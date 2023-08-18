Our action Friday welcomed back football to the lineup. Here are the final scores from around Michiana for Friday, August 18, 2023.
FOOTBALL
Goshen 6, Fairfield 29
Entering the final quarter with a narrow 8-6 lead, Fairfield cracked the code in the final period. Breckan Maran was the match that started the fire in Fairfield’s second-straight win over the RedHawks. Read further into the battle of US-33 in our full story.
Jimtown 22, NorthWood 42
The NorthWood Panthers displayed what’s been predicted by several in the media as a top offense in the NLC Friday night. In the No. 7 Panthers win over the Jimmies, points were not scare for either side. Read more about it in our full story.
Northridge 26, Fort Wayne North Side 13
Northridge began their season with a trip southeast to Fort Wayne to face the Legends. Leading 12-7 at the half, the Raiders offense found a way to scratch some more points on the board to survive a close season opener.
Wawasee 12, Tippecanoe Valley 23
Warrior Field hosted the Vikings and Warriors Friday night, but the Tippecanoe was all over Wawasee in the first half.
Wawasee gave up a pair of field goals and a touchdown during their scoreless first half, but began to inch closer in the fourth quarter. Staring down a 23-0 deficit, Bontrager and Tinkey hauled in touchdown passes for Wawasee, but time ran out on the Warriors comeback.
Concord 16, Elkhart 6
Concord began their season with a road win over nearby Elkhart. The Minutemen scored on their opening drive on a touchdown pass from Hudson Glantz to Char’rese Brevard and added a 39-yard score for a first quarter 13-0 lead.
The Minutemen would go into the locker room with the 13-0 lead. Following halftime, Rafael Sabas drilled a 39-yard field goal, upping Concord’s lead to 16-0. The Lions would answer in the fourth, but coach Craig Koehler and the Minutemen improved to 1-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northridge 0, Lake Central 0
The Raiders were unable to capture a lead Friday afternoon against Lake Central. Northridge falls to 1-0-1 on the season.