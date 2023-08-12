With fall sports now fully underway, here is a look at the local prep scores from the beginning of several seasons.
VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield 3, Eastside 0
Interim volleyball head coach Madeline Gawthrop picked up her first win with the Falcons at Eastside Saturday morning. Fairfield flew past the Blazers, winning all three sets 25-16, 25-18, 25-16. Eva Herbert led the team with 10 kills and four blocks. McKenna Fisher and Madison Jones added nine and eight kills respectively. Addy Piasecki also picked up two service aces in the win.
Goshen 3, Jimtown 1
The RedHawks started their season with a four-set victory over Jimtown.
After the Jimmies won the first set 25-19, Goshen stormed back and won the next three sets 25-17, 25-19, 25-22. Jimtown committed 14 service errors, aiding the RedHawks in the victory.
GIRLS GOLF
Lapel Invitational – NorthWood
Sophie Richmond led the Panthers in Lapel, tying for 3rd as an individual with a score of 76. As a team, NorthWood shot 352 – a season low.
Next up the Panthers will take on Fairfield Monday at McCormick Creek starting at 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Elkhart Early Bird Invite – Concord Boys (1st) | Concord Girls (4th)
Kicking off the new cross country season at Ox Bow Park, Concord’s men’s team took home first with an average time of 18:23.99. The Minutemen’s top five finishers included Reid Sollars (3rd, 17:30.05), Jackson Yoder (5th, 18:08.35), Jaxon Meyer (9th, 18:39.65), Anthony Claudio-Rivera (10th, 18:42.97) and Nicholas Kustron (14th, 18:58.92).
Additionally, Concord’s girl’s team took home fourth and placed five in the top 30. The Minutemen’s top finishers included Abriana Davis (13th, 23:36.91), Sharon Hernandez (23rd, 25:38.72) and Lilian Hunter (25th, 26:07.76).
Valley Cross Kickoff – Northridge Boys (6th) | Northridge Girls (11th)
Taking part in the Valley Cross Kickoff at the historic LaVern Gibson Course in Terre Haute, Northridge’s girls placed 11th in the 35-team field, while the boys took home 6th in the 39-team field. Standouts from the girl’s side included Raiders sophomore Dakotah Moore (18th, 20:40.3), sophomore Addie Long (46th, 21:37.5) and junior Gretchen Ludwig (61st, 22:06.5). The men were led by sophomore Baylor Miller (18th, 16:54.4), junior Marc Hernandez (39th, 17:19.2) and sophomore Xavier Miller (44th, 17:25).
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen 0, Elkhart 0
A meeting between two top-20 3A programs went down at the Elkhart High School Soccer Complex Saturday and it had all the look of two balanced teams.
The Lions and RedHawks entered halftime at a 0-0 standstill but were unable to break that tie the rest of the way. Both schools will have to wait for next time to grab win number one on the year. A link to the full story is here.
Northridge 4, Chesterton 0
Kicking things off in Middlebury, the Raiders made a statement against No. 6 Chesterton.
Holding a 2-0 edge at halftime, the Raiders duplicated that first-half effort and blew the doors open against Chesterton, winning 4-0 over the Trojans.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 3, Bremen 2
Hosting Bremen to kick off the season, the Bruins made quick work out of the gate. Bethany Christian took a 2-0 lead thanks to scores from sophomore Elishaba Sanchez and Zoe Willems. Sydney Nussbaum put one more in the net for the Bruins who entered halftime up 3-1. Bremen scratched one across in the second half but Bethany Christian held on for the victory.
Goshen 0, Carroll 1
Taking the ride to Fort Wayne, the Goshen girl’s soccer team fell short against the 19th-ranked Carroll Chargers. One goal in the game from the Chargers was the difference maker in the RedHawk’s season opener. Goshen goalkeeper Ava Yordy recorded eight saves.