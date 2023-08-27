With Notre Dame football returning and several heat-postponed events taking place, we had a loaded slate for Saturday, August 26, 2023
WESTVIEW INVITATIONAL
Morgan Chupp added 19 kills and Adrienne Chupp added 14, but the Bruins finished 0-4 at the Westview Invitational Saturday, dropping them to 1-6. Bethany lost all matches in straight-sets, losing to Westview 25-21, 25-23, to DeKalb 25-22, 25-18, to Whitko 25-18, 25-18 and to Eastside 25-19, 25-22.
Goshen also participated in the Invitational and finished 4-0. After beating Wawasee 25-23 (G), 25-19 (W), 15-9 (G) in the opening match, the RedHawks took care of Eastside in the following match. Goshen beat the Blazers 25-21, 25-23 and that fed into the RedHawks win over Central Noble 25-13, 25-21. In the championship game against Whitko, the RedHawks won 25-20, 25-22.
MISHAWAKA INVITE
Fairfield dropped all three matches at the Mishawaka Invitational Saturday. The Falcons were able to win the opening set against Harrison 25-14 but were then easily defeated in the following two, losing 25-9, 25-6. Next, Fairfield took on Elkhart and didn’t end much closer, dropping both sets to the Lions 25-13, 25-17.
To end the day, Fairfield played much closer with Mishawaka Marian. Losing the beginning set 25-21, the Falcons won the next 25-22. The Knights pulled away in the third set, winning 15-10. The Falcons now stand at 3-5 (2-0).
HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITE
Northridge hit the road for the Huntington North Invite Saturday and compiled a 2-2 record, pushing their overall record to 8-4.
Lauren Berger notched six kills and 10 digs in the Raiders opening day win over FW Northrop (25-20, 25-22). In the following game, Northridge and Heritage went to three sets, but the Patriots were the winners, defeating the Raiders 25-22 (N), 25-18 (H), 16-14 (H).
Hannah Rusk picked up seven kills and hit at a .353 clip to help pick up Northridge’s second win of the day, a three-set victory over Logansport. The Raiders won the opening set 25-17, dropped the second set 25-20 and won the final set 16-14.
To end the day, coach Taeja Davis and the Raiders fell to Eastbrook in another three-set battle. Eastbrook took the first set 25-23 but Northridge took the following set 25-19. Eastbrook claimed the win with a 15-11 final set win.
WESTVIEW INVITATIONAL
Goshen placed fourth among 13 teams, shooting a 420 as a team. Kiley Wise led and Kendall Hill both carded a 102 and were followed by Sophia Garber (103) and Ella Potter (113).
HALL OF FAME CLASSIC
Competing at the Hall of Fame Classic outside Indianapolis Saturday, Northridge finished 15th in a 21-team field. The competitive teams tested the Raiders who started slow and shot a 343. Leading Northridge was sophomore Alex Reschly who carded an 80. Following close behind was Karisa Dyer (83), Addy Irving (87) and Lizzy Irving (93).
NORTHWOOD INVITATIONAL
NorthWood girl’s cross country highlighted the NorthWood Invitational Saturday morning. The girls placed first (67) while the men placed sixth (151).
Leading the Panthers were Sydney Prenkert (3rd, 21:00.52), Savannah Slone (10th, 22:08.72) and Hanna Clyde (19th, 23:04.85). The men were led by first-place runner Owen Allen (16:34.67), Quinn Coffin (15th, 17:49.85) and Braxton Parvu-Timmer (36th, 19:03.12).
Also in the invite was Concord who were also led by their girl’s team. The girls placed second (74) while the boys finished fifth (115). Some of the girls leading the way for the Minutemen were Zoe Roberts (6th, 21:19.06), Maggie Weldy (9th, 21:53.30) and Sharon Hernandez (20th, 23:08.94). For the men, Reid Sollars placed ninth (17:40.75), Jaxson Meyer placed 20th (18:21.68) and Alejandro Gonzales finished 26th (18:30.79).
Bethany Christian didn’t field a complete team but were led by individuals on both sides. Alina Bergstresser ran a time of 28:49.66 for the girls. The men ran four individuals. Leading the Bruins were Jesse Bontrager (5th, 17:14.08), Roman Nyce (21st, 18:22.40), Joshua Rassi (58th, 20:03.05) and Eliott Borden (61st, 20:11.90).
