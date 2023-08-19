Here is a look at the local prep and Goshen College scores for Saturday, August 19, 2023
VOLLEYBALL
LaPorte Invitational
Concord finished 1-1 at the LaPorte Invitational while Goshen finished 3-1 Saturday afternoon.
The RedHawks beat South Bend Clay after losing the first set 25-19 but winning the final two sets 27-25, 15-12. Goshen then dropped a rough match to LaPorte 25-11, 25-5 but followed it up with a win over Washington Township 25-22, 25-16. In their final game, the RedHawks won 25-22, 25-20 over Merriville. Goshen now sits at 6-1.
Meanwhile the Minutemen string together a win over Highland, winning in two sets 25-15, 25-20. In their following game against New Prairie, they hit a wall and were downed 25-23, 25-22.
West Noble Invite
Northridge finished third at West Noble’s Invitational Saturday. The Raiders compiled a 3-1 record with a 2-0 loss to Churubusco and 2-0 wins over Lakeview Park, West Noble and East Noble. The Raiders stand at 5-1 on the season.
Tom Heck Tournament
NorthWood put together a 3-1 day at the Tom Heck Tournament, losing their first matchup against Homestead 25-20, 25-23 and taking the second contest of the day over Andrean 25-14, 26-24. In the fourth game of the day, NorthWood knocked off Lawrence North by winning the final two sets. Dropping the first set 25-23, the Panthers took the final two sets 25-22, 16-14).
NorthWood won their final game of the day, beating Bishop Noll 2-0. The Panthers are now 5-1.
GIRLS GOLF
Warsaw Invitational (NorthWood 6th, Concord 10th)
Concord placed 10th and NorthWood finished 6th at the Warsaw Invitational Saturday. The Panthers gathered a team score of 381 and were led by Sophie Richmond who shot an 84. Concord carded a score of 403 while three Minutemen tied for first on the team, all shooting a 96.
New Haven Invitational (Northridge: 2nd – 311)
Northridge girl’s golf continued it’s stretch of success marking new territory Saturday in their second-place finish at Whispering Creek. Their team score of 311 was a new school record and was led by sophomore Alex Reschly who shot a one-over-par 73, a new personal record. She was followed by senior Karisa Dyer (76) and two more personal records from Addy Irving (80) and Macey Riegsecker (82). Lizzy Irving added an 85.
CROSS COUNTRY
Elkhart Christian Academy Hokem Karem
Girls: Concord 1st, Goshen 2nd, NorthWood 3rd, Westview 4th)
The Concord Minutemen placed first at Elkhart Christian Academy’s Hokem Karem today, just inching past Goshen and NorthWood. The Minutemen posted a total time of 1:58:05 while Goshen and NorthWood scored a time of 1:58:23 and 1:58:25 respectively. Westview posted a total time of 2:08:15, good for fourth.
Wawasee’s lone duo (Mia Hodgson and Jasmine Hernandez) took first individually with a time of 36:58 and Concord’s first duo (Abriana Davila and Zoe Roberts) placed second with a time of 37:49. Goshen duo, Lindsay Rodman and Kassandra Ortega scored right behind with a time of 37:57 and NorthWood’s leading duo (Sydney Prenkert and Hanna Clyde) scored a time of 38:20. Westview was led by Adelyn Rainsberger and Annagail Warrener who posted a time of 38:54.
Boys: Goshen 1st, Westview 2nd, Wawasee 3rd, Concord 4th, NorthWood 5th)
In the boy’s version of ECA’s Hokem Karem, Goshen topped all teams with a bit of separation. The RedHawks scored a time of 1:32:36 and were followed by Westview (1:34:46), Wawasee (1:36:09), Concord (1:36:26) and NorthWood (1:38:09).
The leading duos were Westview’s Christien Noward and Noah Bontrager (29:36), NorthWood’s Owen Allen and Jonathon Towler (30:01), Goshen’s Lincoln Clark and Alex Lopez (30:29), Concord’s Reid Sollars and Anthony Claudio-Rivera (31:10) and Wawasee’s Hunter Allen and Mason Worrell (31:23).
