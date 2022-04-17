GOSHEN — For Cristian Robles and Adan Corona, a dream was fulfilled Saturday.
The executive directors of Revolutionary Soccer Training officially opened their doors to the public as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony. The facility is located at 2402 Eisenhower Dr. N in Goshen.
“I’m very, very happy,” Corona said. “This is my dream. When I came to the United States, I told my wife that maybe someday we can create (something like this) because I like soccer. We played soccer and my son does, too. So, I’m very happy. It’s really good.”
The building that opened Saturday is different from the original idea Robles had for his facility. When he first thought of the idea in 2019, Robles wanted to build full-sized turf fields outside that could be used for training purposes. As he finally started getting the plans in place, though, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic halted them.
This forced Robles to change paths a little bit. Instead of buying land for full-sized outdoor fields, he pivoted to purchasing the indoor building that RST now occupies. Robles invited different people to be partners with him, but Corona was the only one to stick with Robles throughout the process.
“We saw that it was necessary for the talent that we have in our community,” Robles said. “A place like this, we don’t have around here. Maybe in the big cities, but not around here. … It’s a little bit different. We’re a little more next level. We have professional soccer training equipment that isn’t around here. It’s a great opportunity for club teams or individuals to come and train and improve on their skills.”
While the space is too small to house a full-sized field, RST maximizes what it has with the technology it is using. There are two larger circular devices — the ICON and ICON V2 — that specialize in training passing and quick decision making. The devices can be set up in a multitude of ways that allow players to work on various skills related to the game.
A ping pong-looking table is also set up and is designed for players to practice passing off of it. Similar to ping pong, players try and kick the ball over a netted area onto the other side of the table, with their fellow partner being tasked with passing it back.
Another machine is set up for practicing shots via passes that would come from across the net. The machine can be set up to send passes short, long, high or low and at varying speeds, replicating what a real-life game scenario would feel like as much as possible.
All of this technology is designed to improve a player’s ball mastery, shooting accuracy, speed and agility.
The two ICON machines came from the United Kingdom, the ping pong-styled table is from Hungary and the passing machine from China.
“I feel sad a little bit for the United States because it’s a big country, but we don’t have enough technology like this,” Robles said.
Among those giving remarks at the opening ceremony Saturday were Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and District 5 City Councilman Gilberto Perez Jr.
“Having a facility like this in Goshen is just going to continue to help our players get better and better every single year,” said Stutsman to the crowd on hand. “I’m super grateful to be here. I’m glad you guys are part of Goshen and thank you for all that you’re doing for our community.”
“We’re just really grateful that Cristian and Adan have seen the vision to help young people keep active and busy and help build some skills,” Perez Jr. added. “We know you have a lot more to do, and this is just the beginning.”
With the new training facility now in place, Robles said he and Corona hope to grow the place into a premier destination for soccer training in the area.
“We want to make it a bigger place with synthetic turf fields,” Robles said. “We don’t have anything like this here. That is the main goal.”
More information about the company can be found on its website at revolutionarysoccertraining.com.
