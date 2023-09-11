Here is a look at the local prep scores from around the area for Monday, September 11, 2023
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 3, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 2 (VLB)
Bethany continues to play five-set thrillers and the latest, a 3-2 win over Prairie Heights was due to the Bruins winning the final three sets.
After dropping the first two sets 25-23, 25-19, Bethany won the final three 25-12, 25-22 and 15-8. Morgan Cross added five aces while Morgan Chupp added 12 kills for the now 5-10 Bruins.
ELKHART CHRISTIAN 3, GOSHEN 2 (VLB)
Goshen dropped a road contest at Elkhart Christian Monday afternoon. The RedHawks took the opening set 25-23 but lost consecutive 25-20, 25-16 sets. Goshen pushed it to five with a 25-19 fourth-set win, eventually falling in a 18-16 nail-bitter.
Lauren Kinsey led the RedHawks with 17 kills while Addison Ross and Petra Schwartz added 13 and 10 respectively. Schwartz also added three blocks.
WESTVIEW 3, WAWASEE 2 (VLB)
Westview earned a come-from-behind victory Monday night over Wawasee. The Warriors took the opening set 25-13 but fell behind in the following two sets 25-19, 25-22. Striking back was a 25-22 fourth-set victory and the final 15-10 fifth-set win.
Wawasee’s Kenzie Hackleman totaled 16 kills with Abbigail Burelison bringing 12 kills home. Jaci Worrell also picked up five aces for the home Warriors.
NORTHRIDGE 171, DEKALB 182, ANGOLA 231 (GLF)
With sectionals approaching, the Raiders kept their heads down with another non-conference matchup with Angola and No. 16 DeKalb.
Tying for the medalist spot was Alex Reschly and DeKalb’s Grace Pfister, both with 40’s. Trailing Reschly for Northridge were Karisa Dyer (42), Addy Irving (44) and Lizzy Irving (45).
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 4, TRITON 0 (B TEN)
With rain sprinkling Michiana today, the Bruins were able to fully complete four matches with only No. 3 singles unable to complete the set. It didn’t matter too much with Bethany Christian grabbing the 4-0 victory. Winning matches in straight sets were Noah Schrock, Gideon Miller and the two doubles pairings of Tristan Mast/Justin Hochstedler and Emerson Landis/Ethan Claassen. Ian McHugh’s match was set to go three but couldn’t finish.
FAIRFIELD 5, ANGOLA 0 (B TEN)
Fairfield improved to 14-2 and 6-0 in the NECC with a 5-0 sweep of Angola Monday afternoon. Only one match reached three sets which ended with Falcons No. 3 singles player Chase Buckholz capturing a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 win.
GOSHEN 9, MISHAWAKA 0 (B SOC)
Goshen dominated in its victory over the Cavemen Monday night. Will Richardson scored a hat trick, Landon Clayton and Julio Valdez added a pair while Eirik Thune Hjelle and Aaron Mounsithiraj jumped in the scoring column for the No. 16 RedHawks.
BREMEN 7, WAWASEE 1 (B SOC)
Wawasee dropped to Bremen Monday night in a 7-1 loss. The Warriors gave up six first-half goals before sitting even the second half with both teams placing one between the posts.
GOSHEN 1, SB ST. JOSEPH 1 (G SOC)
The RedHawks picked up another tie with a wet road 1-1 decision with South Bend St. Joseph. Kennedy Yordy converted on a PK for the RedHawks only goal. Ava Yordy made 12 saves in goal.