Week 4 of football and an assortment of other events took place Friday, September 8, 2023
WARSAW 10, CONCORD 3 (FB)
In a defensive slugfest, the Minutemen grabbed a late field goal to avoid the shutout at the hands of Warsaw. Craig Koehler’s squad couldn’t march past the Tigers who moved to 4-0 atop the NLC. Concord falls to 2-2 (0-2 NLC).
FAIRFIELD 39, CULVER ACADEMY 31 (OT) (FB)
Tied at 31, Fairfield and Culver entered overtime Friday night in a tense showdown between the two. The Falcons would score the pivotal touchdown and two-point conversion leading to the huge win for Matt Thacker’s group. Fairfield moves to 3-1 ahead of a big matchup with West Noble.
MISHAWAKA 48, GOSHEN 13 (FB)
Goshen was outmanned in Mishawaka as the Cavemen steamrolled the RedHawks. Full coverage can be found inside our story on the action.
NORTHRIDGE 25, NORTHWOOD 21 (FB)
In a thriller at Andrew’s Field Friday night, Northridge stunned NorthWood with an 11-point fourth quarter comeback. Tucker Baber had two interceptions in a meaningful performance from the sophomore. Details and coverage can be found inside our full story.
PLYMOUTH 25, WAWASEE 19 (FB)
Plymouth picked up it’s first road victory for the first time since 2019 Friday night in a huge upset of the Warriors. Wawasee couldn’t manufacture sustained drives and the Rockies made the home team pay. Wawasee falls to 1-3 (1-1 NLC).
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 3, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 2 (VLB)
Bethany Christian picked up another conference victory Friday night with a five-set victory on the road at Lakeland Christian. The Bruins lost the first set 26-24 but claimed the second 25-14. Another tight 25-23 set led to a 2-1 Lakeland Christian lead but Bethany would win the fourth set 25-22. For the second straight night, the Bruins went to five sets. Bethany would win the final set 15-7 and take home another victory.
Adrienne Chupp has 17 kills for the Bruins.
NORTHWOOD 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2 (B TEN)
Grinding out a close win were the Panthers, nabbing a 3-2 win at home over the Bruins. Noah Schrock took home a point in No. 1 singles (4-6, 6-2, 6-1) and so did the Bethany team in No. 1 doubles of Tristan Mast and Justin Hochstetler (7-5, 6-3).
Winning for the Panthers were Nic Anderson (6-3, 7-6), Caleb Yoder (6-0, 6-0) and the doubles team of Wes Newcomer and Brennan Chilling (6-1, 6-1).
Bethany falls to 4-6. NorthWood moves to 4-7 (2-2).
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1, FORT WAYNE CANTERBURY 0 (B SOC)
Luke Yordy scored the only goal of the night in the 1-0 win over Canterbury. Bruins are now 6-2-1 (2-0).