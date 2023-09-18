Here are the results for Monday, September 18, 2023.
BREMEN 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1 (VLB)
Bethany fell to Bremen Monday night in four sets, dropping to 6-16 on the year. The Bruins won the opening set 25-14 but dropped the next three 25-23, 25-21, 25-23. Cassia Nice scored five aces and Adrienne Chupp added 14 kills in the match.
NEW PRAIRIE 3, FAIRFIELD 0 (VLB)
Fairfield was swept on the road Monday night at New Prairie. The Cougars won each set 25-14, 25-23, 25-10, dropping the Falcons to 6-12 (4-2)
CONCORD 2, PLYMOUTH 1 (G SOC)
Concord jumped to 4-7 this season with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Monday night. Both goals were by Ashley Lopez Cruz, scoring one each half.
GOSHEN 2, MISHAWAKA MARIAN 0 (G SOC)
Goshen continued its swell start, moving to 8-1-3 with a 2-0 win over Mishawaka Marian. Jiana Camacho and Nereida Arriaga scored the winning RedHawk goals.
FAIRFIELD 5, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0 (B TEN)
Fairfield moved to 17-2 after a 5-0 sweep of Bethany Christian Monday afternoon. The Bruins fell to 9-7 but put up a good effort against the Falcons. Most notably, Noah Schrock battled with Garrett Stoltzfus as the later was able to come away with a 6-1, 6-3 victory in No. 1 singles. Fairfield’s Chase Buckholz defeated Ian McHugh 6-3, 6-3 in the closest match of the day.
WARSAW 4, CONCORD 1 (B TEN)
Concord picked a win on one court during their contest against Warsaw Monday afternoon. That win came from the No. 1 doubles pair Braeden Messenger and Avery Johnson. The Minutemen fell to 5-10 and 3-4 in the NLC with conference prelims coming Wednesday.
GOSHEN 5, MISHAWAKA 0 (B TEN)
The Daniel Love-led RedHawks finished 7-0 in the NLC with a comfortable sweep over Mishawaka Monday afternoon. Goshen didn’t drop a court or a set, winning 6-0, 6-0 in all competitions. No. 18 Goshen rests at 16-2 this season.
NORTHRIDGE 4, PLYMOUTH 1 (B TEN)
The Raiders claimed a 4-1 victory over Plymouth Monday afternoon before the NLC Tournament begins Wednesday.
WAWASEE 3, NORTHWOOD 2 (B TEN)
Wawasee won a close match at NorthWood Monday evening, beating the Panthers 3-2. The Warriors won courts at No. 1 and 2 singles as well as No. 1 doubles. Anchoring the winning effort was Joey Harper who continued his strong effort with a 6-1, 6-2 win in No. 1 singles over Caleb Vincent. Caleb Yoder picked up a win at No. 3 singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Brayden Miller. NorthWood falls to 5-10 while Wawasee improves to 15-4.
WESTVIEW 3, ANGOLA 2 (B TEN)
Westview took hold of a close 3-2 win over Angola Monday evening. The Warriors won at No. 1 and 2 singles as well as No. 1 doubles. The closets matches were the battle at No. 2 and 3 singles. In the first, Kaden Hostetler brought a win to Westview with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 win. In the second, Westview’s Dylan Schrock lost 1-5, 6-4, 6-7.