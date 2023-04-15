Here is a look at the local prep, college and semi-professional soccer scores from a busy Saturday.
BASEBALL
Jimtown 7, LaVille 4
The Jimmies scored one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to help get a win over the Lancers. Brandon Smith hit two homeruns and had four RBIs in the game for Jimtown, which improves its record to 3-3 on the season.
Northridge 10, SB St. Joseph 9
A day after having a walk-off hit against Westview, Northridge junior Max Horner hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning to give the Raiders a win over the Indians. Kade Sainz also had three hits and three RBIs in the victory for Northridge. They are now 4-1 on the season.
Fairfield 10, Central Noble 2
Keegin Miller struck out seven batters across 5 1/3 innings pitched to help the Falcons pick up an NECC win over the Cougars. Fairfield is now 3-0 in conference games.
Fairfield 6, SB Adams 3
After getting a conference win in the morning, the Falcons picked up a non-conference one at night over the Eagles. It completed a 5-0 week for Fairfield, improving their record to 6-3 overall.
West Noble 15, Garrett 11
The Chargers won a wild one over the Railroaders, scoring seven runs in both the first and fifth innings to leave with an NECC victory. McKale Bottles hit a grand slam in the first inning, while Bailey Ruisard's two-RBI double in the fifth gave the home team the lead for good. West Noble is now 3-3 (2-0 NECC) on the season.
Westview 11, Fremont 0
Braden Kauffman went 3-for-5 at the plate with a homerun and three RBIs to power the Warriors to an NECC win. Westview's record is now currently 4-4 (3-0 NECC).
Bethany Christian 17, Argos 4 (5 innings)
It was a second-straight blowout win for the Bruins over the Dragons. Breece Erickson and Jude Miller both had three RBIs each to help Bethany improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the HPC.
Elkhart Christian 18, SB Career Academy 3 (5 innings)
It was another comfortable win for ECA over Career Academy, improving them to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the HPC. James Ramirez had three RBIs in the win for the Eagles.
Warsaw 14, Elkhart 11
The Lions tried to rally by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh, but fell short. They are now 1-7 on the season.
Goshen drops two against LaPorte
The RedHawks lost 8-0 in the first game and 7-4 in the second contest of a doubleheader against the Slicers, bringing their record to 2-5 on the season.
Concord drops two to Manchester
The Minutemen lost the first game, 5-3, and the second one, 18-13, in a doubleheader with Manchester. Concord's overall record is now 1-5.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 2, Fairfield 0
Tyra Marcum pitched a no-hitter, striking out 11 batters in a shutout win over the Falcons. The Goshen senior also had an RBI single in the first inning and hit a solo homerun in the fourth to provide all the offense for her team as well. Goshen is now 4-2, while Fairfield is 7-3 on the season.
NorthWood 8, Elkhart 5
The Panthers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth, turning a 5-2 deficit into a victory over the Lions. Adriana Beachy's two-RBI double put NorthWood ahead for good, helping her team improve to 2-4 on the season. The loss brings Elkhart's record to 1-6.
Wawasee 11, Triton 0 (5 innings)
The Warriors had a nine-strikeout performance from pitcher Evelyn Duncan to help them knock off the Trojans. Wawasee is now 5-3 on the season.
Elkhart Christian 22, SB Career Academy 1 (5 innings)
ECA is now 2-1 overall overall and 2-0 in the HPC games after routing Career Academy. Brynne Hixon had three RBIs in the win.
West Noble 9, Garrett 3
The Chargers picked up an NECC victory over the Railroaders, giving them a 1-1 conference record and 4-4 overall mark.
Northridge drops two games
The Raiders lost, 11-5, to Fort Wayne Homestead, then lost a 17-11 contest to East Noble in games that were played in Kendallville. Northridge's record is now 0-7.
Concord drops two to Buchanan (MI)
The Minutemen lost both games of a doubleheader by a 12-0 score, dropping their record to 1-5 on the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys only: Concord wins North Side Relays
The Minutemen scored 123 team points to win the team championship for a second-straight season. There were two Divisions for most events, with each Division scoring points as if it was its own race.