OAK HILL INVITATIONAL
Fairfield’s girl’s cross country squad finished second out of eight teams while the boys finished third out of 11 teams at Saturday’s Oak Hill Invitational. Individual results were not given.
PENN INVITATIONAL
Goshen claimed both the girl’s and boy’s cross country titles at the Penn Invitational Saturday. Kassandra Ortega took home first in the girl’s competition.
BREMEN INVITATIONAL
The boy’s tennis invitational hosted by Bremen was won by the hosts as Wawasee placed second and Bethany Christian placed third in the four-team field.
Wawasee and Bethany Christian began the day against each other, but the two teams ended separated by just a point with the Warriors gaining the 3-2 edge. Continuing to round two, Bethany fell to Bremen 3-2 while Wawasee beat Fremont 3-2. Keeping the same theme, the Bruins beat Fremont 3-2 in their final matchup while Wawasee was dropped by Bremen 3-2.
Every match of the invitational was scored 3-2.
FAIRFIELD 5, EAST NOBLE 0
The Falcons were impressive again during their 5-0 victory over East Noble. Winning all matches in straight sets, Garrett Stoltzfus (6-1, 6-3), Cooper LeCount (6-1, 6-0) and Chase Buckholz (6-3, 6-3) all scored winning matches in the singles courts. The teams of Noah Mast / Brant Garber and Grady Garber / Drew Beachy won their sets 6-1, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-1 respectively.
The Falcons now own a 6-1 record in an impressive start.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2, BREMEN 0
The No. 6 Bruins powered past the Bremen Lions Saturday. Sawyer Beachy netted both goals for Bethany who continues the impressive start to the season. The Bruins now sit at 4-0-1 (1-0).
CONCORD 9, ANGOLA 2
The Minutemen pushed past Angola Saturday with an early morning victory which pushed Concord to 3-1 (0-1)
NORTHRIDGE 2, GOSHEN 1
In a battle between two 3A teams, the No. 13 Raiders and the No. 11 RedHawks, the road Raiders came away victorious with a 2-1 lead. Going into halftime, both teams were scoreless until a string of goals broke the standstill. Full details can be found on our recap of the game.
WAWASEE 1, WEST NOBLE 1
West Noble began the game with an easy score but a corner kick rebound was netted by the Warriors afterwards. With not much threatening either goalkeepers the rest of the way, both teams had to settle for the 1-1 tie.
WESTVIEW 12, LAKELAND 0
In the largest rout of the day, Westview dominated the Lakers early on by jumping out to an 8-0 lead at halftime. The No. 2 Warriors added four more as they moved to 3-1 (2-0) this year.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 5, CENTRAL NOBLE 2
Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus were the main attraction Saturday as the former scored three goals and the latter scored twice, adding two assists as well. Jordan Miller’s team now sits at 2-1-1.
CONCORD 8, WAWASEE 0
Concord bested Wawasee early Saturday with an 8-0 shutout of the Warriors. Nearly each goal was scored by a different player as the offense spread itself out, and were gifted a Wawasee own-goal in the process. Scoring for Concord was Alex Walter (2), Ashley Lopez Cruz, Aniya Defrees, Isabel Rodriguez, Anna Stone and Kaiya Newburn.
GOSHEN 1, NORTHRIDGE 1
The first battle between Raiders and RedHawks Saturday ended in a 1-1 stalemate after a Kennedy Yordy score late evened the score for Goshen. Goshen now sits at 3-1-1 (1-0-1) while the Raiders sit 3-0-3 (0-0-1).
NORTHWOOD 1, BREMEN 0
Yareli Castro scored her fifth goal of the season and No. 16 NorthWood defeated Bremen 1-0 Saturday afternoon. Head coach Tom Shields has his Panthers 4-0 to start the season.
WESTVIEW 4, LAKELAND 0
Westview commanded a strong 4-0 win over the Lakers Saturday. The Warriors scored three in the second half and now sit 3-1 on the season.
NOTRE DAME 42, NAVY 3
The Irish opened up their season with a Week 0 matchup in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium. In the 42-3 thumping of the Midshipmen, Notre Dame looked impressive. Running back Audric Estime rushed for 95 yards and Sam Hartman led the offense with 251 passing yards and four touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Jaden Greathouse caught two touchdown passes from Hartman and led the Irish in receiving yards with 68.
The Irish will return home to face Tennessee State next weekend.