Here are the results from a full Saturday of action.
FW CARROLL INVITATIONAL (GLF)
Concord and Northridge competed at the FW Carroll Invitational Saturday. Northridge led the two with a 2nd place finish, using a fifth-player tiebreaker to leapfrog Carroll for the second time this week. Scoring a 314, the Raiders were led by Alex Reschly (74), Karisa Dyer (77), Lizzy Irving (80 PR), Addy Irving (83) and the vital fifth-player Macey Riegsecker (88).
The Minutemen placed 10th and were led by Mia McEachern (89), Mahra Chris (97), Annika Troyer (110) and Avery McDowell (111).
BRONCHO INVITATIONAL
NorthWood took 11th at the Broncho Invite Saturday, compiling a team score of 373. The 21-team field included several competitive groups. The Panthers were led Sophie Richmond (78), Marley Jordan (95), Leah Rowe (96) and Joey Slone (104).
MARION INVITATIONAL
At a flat Indiana Wesleyan course Saturday, Concord’s boy’s cross country team finished 2nd to meet hosts Marion. The Minutemen scored 74 points and were led by Reid Sollars (2th, 16:45), Daniel Montiel (15th, 17:33), Tony Claudio (18th, 17:36), Jack Yoder (19th, 17:39) and Jaxson Meyer (20th, 17:40). The girls team finished eighth with Zoe Roberts (3rd), Maggie Weldy (19th) and Lilian Hunter (34th) leading the effort.
HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Goshen finished with a fine evening at the Harrison Invitational Saturday. The girls were led by Kassandra Ortega (9th, 19:41), Edith Loera (58th, 21:27), Lindsay Rodman (64th, 21:36), Jetci Cid (72nd, 21:46) and Eliza Herber (98th, 22:36). The boys were led by Dorian Diaz (18th, 16:26), Lincoln Clark (27th, 16:35.2), Levi Schlegal (28th, 16:35.7), Alex Lopez (29th, 16:36) and Peter Moser (48th, 17:14).
FW CARROLL INVITATIONAL (TEN)
Concord participated in the Carroll Invitational and finished the day 0-3, losing to DeKalb (3-2), FW Canterbury (3-2) and Carroll (5-0). Minutemen drop to 1-6 this year.
WAWASEE INVITATIONAL
Fairfield picked up three wins Saturday with three 5-0 victories. Wawasee and Westview also competed against the Falcons. Scores and highlights from the matches inside our full story on the event.
CONCORD 2, PENN 1
The Minutemen took down the Kingsmen Saturday with goals from Angel Rodriguez (ast. Kegan Troup) and Jimmy Gomez (ast. Rodriguez). Concord moves to 5-1 (2-0 NLC) with the win.
WESTVIEW 4, EAST NOBLE 0
Tied at one entering the break, Westview scored a trio of goals in the second half to come out on top 4-3 against East Noble.
CONCORD 7, ANDREAN 0
Concord scored seven goals and moved past Andrean Saturday afternoon. Scoring for the Minutemen were Ashley Lopez Cruz (2), Anna Stone (2), Isabel Rodriguez, Alexa Walter and Andrea Lara. Concord is now 3-3 (2-0 NLC).
GOSHEN 9, WAWASEE 0
Goshen dominated Wawasee Saturday with a 9-0 victory pushing the RedHawks to 4-1-2 (2-0-2 NLC). Scoring was Kennedy Yordy (3), Kaitlyn Swartzzendruber (3), Elsie Martinez, Caylin Martinez and Yulissa Gallegos.
WARSAW 3, NORTHWOOD 0
NorthWood dropped a 3-0 decision to Warsaw Saturday. Down one at the half, the Panthers allowed two more goals to drop to 4-3 (0-2 NLC) on the season.
NOTRE DAME 56, TENNESSEE STATE 3
The Irish hung a big number on the Tigers Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t the most surprising result from a Notre Dame team that still hasn’t allowed a touchdown this season. More details from the game inside our full story on the event.
Multiple scores not reported by time of publication.