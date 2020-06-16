ELKHART — Players were yelling out scores. Horseshoes were clanging off the metal rods. Compliments — and critiques — of people’s games were being doled out.
You wouldn’t think the world was in the middle of a pandemic by watching the Michiana Horseshoes League play Monday night. The league has faced minimal issues with being able to hold its 2020 summer season.
Judy Good, who organizes the league, said the season was only delayed a few weeks when the COVID-19 pandemic had first started. Since the state has started reopening, though, the league has been able to play with no restrictions.
“We all delayed a couple weeks starting,” Good said in a story that will run in The Goshen News’ Elkhart County Living magazine next week. “We usually start in the second week of May, but the one in Elkhart, our first night (was June 1). … We play at McNaughton Park, so we had to wait until they opened up the park.”
Good mentioned that most players wear gloves when pitching, so there isn’t much direct contact with the horseshoe itself. Most players also use a metal hook to pick their horseshoes up off the ground as well, meaning the touching of other’s horseshoes is minimal. This allows players to be able to play while keeping the threat of spreading coronavirus at a minimum.
Of the 18 players that played Monday, only one — LaVon Eash, 74 — was wearing a face mask. Masks are generally not needed when outside, but Eash still wore his anyway.
“I just think it’s more responsible for me,” said Eash of why he wears a mask. “They say I’m protecting other people, but I feel like I’m protecting me, too. I usually wear it when I’m out anywhere, especially around people.”
The majority of the players in the league are senior citizens, such as Lewis Hochstedler, 83. The Nappanee resident said he wasn’t worried about getting coronavirus from playing in the league.
“If I get the virus and pass away, I got a good place to go,” Hochstedler said.
Hochstedler and Eash went head-to-head in a matchup Monday. It was a close battle, but one that was ultimately won by Hochstedler. The two have been friends for years, so there was no bad blood caused by the result.
“(Eash) has beaten me as much as I’ve beaten him,” Hochstedler said.
Eash said he usually keeps it clean, no matter who he’s playing.
“First thing when you start trash talking, you’re going to lose,” Eash said.
The league runs throughout the summer. The winning team wins either a trophy or jacket. If they don’t want either, they receive a cash prize. A total of 18 players were playing Monday night across six, three-person teams. Each team plays each other in a round robin-styled contest, giving each player three games to play every night.
Eash primarily plays in the Middlebury League, but also substitutes for the Michiana one when needed. Just being able to play horseshoes is enough of a reward for Eash and all the players in the league right now.
“I just like getting out,” Eash said. “I like doing stuff like this. And the competition; I’m competitive with everything I do. I just appreciate the guys and the friendships.”
MICHIANA HORSESHOES LEAGUE RESULTS — JUNE 15, 2020
Standings:
Miller-Stewart 17 1/2 - 9 1/2
J Squared 16 - 11
HBHI 15 - 12
Jo Jo's Pretzels 14 1/2 - 12 1/2
Cole's Team 12 - 15
The Flippers 6 - 21
Honor Scores:
Alvie Shetler 126
Ray Powell 114
Claude Brown 112
Steve Fisher 111
Lewis Hochstedler 111
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.