Event wins for Concord came in the 4X100-meter relay team (Will Bennett, Armen Koltookian, Joe Moon and Jaron Thomas), the 4X200-meter relay (Moon, Koltookian, Thomas and Juan Ross), the sprint medley relay (Koltookian, Bennett, Moon and Darian Decker), the Division 2 high jump (Noah Culp), the Division 2 100-meter dash (Thomas) and both divisions of discus throw (Christopher Adams, Lance Army).
Goshen also competed at the event, finishing 10th. They had both Division wins in the 3,200 meter run with Tommy Claxton and Luis Loera. Those two, along with Dorian Diaz and Logan Miller, won the distance medley relay as well.
Full results can be found here.
Penn girls, Lakeland boys win Carom Cripe Relays
It was a successful day for the Kingsmen and Lakers at the track event hosted by Northridge. The host Raiders finished third in the girls' team standings and second in the boys' standings. On the girls' side, Concord was second, Elkhart fourth, NorthWood fifth, Jimtown seventh, Westview ninth and Goshen 10th from The Goshen News coverage area. For the boys, NorthWood was third, Westview fourth and Elkhart sixth in the final standings from our coverage area. Full individual results can be found here.
Boys only: Jimtown finishes seventh at Turtle Town Relays
The Jimmies finished seventh in a 12-team field. Bishop Williams had second-place finishes in the 100- and- 400-meter dashes to lead Jimtown. Other results for the Jimmies can be found here.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield wins Plymouth Invitational
Addison Mast won the No. 1 singles title, Abby Gall won at No. 3 singles, Malley Behles and Ella Branneman won at No. 2 doubles and Elyse Yoder was second at No. 2 singles to lead an impressive performance for the Falcons.
Goshen wins home Round Robin event
The RedHawks defeated FW Northrop 4-1, Fremont 4-1 and Bremen 4-1 to give them a 3-0 record on the day, winning their home tournament. Bremen went 2-1 in its matches, Fremont 1-2 and Northrop 0-3. Goshen's overall season record is now 4-1.
Jimtown wins home invitational
The Jimmies beat SB Adams 3-2, Wabash 4-1 and Wawasee 4-1 to go a perfect 3-0 in their home invitational. Jimtown's overall record is now 4-2 on the season.
Wawasee posted a 2-1 record, beating both Adams and Wabash by 3-2 scores. The Warriors now have a record of 2-2.
Westview second, Concord fifth at East Noble Invitational
In an individual-styled tournament, Maddie Stults won the No. 2 singles championship for the Warriors, helping them finish second in the eight-team field. They also had third-place finishes at No. 1 and No. 3 singles from Paige Riegsecker and Bailey Kenner, respectively.
Concord's best individual finisher came from No. 2 singles player Esther Williams, who finished runner-up to Stults.
Chesterton won the team title. Full results can be found here.
Bethany Christian third, West Noble fourth at West Noble Invitational
Both the Bruins and Chargers went 1-1 in pool play, with Bethany then beating West Noble in the third-place match to give them a 2-1 record on the day. West Noble finished 1-2. Bishop Luers won with a 3-0 mark. The Bruins beat Lakeland, but lost to Luers in pool play. West Noble knocked off the Northridge JV team, but lost to FW Snider in their pool play. These results bring Bethany's record to 4-1 and West Noble's to 2-5.
BOYS GOLF
Wawasee finishes second at FW Northrop Invitational
The Warriors carded a team score of 336, which was good for second place at the invite at Colonial Hills GC. Leo was the team champs with a score of 310.
Bethany Christian finishes third at Caston Invitational
While final scores were not provided, the Bruins did finish third at the event hosted by Caston High School. Demotte Christian was the team champion.
Northridge wins Goshen Invitational
Full results online at goshennews.com/sports.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Softball loses doubleheader to Marian
The Leafs lost a pair of one-run games to the 12th-ranked Knights team, losing game one, 12-11, and game two, 7-6. GC is now 21-16 overall on the season and are fifth in the Crossroads League standings with a 13-11 conference mark.
Baseball swept by St. Francis
The Leafs lost game one of the doubleheader, 27-17, then lost game two by a 7-6 score.
UPSL SOCCER
Goshen City FC 3, Springfield FC 2
It was an historic victory for GCFC, winning its first game in franchise history on the road at Springfield. Jonathan Boye scored both goals for GCFC in the first half. They then capitalized on an own goal from Springfield in the second half to pick up the win.