3-5 (2-2 NLC) on the season.
GOSHEN 9, PLYMOUTH 0
Goshen girl’s soccer picked up a large shutout against Plymouth Thursday night. Scoring for Myron Bontreger’s group was Kennedy Yordy (3), Sydney McLaughlin, Caylin Martinez, Myalise Ortega, Isabel Flores Cruz, Arianna Camilo and Elsie Martinez. The team now stands at 5-1-2 (3-0-2 NLC).
NORTHRIDGE 2, WESTVIEW 1
The battle between No. 17 (3A) Northridge and No. 10 (1A) Westview ended with a 2-1 final in a hard-fought matchup. The Raiders outshot the Warriors 19-5 but Wawasee garnered 17 saves. Scoring was Juliana Staltari (8’) and Ashlyn Cawood (9’) for Northridge and Kelsie Ward (69’) for Westview. Raiders improve to 5-0-3 while Warriors fall to 6-3.
EAST NOBLE 2, WAWASEE 0
Wawasee dropped to 1-7-1 this season with a 2-0 loss to East Noble Thursday afternoon.