Below are the local prep scores from around the TGN coverage area for Monday, August 13, 2023.
VOLLEYBALL
Goshen 3, West Noble 2
Head coach Mel Hochstetler led her 1-0 RedHawks into a meeting with the West Noble Chargers Monday evening and won a five-set thriller to advance her RedHawks to 2-0. The Chargers claimed the first set 25-16, but Goshen fought back to dominate the next two sets 25-10, 25-14. Looking to seal off the victory, the RedHawks failed to put away the home squad, giving up a 25-23 loss to set up a final fifth set.
Goshen went back to work, taking the final set 15-8 and returning home with the victory. Petra Schwartz and Lauren Kinsey led the team in kills with 13 apiece. Emily Ramirez added four aces in the winning effort.
GIRLS GOLF
Northridge 168, Warsaw 172, Plymouth 177
The No. 18 Northridge Raiders traveled to Pretty Lake Golf Club for a 3-Way Meet against Warsaw and Plymouth who have both received honorable mentions in the latest state rankings. In a tight battle, the Raiders held on to move to 5-0 (2-0) on the season. Leading the way was sophomore Alex Reschly who carded a 39 and tied for second. Following Reschly was Addy Irving (40), Macey Riegsecker (44), Karisa Dyer (45) and Lizzy Irving (48).
NorthWood 201, Fairfield 201
An intense and wet battle at McCormick Creek led to a NorthWood and Fairfield fifth-score tiebreaker where the home Panthers got the edge. NorthWood was led in the victory by Leah Rowe’s 41 (low-scorer), Joey Slone (48), Marley Jordan (55), Jordyn Lehane (57) and Sophie Yoder (58).
GIRLS SOCCER
Northridge 2, Mishawaka Marian 1
The Raiders got their first win of the 2023 season, defeating Mishawaka Marian 2-1 on the road. The Knights entered the contest ranked 3rd in 2A and jumped on the board first in the 16th minute. Striking back was Morgan Cross to even up the score before half. In the 64rd minute, Ashlyn Cawood put the Raiders ahead who held on for the upset.
Wawasee 0, Lakeland 2
Going on the road to start the season, the Warriors gave up two goals and had one called back in the loss to the Lakers.
Wawasee vs. West Noble girl’s golf and Bethany Christian vs. Jimtown boy’s tennis scores were not updated by time of publication.