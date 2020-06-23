ELKHART — Not even a cancer diagnosis could stop Lester Krull from horseshoe pitching.
Krull, 75, was diagnosed with throat cancer last May. Fortunately for Krull, doctors caught the mast on his vocal cords early enough to where a few surgeries and radiation have been able to get rid of the cancer. When Krull visited the doctor two weeks ago, the doctor said he didn’t see any signs of the cancer in his body.
“I hesitate to say I’m cancer free because, I might be now, but there is a possibility that it could come back,” Krull said. “I’m cancer-free now, but I have to do a PET scan on the 8th of July to make sure it isn’t anywhere else.”
Through all of this, Krull did not miss one week of horseshoe pitching at the Michiana Horseshoes League. Adjustments were made in order for Krull to still play.
“The ‘home team’ usually gives scores — I couldn’t do that, and everyone was fine with it,” Krull said. “I just told people I couldn’t talk loud or hardly at all and asked them to give the scores, and they were fine with that.”
Krull is one of the countless horseshoe players in the area that has battled through sickness or injuries to keep on playing the game they love.
Another member of the League, Alvie Shetler, 70, had cancer as well back in 2011, with his being on the kidney. Shetler was able to beat the cancer fairly quickly and has remained cancer-free ever since.
Shetler has had more issues with injuries, though, than anything. After starting to play in the area horseshoe leagues in 2003, Shetler fell and broke his neck in 2004. Unable to throw from the standard 40-foot distance used in horseshoes, Shetler considered quitting playing the game altogether.
Luckily for him, Shetler was able to apply for a medical waiver that allowed him to throw from 30 feet. Usually players can start throwing from 30 feet when they turn 70 years old, but due to the injury sustained by Shetler, he was able to move to the shorter distance at a younger age. The shorter distance put less torque on his neck, thus allowing him to play.
Shetler has also had two hip replacement surgeries and two shoulder surgeries since 2004, but none of them have slowed him down. He now plays three times a week in the area and usually travels to weekend tournaments across the Midwest.
“The horseshoes: that’s my world and that’s the way I can get out there and do stuff,” Shetler said. “I can’t bowl. I go golfing about once a year; I got arthritis really bad, but it doesn’t bother my neck so much. … it’s better than sitting around the house.”
Shetler also runs the Middlebury league, which was one of many in the area that had to delay their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually start the first of May, and they told us that we couldn’t start until the first of June, so we sat out,” Shetler said. “It was kind of hard not to go out there and play — I got a place in my backyard that I can play all the time, so at least I was able to play.”
Steve Fisher, 72, has more recently gone through his own health issues. Fisher has been battling shingles the past five weeks, affecting his left leg the most. This had a direct impact on his horseshoe pitching abilities.
“I didn’t throw at all the first week at Elkhart; I sent a sub,” Fisher said. “Then the second week at Elkhart, I pitched two games (instead of three) … I was so weak, I just thought I couldn’t throw another game.”
Despite being in pain, Fisher kept on winning. In fact, he didn’t lose his first match until this past Monday — against Krull, no less.
“Everybody was pitching poorly against me, so I just kept winning,” Fisher said. “I was shocked at myself, but (Monday) night was the best I’ve felt, and I got beat!”
The game of horseshoe pitching has brought all three men together. It’s a reason why all three have been able to persevere through their own health issues to keep playing a game they enjoy.
“I enjoy being with all the older fellas,” Krull said. “I’m 75, so I guess I’m a part of the older fellas now.”
