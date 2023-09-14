Here is a look at the local high school scores from Thursday, September 14, 2023
TRITON 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0 (VLB)
Triton swept Bethany Christian 3-0 Thursday 25-14, 25-15, 25-12. The Bruins fell to 5-12.
CONCORD 3, WAWASEE 1 (VLB)
Concord swept Wawasee Thursday night 25-15, 25-9, 25-9. Concord now 10-5 (1-3)
GOSHEN 3, NORTHRIDGE 2 (VLB)
The RedHawks were victorious in five sets Thursday night over the Northridge Raiders. Goshen won the first two sets 25-22, 25-23 but allowed the Raiders to take the next two sets 25-16, 25-13. Mel Hochstetler’s group outlasted Taeja Davis’s group, winning the final set 15-11. Goshen moved to 12-7 (2-2).
Lauren Berger added 14 kills, 12 digs and two aces in the loss, Lauren Kinsey led the RedHawks with 13 kills and five aces.
NORTHWOOD 3, MISHAWAKA 0 (VLB)
NorthWood swept Mishawaka Thursday night with a strong showing from the Panthers. Winning all three sets 25-20, 25-14, 26-24, No. 4 NorthWood was led by Claire Payne with 12 kills and four blocks.
WEST NOBLE 3, CENTRAL NOBLE 1 (VLB)
West Noble brought home a win Thursday night against Central Noble by a 3-1 score. The Chargers won the opening set 25-23 before dropping the following set 25-22. West Noble won the next two sets 25-21, 27-25.
NORTHRIDGE 3, CONCORD 2 (B TEN)
Northridge came away with a tight 3-2 victory over Concord. Adam Burket brought a point home for Concord with a win over Seth Lomas in No. 1 singles 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Northridge captured win in No. 2 doubles and No. 2 and 3 singles.
FAIRFIELD 5, WESTVIEW 0 (B TEN)
Fairfield won its first outright NECC regular season championship since 2016 Thursday night, sweeping Westview 5-0. The Falcons sit 16-2 (8-0) with the win and Westview falls to 7-9.
Fairfield was challenged as Westview took three matches to three sets. Highlights were Garrett Stoltzfus winning 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles and the doubles team of Noah Mast/Brant Garber beating Gavin Engle/Kaden Grau 7-6, 5-7, 7-5.
GOSHEN 5, PLYMOUTH 0 (B TEN)
Goshen won another conference match in straight sets Thursday on senior night at home. Pi Wellington and Isaac Stahly both won 6-0, 6-0 while No. 2 doubles was the closest match as Tyler Scott and Braxten Sheets came out with a 7-5, 6-2 victory. Goshen moves to 12-2 (6-0 NLC).
WARSAW 4, NORTHWOOD 1 (B TEN)
NorthWood secured a point in their 4-1 loss thanks to a win in No. 2 singles by the Panther duo of Wes Newcomer and Brennan Chilberg 6-4, 1-6, 7-5. NorthWood falls to 5-9 (2-4).
WEST NOBLE 5, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0 (B TEN)
West Noble picked up a senior night win over Prairie Heights Thursday.
NORTHRIDGE 1, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0 (B SOC)
Northridge held on to beat Bethany Christian 1-0 late Thursday on senior night. The Raiders rode a first-half goal on the way to staying undefeated.
CONCORD 4, SOUTH BEND ST JOSEPH 3 (B SOC)
A late goal from Mayson Sheely helped Concord come back Thursday night for a 4-3 win over St. Joes. The Minutemen are now 6-3-2.
GOSHEN 2, NORTHWOOD 1 (B SOC)
Both the RedHawks and Panthers were knotted at one going into halftime, but the RedHawks came out with a goal in the second half to pick up a road win in Nappanee.
NECC TOURNAMENT (WESTVIEW, WEST NOBLE) (B SOC)
Westview beat West Noble 0-0 (5-4 PK) Thursday night in the NECC tournament.
NORTHRIDGE 7, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1 (G SOC)
Northridge won smoothly over Bethany Christian Thursday night, leaving no doubt to the talent and undefeated start for the No. 15 Raiders. Highlights and more inside our full story on the action.
GOSHEN 1, NORTHWOOD 0 (G SOC)
Goshen edged NorthWood at home Thursday night in a 1-0 battle with the Panthers. Full details inside our story on the action.
NECC TOURNAMENT (WESTVIEW, WEST NOBLE) (G SOC)
Westview beat Central Noble 2-0 while West Noble beat Angola 2-1 They’ll play each other in the NECC Tournament final Saturday.