Here is a look at the local scores from Friday’s action.
NORTHWOOD 45, CONCORD 14
Concord battled early, but NorthWood was too much to handle for four quarters as the Panthers pushed past for the big win on the road. More details can be found in our full coverage of the game.
FAIRFIELD 35, CENTRAL NOBLE 6
The Falcons blew the doors open against Central Noble Friday night. Jumping out to a 28-0 lead by halftime, Fairfield and head coach Matt Thatcker eased the approach with the game in hand. The Falcons went on to win 35-6 and moved to 2-1 this season.
WAWASEE 34, GOSHEN 21
Wawasee and Goshen traded scores in the first half, but a surge of momentum before halftime gave the Warriors the needed boost. More details from the game inside our full story of the event.
MISHAWAKA 37, NORTHRIDGE 16
Playing in Middlebury, Mishawaka showed its strength in the 21-point victory over a strong Northridge team. The Cavemen picked up a hail Mary touchdown before halftime to enter the lockerroom with a 23-8 lead. The deficit only soured for the home Raiders who were overpowered by Mishawaka’s multi-tooled attack. Northridge falls to 2-1 ahead of a huge matchup with NorthWood next Friday.
GOSHEN 4, FAIRFIELD 1
Garrett Stoltzfus earned a big win over Pi Wellington in No. 1 singles Friday, but the it was the only point the Falcons could garner as the RedHawks picked up a strong win over Fairfield.
Stoltzfus won his match 6-2, 6-2 while the RedHawks Isaac Stahly and Eli Stickel won their matches against Cooper LeCount and Chase Buckholz 6-2, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-4 respectively. In the doubles matches, Goshen’s team of Kyan Miller and Myles McLaughlin defeated Noah Mast and Brant Garber 6-2, 6-1 while the No. 2 doubles saw RedHawk partners Tyler Scott and Moses Kratzer beat out Grady Garber and Drew Beachy 6-1, 6-0.
Goshen and Fairfield both now sit 8-2 on the season.
TRINITY 2, WESTVIEW 1
In a ranked battle between Trinty at Greenlawn and Westview Friday night, the two girl’s soccer teams were pitted back and forth through the night but the Titans came away with the 2-1 win. Westview now sits at 5-2 (2-0).