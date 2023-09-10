Here are the scores for Saturday, September 9, 2023
BETHANY CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL (VLB)
Bethany fell to 4-10 Saturday after dropping all three matches at home to Churubusco, Elkhart Christian and Central Noble. Adrienne Chupp led with 26 kills and 34 digs.
CONCORD INVITATIONAL (VLB)
Records: NorthWood 4-0, Concord 3-1
NorthWood finished unbeaten at the Concord Invitational Saturday. Sweeping all four matches in two, the Panthers were led in kills by Sophia Barber and Karis Bennett (22) with Claire Payne (20). Barber added six aces while Hannah Chupp and Payne added seven and five blocks respectively.
Concord defeated Westview, FW South Side and Culver Academy before dropping to NorthWood in the final. The Minutemen are now 12-5.
LAPORTE INVITATIONAL (VLB)
Northridge took home an even 2-2 record Saturday at the LaPorte Invitational. With wins over Washington Township (25-15, 25-8) and Elkhart (25-18, 25-20) and losses to Andrean (25-13, 25-12) and Concordia (25-15, 25-17), the Raiders came home with a 13-7 record.
Leading the day was Faith Miller who added 40 assists, 15 digs and 12 aces.
NLC CHAMPIONSHIP (GLF)
Northridge stayed unbeaten with a victory at Eberhart in the NLC Championship Saturday. Addy Irving was the main leader for the Raiders while NorthWood’s Sophie Richmond was the medalist. All information inside our full story.
NECC CHAMPIONSHIP (GLF)
Fairfield finished 2nd in the NECC Championship. Addie Mast, Bella Blosser and Mallory McGowen all made the NLC’s all-conference team.
MINUTEMEN CLASSIC (XC)
Girl’s Results: Northridge (2nd), Goshen (4th), Concord (8th), NorthWood (9th)
In the girl’s race of the Minutemen Classic early Saturday morning, Northridge sophomore Dakotah Moore led a mostly underclassmen field with a fourth-place finish and a time of 19:44. She was followed closely behind by Kassandra Ortega for Goshen (6th, 19:50). Other top finishers included Concord’s Zoe Roberts (8th, 19:54), Northridge’s Addy Long (10th, 20:04) and NorthWood’s Sydney Prenkert (18th, 20:55).
Boy’s Results: Goshen (1st), Northridge (5th), Concord (7th), NorthWood (8th), Fairfield (9th)
The boy’s side of the race included a first-place finish for Goshen. The top area runner was the RedHawks’ Dorian Diaz (7th, 16:28). Goshen had two more runners place inside the top-10 with Lincoln Clark (9th, 16:41) and Levi Schlegal (10th, 16:41). Top finishers outside Goshen were Concord’s Reid Sollars (11th, 16:42), Northridge’s Brady Hicks (17th, 17:14), Jonathon Towler (22nd, 17:25) and Evan Correll (26th, 17:32).
WILDCAT INVITATIONAL (XC)
Westview finished 14th of 23 (girls) and 16th of 27 (boys) at the Wildcat Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan Saturday. Highlighting the action was sophomore Noah Bontrager with a big first-place finish. Bontrager finished six-seconds ahead of second place, clocking in a time of 15:27. Nick Bontrager finished behind in 55th with a time of 16:54. The girl’s top finishers were Bailey Manns (39th, 20:32) and Adelyn Rainsberger (58th, 21:02).
CONCORD INVITATIONAL (TEN)
Records: Concord 2-1, Westview 1-2
Concord beat Breman 3-2, beat Valparaiso 3-2 but fell to No. 24 Penn 4-1 in the championship game. The Minutemen are now 5-7.
Westview beat Mishawaka Marian 5-0 to start the day, but were upended by No. 24 Penn 5-0. The Warriors then lost to Valparaiso 3-2 to end the action. Mason Clark finished 2-1 from the No. 1 singles spot and the No. 1 doubles team of Evan Knapp and Quinn Lippert also finished 2-1.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 4, EDWARDSBURG 3 (B SOC)
Bethany Christian built a large fourth-quarter comeback Saturday and did so with a remarkable performance from Zane Parson who scored all four of the Bruins goals.
FW CARROLL 1, CONCORD 0 (B SOC)
In a battle between the No. 20 Minutemen and No. 19 FW Carroll, the Chargers held a 1-0 lead at the half and that score would stand for the full 80 minutes. Concord drops to 5-2-2.
PENN TOURNAMENT (B SOC)
Records: Goshen 2-0
No. 15 Goshen finished unbeaten Saturday at the Penn Invitational, picking up wins over Valparaiso and Crown Point. Scoring goals between the two games were Cristian Robles, Will Richardson, Hayden Clark and Landon Clayton. Mounsithiraj’s group now sits 6-1-2.
INDIAN CLASSIC (B SOC)
No. 11 Northridge finished 2-0 at St, Joes Indiana Classic with dual 2-0 wins over Mishawaka Marian and St. Joes.
NORTHWOOD 6, TRINITY 3 (B SOC)
NorthWood held a 3-1 lead at the half over Trinity but the high-scoring affair had more to go. The Panthers netted three more to oppose the Titans’ two.
BRUIN CLASSIC (G SOC)
Hosting the Bruin Classic, Bethany Christian finished 1-1 with a win over Illiana Christian (2-1) and a loss to Westview (7-0). Zoe Willems scored twice.
Westview earned a 4-0 win over Illiana Christian and the 7-0 win over Bethany.
NORTHRIDGE 7, PLYMOUTH 0 (G SOC)
The No. 17 Raiders netted seven shots for a 3-0 halftime lead, and a 7-0 conference win over Plymouth. Northridge moves to 6-0-3 (2-0-1 NLC) and were led by scores from Brianna Munoz (2), Malorie Olson (2), Ashlyn Cawood, Halle Moeller and Sophia Brown. Assisting were Morgan Cross (2), Munoz, Brown and Brylee Yoder.
NORTHWOOD 3, JIMTOWN 1 (G SOC)
No. 15 NorthWood notched another win Saturday, this time behind a 3-1 advantage over Jimtown. The three goals were split between Haylee Heflin, Yareli Castro and Kinsey Newcomer on a penalty kick.
NOTRE DAME 45, NC STATE 24
The Irish and Wolfpack went into lightning delay as storms swept over Raleigh N.C. Saturday afternoon after the first quarter in which Notre Dame held a 3-0 lead. When play resumed, Audric Estime fired through the line for an 80-yard score and Notre Dame pulled away on the road for a 45-24 victory and evening the series history at two.
Notre Dame moves to 3-0 this season.