Lakeland Invitational
Fairfield placed first at the four-team Lakeland Invitational Saturday. Katie Khun finished second overall with a time of 21:43.3 while the next three Falcon finishers placed inside the top 10.
Chesterton Invite
Northridge faired well at the Chesterton Invite with the boy’s team placing second and the girls finishing sixth.
BOYS TENNIS
Northridge Invitational
Northridge and Fairfield both finished 1-1 at the boy’s tennis invitational hosted by the Raiders Saturday. In the match between the two, Northridge came away with the 3-2 victory. Elijah Shell added the singles point and both the team of Mason Bales / Nolan Mellott and Lucas Wensel / Gabe Miller added a doubles point. In the loss, Fairfield received points from Garrett Stoltzfus and Chase Buckholz.
Fairfield beat Valparaiso for their only win and the Raiders lost to Penn in their loss.
Goshen Round Robin
Goshen finished its round robin 3-0 Saturday in a long event. More details in our full story.
DeKalb Invitational
NorthWood tied with Angola for second place at the DeKalb Invitational Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 5, Lakeland Christian Academy 0
The No. 6 Bruins kept on the gas pedal with a 5-0 victory on the road against Lakeland Christian Academy Saturday afternoon. Sawyer Beachy assisted on the Bruins first goal from Jayden Schlabach and Schlabach would score the second goal for a 2-0 lead.
Sophomore Zane Parson scored Bethany’s third goal of the first half who also got second half goals from Sawyer and Shemaya Magatti.
Concord 2, Homestead 1
Concord grabbed it’s second win of the season Saturday with a second-half comeback over Homestead. The home squad came out of a halftime tie and scored in the first five minutes but Concord’s Eddie Hernandez tied things up with 27 minutes remaining. Keagon Troup provided the winning goal for Concord who moved to 2-1.
Goshen 2, John Adams 0
The No. 14 RedHawks scored bookend goals Saturday against the Eagles. A goal in the opening two minutes and in the final minute completed the victory for Goshen who played most of the second frame down a man. More details in our full story.
NorthWood Invitational
NorthWood claimed their own championship by using a second half comeback in the championship game to walk away with two more wins on the season.
The Panthers put together a 2-1 lead at halftime against Bremen and the score wouldn’t budge from their. Facing Manchester in the finale, NorthWood overcame a 1-0 second half deficit by knocking in two goals and taking the title.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 4, Jimtown 4
Mariam scores on corner for 1-0 lead but tied at half and 1. Out of half, Jimtown scores two quick goals but Willems adds another, Bruins down 3-2. Mariah scores off corner kick, Jimmies take lead back. Willems scores AGAIN with two minutes remaining. TIE
Trinity Greenlawn 4, Concord 0
The Concord girl’s soccer team got shutout on the road Saturday to Trinity at Greenlawn. The Minutemen fall to 1-1 (1-0) on the season.
Northridge at St. Joesph Invite
The Raiders came away with a win and a tie Saturday afternoon. In the first game against No. 10 Crown Pointe, neither side was able to crack the scoreboard in 0-0 standstill. In the second game, Northridge was able to knock one through, beating #17 Valparaiso 1-0. Raiders improve to 2-0-2 on the season.
Westview 9, Wawasee 0
Westview put any close score to bed with a dominating 9-0 performance over Wawasee Saturday evening. Senior Karly Miller scored five goals and Westview also got scores from junior Kelsie Ward (2), Olivia Bontrager and Marilyn Yoder.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women’s Soccer: Goshen 4, Cleary (MI) 0
Freshman Sophie Yoder scored twice for the Maple Leafs while Seja Lang and Klara Ebert added goals in the easy win over Cleary. Yoder became the first Goshen freshman to score twice in the season opener since 2008.
Men’s Soccer: Goshen 1, Point Park 5
The Maple Leafs dropped the season opener on the road in Pittsburgh against Point Park. Scoring for Goshen was Aidan Twohig. All goals were scored in the second half after a scoreless first.