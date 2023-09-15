Here is a look at the local scores from around the area Friday, September 15, 2023
CONCORD 52, WAWASEE 0 (FB)
Wawasee turned the ball over several times Friday night, resulting in the Minutemen running all over the Warriors in the 52-0 win.
WEST NOBLE 38, FAIRFIELD 8 (FB)
Coach Monte Mawhorter and the Chargers cruised past Fairfield Friday, hanging 38 points on the scoreboard and holding the Falcons to just eight. All the action inside our full story.
NORTHRIDGE 43, GOSHEN 6 (FB)
Northridge claimed a win on Homecoming with a 43-6 win over Goshen at Interra Field. Game action and highlights can be found inside our full story of the event.
WARSAW 42, NORTHWOOD 21 (FB)
NorthWood dropped their second straight Friday night, getting doubled-up by Warsaw. The Tigers laid it on at the end, sealing a big-time victory for the home team.
SECTIONAL 6 – MEADOW VALLEY GC (G GLF)
Northridge took second and Concord beat out a tie-breaker for third over Fairfield during the sectional hosted by the Raiders Friday morning. All the action, scores and memorable moments inside our full story on the action. Make sure to also check out our gallery from Friday too.