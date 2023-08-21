Some early action this week with several Monday events taking place as the heat rolls in. Here are the local scores for Monday, August 21, 2023.
VOLLEYBALL
Tippecanoe Valley 3, Goshen 0
Goshen traveled to Tippecanoe Valley Monday afternoon but were held without a set win, losing in straight sets to the Vikings 3-0.
The RedHawks, now 6-2, lost the first match 25-19 and followed it up with set losses of 25-16, 25-23.
Wawasee 3, Lakeland 0
In the Warriors battle with the Lakers Monday night, Wawasee swept the Lakers in three sets 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.
Monday’s win was the first for the Warriors this season and the first of new head coach Stephanie Denlinger’s career.
GIRLS GOLF
Northridge 158, NorthWood 175, Concord 200
Competing at McCormick Creek Monday afternoon, the Raiders, Minutemen and Panthers all dueled for positioning in the NLC. No. 13 Northridge stayed undefeated, beating both Concord and NorthWood.
The Raiders, now 8-0 (4-0), got great production throughout the lineup. Senior Karisa Dyer and sophomore Alex Reschly both shot 37’s while Macey Riegsecker jumped in with a PR of 40. Addy Irving followed up with a 44.
Besting both Dyer and Reschly was NorthWood’s Sophie Richmond who shot one better, scoring a 36. Richmond was followed by Leah Rowe (45), Joey Slone (46), and Marley Jordan (48).NorthWood now moves to 1-1 in conference play. Concord was led by Avery McDowell who shot a 44. The Minutemen fall to 3-3 (0-2).
Fairfield 204, Elkhart 239
Fairfield earned a non-conference win over nearby Elkhart Monday afternoon, improving their record to 3-3 (2-1) this season.
Leading the effort for the Falcons was medalist Addie Mast who carded a 40 at Bent Oak GC. Following Mast for Fairfield were Mallory McGowen (50), Bella Blosser (53) and Paige Lantz (61).
Plymouth 181, Wawasee 233
Wawasee dropped to 0-5 Monday afternoon following the Warriors loss to Plymouth at Pretty Lake GC.
BOYS TENNIS
Bethany Christian 5, Oak Farm Montessori 0
Bethany Christian and head coach Matt Miller were able to win their second match of the season with a shutout of Oak Farm Monday afternoon.
Battling the heat as much as the Falcons, Miller’s squad was dominant against both. The closest match of the day came from the 3S Ian McHugh who beat Oak Farm’s opposition 6-1, 6-2. The doubles team of Emerson Landis / Keagan Meyer defeated their opponenet 6-0, 6-1. All other Bruin matches were shutouts. Bethany now sits at 1-1 on the season.
Fairfield 5, NorthWood 0
Fairfield continued their nice start to the season with a 6-0 non-conference victory over NorthWood at home. The Falcons were played close in a few matches with NorthWood’s Caleb Yoder giving his 3S opponent Chase Buckholz the most trouble. Buckholz took the first set 7-5 and Yoder forced a third set with a 6-2 win. In the final set Buckholz was able to keep the shutout, beating Yoder 6-1.
Fairfield now sits at 3-1 while NorthWood falls to 1-2.
Northridge 5, Lakeland 0
Head coach Judy Pollack and the No. 30 Northridge Raiders made quick of Lakeland Monday afternoon, winning 5-0 and sweeping the Lakers.
The Raiders doubles teams (Nolan Mellott / Mason Bales and Lucas Wensel / Gabe Miller) both swept their opponents while singles winners were Seth Lomas (6-1, 6-1), Elijah Shell (6-0, 6-1) and Daniel Vaughn (6-0, 6-2). Northridge improves to 4-1.
Wawasee 5, Tippecanoe Valley 0
Playing in Syracuse under the humid weather, the Warriors improved to 3-0 (1-0) on the season with a victory over the Vikings.
BOYS SOCCER
Mishawaka Marian 5, NorthWood 1
The No. 19 Panthers took on No. 3 Mishawaka Marian Monday night and were handily defeated by the Knights. NorthWood gave up four goals in the first half and the final one in the second half while knocking one through to avoid the shutout. Panthers now fall to 2-2-1 with the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 6, Westview 0
The red-hot RedHawks shut out their opponent for the third straight game Monday afternoon and was again dominant in their performance.
Westview entered the match ranked 14th in 1A while Goshen had yet to break into rankings. That didn’t matter as senior Kennedy Yordy continued her stretch of exceptional play, adding three goals against the Warriors. Yordy, after being scoreless in the season-opening loss, has since scored 12 goals in the three games since. Also joining Yordy on the board Monday were Caylin Martinez (2) and Kaitlyn Swartzendruber.
NorthWood 12, Tippecanoe Valley 0
No. 16 NorthWood was exceptional in their 12-point scoring burst victory over Tippecanoe Valley Monday night.
Scoring for the now 3-0 Panthers was the grouping of Kaley Kiefer (2), Tatiana Mora, Kinsey Newcomer, Daisie Thomas, Seayena Heflin, Parker Austrup, Sami Vance, Kinzee Hartman, Brooke Johnson and Joslyn Miller. NorthWood scored nine goals in the first frame and relented just a tad with three goals in the second half.
Westview at Jimtown (Volleyball), Goshen at Mishawaka/Warsaw (Girls Golf), Westview vs West Noble & Central Noble (Girls Golf) were not reported by the time of this publishing.