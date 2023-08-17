Several teams wrapped up a strong Thursday schedule following some precipitation earlier in the day. Here are the local prep scores from Thursday, August 17, 2023.
VOLLEYBALL
LaVille 3, Bethany Christian 0
Coach Alli Hawkins-Stiffney and the Bruins (1-0) hit the road Thursday to face LaVille in a non-conference showdown. Unfortunately for Bethany, the Bruins were swept in three sets as LaVille won 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.
Concord 3, Elkhart 2
The Minutemen and coach Kelly Chupp took on the Elkhart Lions Thursday night looking to pickup their second victory of the season. After the first set, Chupp’s squad took a 1-0 lead on a 25-18 set win. The Minutemen dropped the next two sets 25-13, 25-23.
Fighting back, Concord took the fourth set 25-19, setting up a winner-take-all fifth set. That effort was the momentum swing needed, causing Concord to steal the final set 15-12 and moving to 2-0 this season.
Fairfield 3, Wawasee 1
Fairfield traveled to Syracuse Thursday for a battle with Wawasee. The Falcons controlled the first set, winning 25-17 and took the second 25-21. With their backs against the wall, the Warriors squeaked out a 25-23 third-set win to force another set. The Falcons wouldn’t drop this one, as they went on to win the final set 25-21.
NorthWood 3, Mishawaka Marian 0
The No. 8 Panthers took on Mishawaka Marian at home Thursday night, defeating the Knights 3-0. The rout displayed the strength that coach Hilary Laidig’s team has. All the action is described more in our story on the action.
GIRLS GOLF
Concord 193, Lakeland 236
At their home course, Bent Oak Golf Club, the Minutemen drove past Lakeland, beating the Lakers 193-236. The now 3-1 Minutemen were led by medalist Mahra Chris (44).
CROSS COUNTRY
Goshen Invitational
Cross country hit Shanklin Park Thursday afternoon as Goshen, Bethany Christian and a handful of other schools competed at the Goshen Invitational. There were several good results, which are outlined in our recap of Thursday’s action.
BOYS TENNIS
Elkhart 4, Concord 1
The Minutemen faced off with the Lions for some Thursday tennis action after some threatening storms passed by. The Lions captured the first singles point but Concord bested Elkhart to secure an important doubles point, tying the match at one.
The Lions won another singles point and took the second doubles match to take a 3-1 lead. Concord would go on to lose 4-1.
BOYS SOCCER
NorthWood 1, Bethany Christian 1
In Thursday’s first battle between two ranked clubs, a wild finish caused a 1-1 stalemate between the Panthers and Bruins. The Bruins had to fight back due to a late NorthWood goal, but No. 6 Bethany Christian and the No. 19 Panthers ended at a draw.
You can find more information in our story on the contest.
Mishawaka Marian 2, Concord 1
The third-ranked Knights visited Concord Thursday evening looking for a quality win while the Minutemen eyed a second-straight ranked win to begin their season.
Concord gave up a goal midway through the first half but tied things up with a score from Alejandro Vegara. The Knights would score one more though, winning the game 2-1 and dropping Concord to 1-1.
Northridge 1, Elkhart 1
A showdown between two Class 3A ranked teams took place in Elkhart Thursday night when the No. 18 Northridge Raiders went head-to-head with the No. 19 Elkhart Lions.
The Raiders, who have quickly made a name for themselves following two ranked wins over Chesterton and Penn, looked for a third ranked win to begin their season but were knotted at one apiece in the tie over their closely ranked foe.
Wawasee 4, South Bend Riley 1
The Warriors matched up with the Wildcats Thursday evening looking for their first win of the season. Both teams entered halftime squared at one, but Wawasee took the lead off a score from Josh Trujillo. Laying it on, Aiden Baugh and Quentin Taylor added score for the Warriors for the win.
Westview 5, Angola 1
Westview took the trip to Angola Thursday for some boy’s soccer action. Looking for their second win this season, the 2nd-ranked Warriors dismantled Angola, scoring five goals in the strong win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Concord 2, Mishawaka 0
Concord took a haul to Mishawaka Thursday night for some early conference action between the Minutemen and Cavemen. At the half, both schools were scoreless until Concord pulled away for an early conference victory.
Goshen 6, Elkhart 0
The RedHawks, following a 9-0 win Thursday night welcomed the Elkhart Lions to Goshen. Picking up their second-straight blowout win, the RedHawks blew past the Lions, dropping six goals and dominating the local matchup.
NorthWood 3, Columbia City 0
The No. 16 Panthers looked for their second win this week in their home opener against Columbia City Thursday night. NorthWood’s Yareli Castro continued with her strong start to the season, putting the Panthers up 1-0 with seven to go in the first half. For good measure, Castro added another three minutes later, and a minute after that, Kenzee Hartman scored to boatrace NorthWood to a 3-0 lead at the half. That would be all as scoring would go, moving the Panthers to 2-0.
These contests were not scored at time of publication: Goshen vs Westview (VLB), Northridge at Jimtown (VLB), Fairfield 3-Way Meet (G GLF), Goshen vs Trinity at Greenlawn (G GLF), Wawasee at Westview (G GLF), Fairfield vs Bremen (B TEN), Northridge vs Angola (B TEN), Wawasee at Plymouth (B TEN)