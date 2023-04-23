Here is a look at the local prep results from Saturday, April 22, as well as the score from the Goshen City FC game.
BASEBALL
Jimtown slugs their way to Wawasee Invitational win
The Jimmies' bats were alive and well in Syracuse, scoring a combined 42 runs across two games to win the Wawasee Invitational. They beat the host Warriors, 18-4, in the first game before beating Tippecanoe Valley, 24-3, in the championship contest. Both games only went five innings.
Sam Garner went 6-for-7 across the two games with two triples, two doubles and two singles. Brandon Smith hit a home run in the title game, his fourth of the season. Jimtown is now 6-5 on the season.
Meanwhile, after Wawasee lost to Jimtown, they dropped a 15-0 game to DeKalb in the consolation bracket to bring their record to 1-8 on the season.
ECA sweeps doubleheader over Argos
The Eagles won the first game, 14-4, and the second game, 16-3, to pick up two Hoosier Plains Conference victories. LJ Bevier went 6-for-8 at the plate across the two games while scoring a team-best seven runs, while James Ramirez led the way with five RBIs. ECA is now 4-1 overall with a 4-0 HPC mark.
Fairfield 14, Concord 4 (6 innings)
Keegan Miller drove in three runs to help the Falcons pick up a non-conference victory over the Minutemen. Fairfield is now 9-4, while Concord is 1-9 on the season.
SB Adams 4, Goshen 3
The RedHawks gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lose in heartbreaking fashion. A bright spot was Caelan Miller, who pitched six innings, allowing just one run while striking out eight batters. The loss drops Goshen's record to 3-8.
Northridge drops two to FW Carroll
The Raiders had a tough time keeping up with the Chargers, losing 9-3 in game one and 15-1 in game two against Carroll. This brings Northridge's six-game winning streak to an end. They are now 7-3 on the season.
West Noble loses two to Columbia City
West Noble lost game one, 8-4, and game two, 12-1, to bring its record to 3-7 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Wawasee runner-up at home invite
The Warriors won its semifinal contest over Whitko, 2-1, before losing in the championship game to Leo, 17-6. The split results leave Wawasee with a record of 8-5 on the season.
Prairie Heights 11, Goshen 3
A tough road loss for the RedHawks to the Panthers leaves their record at 5-5 on the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls only: West Noble runner-up at Turtle Town Invitational
With the teams split into GOLD and BLACK divisions, West Noble finished runner-up in the GOLD standings, losing by just nine points to champion FW North Side at the event hosted by Churubusco High School. Manchester won the BLACK division.
For West Noble, senior Emily Mawhorter won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.03 seconds. Freshman Kayle Jordan had a strong showing in the throwing events, taking first in shot put (36-07 feet) and second in the discus throw (108-10 feet). Two other freshmen, Lanie Martin and Trinity Parson, finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run, with Parson then taking second in the 3,200-meter run as well.
Westview competed in the BLACK division, taking sixth place out of 10 schools. Sophomore Adelyn Rainsberger was a champion in the 800-meter run, while Lucy Rensberger won the discus throw (120-05 feet) and took second in shot put (34-01 feet).
Full results can be found here.
Girls only: Concord leads area at Lady Kingsmen Invitational
The Minutemen finished in fourth place out of 13 schools competing at the invite. Other area team finishes saw Northridge take fifth and Elkhart seventh. Valparaiso dominated, winning with 159 points scored.
Concord had a strong showing in the field events, winning in the high jump (Carolyn Fisher, 5-00 feet), the long jump (Dea'ana Emerson, 16-07 feet) and the shot put (Macie Swinehart, 36-09 feet).
Northridge had second and third place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles from Alyssa Sloop and Hadley Troyer, respectively.
Shaniyah Hughes was the top individual for Elkhart, tying the heights of both Fisher and Emerson. However, she took second in both events based on the judge's ruling, which factors in how many attempts it took to achieve the height in the event.
Full results can be found here.
ECA competes at Eastern Invitational
The Eagles tram team went down to Eastern (Greenlawn) to compete at the school's invite. ECA finished in sixth place in four different individual events: Sydni Haviland in girls discus (79-11 feet), Destiny Ware in the girls high jump (4-06 feet), Devyn Clements in the boys 1,600-meter run (5:02.75) and Alex Ingle in the boys long jump (16-09.75 feet).
Boys only: Penn, St. Joe team winners at Goshen Relays
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood wins rain-shortened Bremen Invitational
Virtually all tennis tournaments were affected by rain this weekend, including the one at Bremen. While the weather stopped the invite halfway through, NorthWood was still able to claim the team title with a 5-0 win over Tippecanoe Valley and a 3-0 win over Bremen. The last two matches against the Lions had to be stopped due to rain.
The two victories were enough to clinch the title for the Panthers, however, improving their record to 8-0 on the season as well.
Goshen drops match at Harrison Invitational
The RedHawks dropped a close 3-2 match to Whiteland before Mother Nature got involved, canceling the rest of the tournament in West Lafayette. Goshen's record is now 5-3 on the season.
Elkhart wins one match at Leroy Invitational
The Lions were able to beat Michigan City, 4-1, before rain hit LaPorte High School, forcing the rest of the tournament to be canceled. Elkhart's record is
Note: results from the Wawasee Duals were not reported as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
BOYS GOLF
Haarer earns medalist honors at Lakeland Invitational
It was a second-straight weekend of winning for Westview sophomore Silas Haarer, as he shot an impressive 67 at Heron Creek GC to take home medalist honors. Westview's team score of 340 led to a second-place finish behind Lakeland, who won with a 320.
Goshen and Concord both finished with team scores of 353, with the RedHawks taking fifth and the Minutemen sixth based on a tiebreaker. Elkhart Christian finished seventh with a 373, which included Aidan Hibbard placing tied for third individually with a 74. West Noble finished 10th with a 432 and Jimtown 11th with a 461.
Northridge wins Manchester Invitational
The Raiders shot a blistering 299 as a team to take home the championship by 11 strokes over second-place Tippecanoe Valley. Brock Reschly shot a 3-under 69, Coby Hochstetler 74, Conner Hochstetler 76 and Isaiah Lehman 80 to give Northridge another 18-hole invitational win on the season. Tippecanoe Valley's Greg Miller was the medalist with a 66.
Fairfield was also part of the field at Sycamore GC, finishing third as a team with a 318. Brayden Miller's 71 and Carter Kitson's 78 were the low scorers for the Falcons.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Northridge goes 1-3 in first-ever tournament
The Raiders picked up its first win in program history when it defeated North Putnam, 25-11, 19-25, 16-14, as part of the Noblesville Invitational. Northridge lost to Guerin Catholic, Columbus East and Herron in its other three contests. The home opener for the team is Thursday against Homestead.
UPSL SOCCER
Chicago Nation FC 3, Goshen City FC 0
Goshen lost to the defending league champions on the road to bring their record to 1-2 on the season.