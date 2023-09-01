Here is a look at the local prep scores from around the area for Thursday, August 31.
NORTHWOOD 3, CONCORD 1
Volleyball hit The Pit in Nappanee as NorthWood won the final two sets to ease themselves past Concord Thursday night. The details from the game can be found inside our recap of the event.
WARSAW 3, GOSHEN 0
Goshen took to the road Thursday and traveled to Warsaw for a matchup with the Tigers. The RedHawks stayed close in the opening set but lost 25-18. Goshen followed it up by dropping the second and third sets 25-6, 25-23. Mel Hochstetler’s group is now 10-3 (0-1 NLC) this season.
NORTHRIDGE 3, EAST NOBLE 0
Taeja Davis’ squad swept East Noble 3-0 Thursday in Middlebury. Winning all three sets 25-8, 25-18, 25-23, Northridge was aided by Bella Tallman who recorded 13 kills and hit at a .280 clip. Lauren Berger also stood out with a .500 hitting efficiency, 10 kills, 17 digs, 4 aces and a block. The Raiders now sit 10-4.
PLYMOUTH 3, WAWASEE 2
Wawasee took a 2-1 set lead Thursday night but dropped the final two sets to Plymouth. Losing the opening set 25-22, the Warriors turned a corner by winning the next two sets 25-18, 25-23. The Pilgrims picked themselves up, taking the final two sets 25-9, 15-11.
Mackenzie Hackleman led the team with 13 kills and Danika Miller added five blocks in the loss.
WESTVIEW 3, LAKELAND 1
Westview took three of four sets Thursday night, winning the final three to improve to 6-4 (2-1 NECC).
After Lakeland stole the beginning set 25-21, the Warriors fought back to win three straight 25-16, 25-19, 25-22.
FAIRFIELD 194, CHURUBUSCO 232
The Falcons moved to 10-3 (7-1) this season with another fine performance from medalist Addie Mast. Mast shot a 43 and was followed by fellow Fairfield teammates Mallory McGowen (50), Paige Lantz (5) and Bella Blosser (51).
PLYMOUTH 183, NOTHWOOD 188, GOSHEN 216
Playing at Black Squirrel GC in Goshen, NorthWood finished second and Goshen finished third Thursday afternoon. Sophie Richmond was the medalist, scoring a 39. Leah Rowe followed for the Panthers with a 47 and Joey Slone added a 48. Marley Jordan finished with a 54. The Panthers move up to 2-3 in conference.
ELKHART 26, GOSHEN 29 (GIRLS) / GOSHEN 25, ELKHART 32 (BOYS)
In an extremely tight contest Thursday afternoon, Elkhart was able to sneak past Goshen’s girl’s cross country team compiling a score of 26 among the top finishers compared to Goshen’s 29. Placing for the RedHawks was Kassandra Ortega (PR, 2), Edith Loera (3), Lindsay Rodman (PR, 7), Jetci Cid (PR, 8), Eliza Herber (PR, 9), Yessi Medina (11) and Kate Rheinheimer (12).
In the boys race, Goshen topped the Lions thanks the RedHawks locking up the positions three through seven. Finishing the race in order for the RedHawks were Alex Lopez (3), Lincoln Clark (4), Levi Schlegal (5), Dorian Diaz (6), Peter Moser (7), Brady Abney (9) and Jose Perez (13).
WAWASEE 3, CONCORD 2
Wawasee bested Concord Thursday afternoon with a 3-2 win over the Minutemen. After winning the No. 3 singles match to tie the game at two, the Warriors took the third set in the No. 2 doubles matchup for the win.
Concord falls to 1-3 (1-1 NLC).
FAIRFIELD 4, FREMONT 1
Fairfield moved to 8-1 (3-0 NECC) this season and continued their impressive start with a 4-1 win over Fremont Thursday evening. Garrett Stoltzfus won his match 6-1, 6-0 while Cooper LeCount won his 6-0, 6-0. Chase Buckholz delievered a 6-3, 6-3 win in straight sets while the team of Grady Garber and Drew Beachy defeated their opponent 6-3, 6-0.
#22 GOSHEN 5, NORTHRIDGE 0
The RedHawks topped the Raiders Thursday afternoon in Middlebury. Pi Wellington won both sets against Seth Lomas of Northridge by 6-0 scores and Isaac Stahly’s match versus Elijah Shell went three sets. Score and further details inside our full recap of the evenings events.
NORTHWOOD 5, MISHAWAKA 0
NorthWood picked up a win Thursday with a sweep over Mishawaka. The Panthers moved to 2-6 (1-1 NLC) and got strong performances throughout the lineup. The only match to go three sets was the matchup between No. 1 singles. NorthWood’s Caleb Vincent won the opening set 7-6 (1) but was raced past in the following set 6-1. To give the Panther’s the win, Vincent recovered and reversed the score to a 6-1 advantage in the third set for a NorthWood win.
#15 GOSHEN 6, PLYMOUTH 0
Goshen exhibited great teamwork Thursday in the 6-0 rout of Plymouth. Viratham Mounsithiraj’s group got the job done and was led by Hayden Clark (3 goals), Emmanuel Diaz Ruiz, Cristian Robles and Nano Aguilar. Robles also added two assists along with Julio Valdez, Didier Ruiz and Clark. The RedHawks are now 4-1-1 (1-1 NLC) this season.
#11 NORTHRIDGE 3, #1 WESTVIEW 1
In a big showdown in Middlebury, No. 11 (3A) Northridge took on neighboring No. 1 (1A) Westview and claimed a 3-1 victory at home. Trailing 2-1 at the half, Westview gave up another goal in the second half as the Warriors fell to 4-2 (3-0 NECC). With the win, Northridge improved to 5-0-2 (2-0 NLC).
#17 NORTHRIDGE 4, #16 NORTHWOOD 1
In a ranked battle between the No. 17 (3A) Raiders and No. 16 (2A) Panthers, Northridge came out on top with the 4-1 victory. Scoring for the Raiders were Sophia Brown (PK, ‘2), Morgan Cross (’38), Brown (’53) and Cross (’69). NorthWood stopped the shutout with a score by Haylee Heflin.
Northridge moves to 4-0-3 this season and NorthWood
#12 WESTVIEW 8, WEST NOBLE 1
Westview jumped out to an early lead Thursday afternoon as the Warriors held a 3-1 advantage at the half. Five goals in the second frame did the job as Westview moved to 5-1 (2-0 NECC).