With several athletic events being canceled due to the extreme heat taking over northern Indiana, not all were affected, resulting in a couple of good volleyball matches Thursday night.
VOLLEYBALL
Wawasee 3, Bethany Christian 1
Taking on Bethany Christian Thursday night, the Warriors won the final three sets to come away with the 3-1 victory.
The Bruins won the opening set 25-21 but were shut out with Wawasee winning the final three 25-19, 25-20, 25-15. Bethany was led by Morgan Chupp with 14 kills and Cori Chupp with 12 assists. Kenzie Hackleman led Wawasee with 12 kills while Abbigail Burelison blocked seven volleys.
Bethany drops to 1-2 this season while the Warriors improved to 3-2.
Mishawaka Marian 3, Fairfield 2
The Falcons and Knights dueled Thursday night in a closely competitive game. Fairfield won the first set 28-26 but dropped the next two 25-20, 25-23. After a fourth-set win, the Falcons were bested in the deciding set 15-10. Fairfield drops to 3-2 (2-0) this season.
Elkhart 3, Northridge 1
Elkhart picked up their first win on the season at Northridge. The Lions got in the Raiders heads and used their strong defense to wear away Northridge in four sets. Our full coverage of the story can be found here.
Plymouth 3, Concord 1
After opening up the game with a first-set victory, the Minutemen dropped the following three sets in their loss to the Pilgrims Thursday night.
The full story on the game here.
Westview 3, West Noble 0
The Warriors achieved a home sweep of the Chargers Thursday night. It was Westview’s first win this season, pushing them to 1-3 (1-1).