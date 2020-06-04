GOSHEN — In a weird way, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the Goshen Soccer Academy.
After opening to the public on Jan. 1, hundreds of teams signed up to play in the first session during the winter. On the weekends, up to 2,000 people would walk through the doors of the facility on Fairfield Ave.
It almost got to the point of being too much for managing partners Thavisak Mounsithiraj and Kyle Stiffney. They said people were coming from as far as Fort Wayne to play in their league games.
“Immediately, it was really chaotic because we did not anticipate the kind of numbers that we had, to be honest,” Mounsithiraj said. “We hit the ground running and it was just really crazy.”
“It was awesome to feel supported that way, but it was just we had a long list of stuff that we wanted to do, and then we picked our heads up and it was the end of February and we really had just been trying to stay afloat,” Stiffney added.
After a successful first two-plus months, though, GSA had to shut down like the majority of businesses in the country. It was mixed emotions on the closing, in Stiffney’s eyes.
“From a business perspective, it was difficult that we couldn’t have the community come in and play soccer,” Stiffney said. “From just a life perspective, it ended up being nice because we could actually stop and take a breath and do some of the projects that we hadn’t had time to do just because our January and February were so crazy.”
Some of those projects include developing the pickleball and racquetball leagues. Along with having soccer fields, the facility also has pickleball, racquetball, basketball and volleyball courts for rental. Since the demand for soccer was so crazy, though, Mounsithiraj and Stiffney didn’t have much time to pay attention to the other sports.
“To be honest, we haven’t even touched the racquetball and pickleball programs that we wanted to do because the numbers were so demanding for soccer. We just don’t have a court for it,” Mounsithiraj said.
GSA is able to accommodate all of these courts in one building because the type of soccer they play is called futsal. According to the United States Youth Futsal organization, the game is a “scaled down version of outdoor soccer played indoors. It is a 5 v 5 small-sided game played on a hard surfaced, basketball sized court with a smaller, low bounce ball. Futsal is played with touchline boundaries and without walls.”
One of the three courts inside the GSA building is strictly dedicated to futsal. A second is for futsal and volleyball, and a third has futsal, volleyball and basketball capabilities. Two racquetball and four pickleball courts have also been built in the building.
According to Mounsithiraj, visitors from England recently gave the courts high praise for their quality.
“They happened to be in town to work with the South Bend Lions, the new soccer team there, and they decided they wanted to see the place because they wanted to work with us a little bit,” Mounsithiraj said. “I asked them to come over and do a clinic with the kids in our Academy, and they showed up and looked at the place and said, ‘Tavi, if this is in England, it’d be the best one in England.’”
Now the GSA staff is left to wait to see when they’ll be able to re-open to the public. They were hoping to start making racquetball and pickleball courts available for rental starting in mid-June, but those plans may change after a letter from Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman this week warned of increasing COVID-19 case numbers in Elkhart County.
Stiffney said they anticipate starting their winter futsal session on Oct. 3. He and Mounsithiraj also know, though, that they have to be smart when they come back.
“At the end of the day, for us, we’re not going to open up unless it’s a safe environment for people,” Stiffney said. “Only time will tell when that’ll be and what it’ll look like.”
“We want to assure the parents that it’ll be a safe place for them,” Mounsithiraj added. “My hope would definitely be to start in October, not just for myself, but that goes for the whole county and country in general.”
