Here is a look at the local prep scores from around the area.
FAIRFIELD 188, WAWASEE 208, ELKHART 220
Earning first on the road, Fairfield marched into Maxwelton Golf Club in Syracuse and came away with a win and were led by medalist Addie Mast. The Falcons put up the three lowest scores with Mast’s 39, Bella Blosser’s 45 and Mallory McGowen’s 47. Fairfield carded a score of 188, moving the Falcons to 6-3 (3-1 NECC) this season.
Wawasee was led by four-hitter Emma Young (49), Francie McDonald (51) and Taeiyn Tom (52).
NORTHRIDGE 156, FW CARROLL 168
It was a ranked showdown in Middlebury Monday when the Raiders and Chargers squared off at Meadow Valley Golf Club. The Raiders used their home course to their advantage and gave a preview of a possible sectional matchup. More details inside our story of the action.
WARSAW 162, NORTHWOOD 192
NorthWood was dropped at Warsaw Monday, sending the Panthers to 1-2 in the NLC. Sophie Richmond was the team leader, carding a 41 and followed by Leah Rowe (47), Marley Jordan (49). Joey Slone and Sophie Yoder both scored a 55.
HOMESTEAD 3, GOSHEN 2
Facing another top ranked opponent, Goshen’s schedule has hit its gauntlet. Making their way to Homestead Monday, the RedHawks fell short, losing to the Spartans 3-2.
Homestead, ranked No. 4, hosted the No. 22 RedHawks and took two of three singles matches and split the doubles matches. Winning for Goshen were sophomore Eli Stickel (6-3, 6-2) and the senior duo of Tyler Scott / Moses Kratzer (6-3, 6-3).
Goshen (5-2) has now suffered consecutive losses, but against two highly ranked state teams. The RedHawks schedule stays strong as Goshen will take on conference-foe Northridge this Thursday.
ELKHART 3, NORTHRIDGE 2
The Raiders slipped from the boy’s tennis rankings this week and fell to the Lions Monday ahead of a Thursday conference showdown with Goshen. Like the 3-2 final, the Raiders weren’t easily bested. In the 1S battle between Elkhart’s Brady Kelly and Northridge’s Seth Lomas, Kelly got the better of the matchup, winning straight sets of 7-6(3), 7-6(6). The other two singles matches went to three sets and Elkhart swept them.
Both of the doubles matches went Northridge’s way. Securing wins were the duo of Lucas Wensel / Gabe Miller (6-2, 6-4) and Mason Bales / Nolan Mellott (6-2, 6-1).
BREMEN 3, NORTHWOOD 2
NorthWood played close, but fell to Bremen Monday on the road, dropping their record to 1-5 (0-1 NLC).
Like Northridge, both Panther doubles pairings won points for NorthWood. The senior-junior combo of Zach Hochstetler / Ty Stankovich bested their opponent 6-3, 6-3 while the other senior-junior combo of Wes Newcomer / Brennan Chilberg fought off the Bremen foe 6-4, 6-2. All singles matches went the way of Bremen.
MISHAWAKA MARIAN 1, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0
The Bruins and Knights got together for a showdown between two premiere teams in the northern half of the state. 1A’s 4th-ranked team, Bethany Christian, hosted 2A’s 2nd-ranked team, the Mishawaka Marian Knights. Both schools traded shots in the first half until the fatal blow came from the road team with 13 minutes remaining in the first period.
Fortunately for the Knights, that’d be the only netted shot, beating Bethany Christian and dropping them to 4-1-1 this season.
WAWASEE 4, MISHAWAKA 0
Wawasee took down the Cavemen Monday with a 4-0 victory. Holding a 1-0 lead at the half, the Warriors piled on three more to skate past Mishawaka and improve to 2-2-1.
TRINITY 1, NORTHWOOD 0
Trinity gave the Panthers their first loss Monday, continuing the Titans impressive start to the season. NorthWood, ranked No. 16 in 2A gave up the game’s lone goal in the opening half and were shut out by the 1A and No. 7th ranked Titans who have scored 44 goals and given up one all season in seven games. NorthWood now falls to 4-1.