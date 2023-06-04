Fairfield's Mast loses in regional final
Fairfield junior Addison Mast saw her junior season come to an end Saturday in the individual girls tennis regional championship. After she defeated Michigan City freshman Sahara Joyce, 6-0, 6-0, in a semifinal contest in the morning, Mast lost to Whiting senior Sasha Adams, 0-6, 2-6, in the championship match. Both players entered the contest undefeated, with Adams now running her record to 26-0 and Mast's finishing at 24-1.
Elkhart unified track competes at state finals
The Lions finished in fifth place out of the 12 schools competing, scoring 97 team points. Noblesville won with 112 points, while Valparaiso, Fort Wayne Carroll and Penn rounded out the rest of the top four. Full results from the meet can be found on the IHSAA website.
Goshen City FC ties with Wisloka FC
Goshen City FC was able to play one of the top teams in the UPSL-Midwest Central Division to a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Goshen College. Andres Maza scored in the 61st minute to put GCFC ahead 1-0, but a goal in the eighth minute of added extra time from Wisloka forced the game to end in a draw. Goshen is now 3-3-2 on the season, good for 11 points in the standings. They travel to Schaumburg, Illinois this Saturday, June 10 to take on the Chicago Strikers in the second-to-last regular season game of the season.