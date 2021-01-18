A look at some local sports news from Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Goshen girls BB game canceled
The Goshen girls basketball game scheduled for Tuesday against Jimtown has been canceled. The varsity game was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The boys varsity game against Jimtown at 7:30 is still on as scheduled.
The next scheduled Goshen girls basketball game is Thursday at Bethany Christian. The RedHawks are 15-3 and 5-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference.
IHSAA announces boys basketball state finals date change
The IHSAA released the following press release Monday.
"IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig announced today that this year’s IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals will be played on Saturday, April 3, one week later than the previously scheduled date.
The four state championship games that will conclude the 111th boys state tournament, had been planned for March 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. This date change is necessary in order to provide flexibility for scheduling the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. In the interest of cooperating with our partners and friends with the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, and the Fieldhouse, the IHSAA agreed to vacate the March 27 date.
After a lengthy discussion considering options, the IHSAA Executive Committee approved the change to April 3.
“Our Executive Committee felt it was most important to preserve the experience for our young people of playing for a state championship in Bankers Life Fieldhouse,” Commissioner Paul Neidig said of the decision. “In a year that has seen plenty of disruption, we also felt this arrangement would cause the least amount of disruption and impact the fewest number of schools. The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever have been tremendous partners of the IHSAA and we felt it appropriate to work with them to help find a solution.”
“This is an extraordinary situation, of course, and we are grateful to Commissioner Neidig and our friends at the IHSAA for their support of the city and state in working through the details of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The IHSAA has always been an amazing partner and their understanding and flexibility throughout this process is a testament to their support of our community,” said Rick Fuson, President & COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “We look forward to the IHSAA boys basketball tournament every year and this will be an amazing day of basketball in Indianapolis on April 3rd.”
The dates and locations of the earlier rounds of the state tournament remain unchanged with sectionals scheduled for March 2-6; regionals on March 13, and semi-state games on March 20.
This will be just the second time ever and first time since 1978 that the boys state finals will be contested in the month of April. That year, winter weather and an energy crunch caused by a coal miners’ strike forced a delay of the state tournament following the sectional championship round. Regional games resumed three weeks later than originally scheduled on April 1 with semi-states on April 8 and the state finals on April 15 at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. Muncie Central would go on to win its sixth state championship defeating Terre Haute South in overtime, 65-64."
Goshen College's Chapman wins Crossroads POY
Via goleafs.net: "AVON, Ohio — Goshen College junior TaNiece Chapman, a forward on the Maple Leaf women's basketball team, was named the Crossroads League player of the week in women's basketball for the week of January 11-17.
Chapman, a Fort Wayne, Indiana, native, shot 55 percent from the floor last week and dropped in 17.7 points per game, scoring at least 14 points in all three games. Her best showing in terms of points and rebounds came Monday when she had a double-double — 21 points and 12 boards — against ninth-ranked Marian. Her final rebound of the game on Saturday was the 600th of her career, making her the sixth Maple Leaf to reach that plateau.
The Maple Leafs went 2-1 last week, including wins over local rivals Grace and Bethel on Wednesday and Saturday respectively, and sit at 5-12 for the season. The team plays Saint Francis twice this week, Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Fort Wayne and Saturday at 1 p.m. in Goshen.
For the season, Chapman leads the Maple Leafs with 13.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in addition to shooting 53 percent from the floor. She needs 104 points to reach 1,000 for her career.
The award is Goshen's third Crossroads League nod of the season after Nelson Kemboi was men's cross country Runner of the Week on Nov. 9 and Simon Graber Miller was the men's track and field Field Athlete of the Week on Nov. 23. Chapman was also the last GC athlete to win an Athlete of the Week award in basketball, taking home the honor on Nov. 11, 2019.
The Crossroads League selects an Athlete of the Week each week in all 18 conference-sponsored sports. The awards are based on nominations and voting from the league's 10 sports information directors."
