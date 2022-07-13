ELKHART — The Elkhart County United soccer teams have always been close to achieving success at the national level.
Now, they’re finally breaking through.
The U18 team for the club recently won the 2022 United States Youth Soccer (USYS) National Presidents Cup championship, while the U17 is set to head to Orlando, Florida, next week to compete for their age group’s National Championship.
“We’ve had teams get to the national league level before and the Presidents Cup, but have never won,” U17 head coach and U18 assistant coach Dan Sullivan said. “To my knowledge, this was the first time we’ve ever won that event. We’ve had teams get to the Midwest regional level before where the (U17) is, but they’ve never gotten out of regionals and to nationals. We’ve been knocking on that door for a while, so to have two teams in the same season be able to push through just makes for good soccer in the north.”
U18 WINS IN DRAMATIC FASHION
Down 2-0 at halftime of the national championship game, head coach Mubarike Chisoni knew he had to change his team’s strategy.
“We just told the guys at halftime that we have nothing to lose, to just go out there and play,” Chisoni recalled. “We were the underdogs, so we just went out there and changed the game plan to press the other team and see how they’d handle it.”
The aggressiveness paid off for the Elkhart U18 team, as two second-half goals against Bethesda Green (Maryland) sent the game to overtime.
After no goals were scored in the extra session, the championship came down to penalty kicks. It would take seven rounds of PKs before ECU would win it, as Fabrizio Proano made the game-winning save to crown his team champions.
Northridge senior-to-be Micah Wieland had a hard time putting into words what the moment meant to him.
“Sprinting the field, looking left and right to my teammates, looking at me, looking at them — surely, I’ve never seen some of my teammates run that fast,” Wieland said. “It was just unforgettable and memorable for sure. I can’t even put words to it. I’ll just remember what I felt in the moment.”
The win over Bethesda averaged a 3-2 loss to that same team earlier in the national tournament. After losing its first game at nationals, Elkhart beat a team from California, 3-0, in their second game and tied a team from Texas, 1-1, in its third game to advance to the championship contest.
It was a long journey for ECU to get to the Presidents Cup final to begin with. They first had to win the Indiana State Cup tournament, which they did by going 5-0 across a two-week span, capping it off with a dominant 4-0 victory over Indy Premier 04B Elite.
This advanced the team to the Midwest Regional, where they were paired with the best teams from the neighboring states. The Flames went 2-1 in their bracket, which was good enough to advance to the overall semifinals. There, they beat a team from St. Louis to advance to the final. Facing one of the top programs from the Kansas City area, ECU was able to pick up a 2-1 victory, making them one of four clubs in the country to advance to the Presidents Cup national tournament.
“This was our fifth game in the tournament, and we had a very small squad; we took only 14 guys, so some of them didn’t have their legs anymore by the time we got to the semifinals,” said Chisoni about the Midwest championship game. “We devised a game plan to manage the moment, and the guys scored two good goals in the first 20 minutes.”
Being able to bring home a national championship like the U18 team did is good for the entire club, in Chisoni’s eyes.
“We’re a very small club compared to the other clubs that we’re competing against,” Chisoni said. “When you get to the national tournaments, you get to start talking to other coaches from other clubs, and you ask them how many kids they have in their club. They’ll say numbers like 700 or 1,000, and then you look at us, and we have 400 kids total, which includes the kids at the younger level.
“So, to achieve what we did at the national level is a big achievement for the club and our community here.”
U17 EXCITED FOR OPPORTUNITY
Much like the U18 team, the Elkhart County United U17 has had to overcome some adversity to qualify for its national championship tournament.
After working through the state tournament with relative ease, they suffered a loss in their second contest in the Midwest Regional. This meant that the Flames would have to win their final two games in order to qualify for the national tournament.
After beating a team from St. Louis, 4-3, ECU came back the next day and beat a team from Kansas, 3-0, to be one of the final U17 teams playing in the country heading into next week.
“It was 3-0 with five minutes left, and I just couldn’t stop smiling when I was playing,” Goshen senior-to-be Josh Cruz said. “I kept talking with the refs and I was just really excited. It’s something you can’t express, but it’s just a feeling inside where you know the game is over and you’re so pumped to the point where you can’t stop smiling.”
Cruz credits how he and his teammates reacted to a slow start to the season as a reason why they’ve found postseason success.
“Towards the beginning of our season, we had a pretty bad start,” Cruz recalled. “We lost four games in a row, but then our coach gave us a big talk. He basically said if we don’t step it up, we’re just wasting our parents’ money. That kind of made us step up and woke us up.”
Westview junior-to-be Teague Misner credits the camaraderie the group has as a reason why they’ve been able to reach a level no other U17 team has in the club’s history.
“For us, we’ve played together for so many years,” Misner said, “I came here when I was 10, and there’s seven of us that have played from then-on until now. We just have a good connection, I’d say.”
The 16-team field for the National Championship is split into four groups of four. Group play games will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 19-21.
Whichever team plays the best against the other three teams in their bracket advance to the overall semifinals. The two semifinal games are set to be played Saturday, July 23, with the championship game the next day. All games are played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
“I just want the kids to compete,” said Sullivan are his expectations for the tournament. “This is a pretty big stage for these kids. This group has been at other national-level events, but you have 16 teams going, representing multiple states all over the country. We just want to put on a good show, put a good product out on the pitch, be competitive and put the boys in a position where they can have some success. Each of them has a different definition of what success is, but we just want to make the trip home as enjoyable as the anticipation is going there.”