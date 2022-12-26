Here is a look at the full prep schedule for the rest of the week, featuring all of the holiday tournaments our area teams are competing in.
Tuesday, December 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LaPorte Tournament: LaPorte vs. Hanover Central, 10 a.m. ET; Bethany Christian vs. Highland, noon ET; third place game, 3 p.m. ET; championship game, 5 p.m. ET (note that LaPorte is in the central time zone)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeland Christian Tournament at Grace College, Day 1: Pool A: Clinton Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 10 a.m., Clinton Christian vs. DeMotte Christian, 1 p.m., DeMotte Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 4 p.m.; Pool B: Traders Point Christian vs. Faith Christian, 11:30 a.m.; Bethany Christian vs. Traders Point Christian, 2:30 p.m.; Bethany Christian vs. Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Noblesville Holiday Tournament, Day 1 (eight total teams, everyone guaranteed three games): Northridge vs. Noblesville, 4:15 p.m.; second game that day for Raiders TBD on if they win or lose (if they lose, they play again at 7:45 p.m.)
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Valparaiso, NorthWood, SB Riley, Munster and Harrison at Valparaiso, 1 p.m. ET/noon CT
Jimtown at Penn, 4:45 p.m. (NIC)
Wednesday, December 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plymouth Classic: Plymouth vs. Norwell, 10 a.m.; Wawasee vs. Huntington North, 11:45 a.m.; Wawasee vs. Norwell, 6 p.m.; Plymouth vs. Huntington North, 7:45 p.m.
Fremont Classic, Day 1: Jimtown vs. Lake Station, 3 p.m.; Sturgis (Mi.) vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeland Christian Tournament at Grace College, Day 2: Pool A third place vs. Pool B third place, 11:30 a.m.; Pool A second place vs. Pool B second place, 2:30 p.m.; Pool A first place vs. Pool B first place, 5:30 p.m. - featuring area team Bethany Christian
Noblesville Holiday Tournament, Day 2 - if Northridge wins Tuesday, they will play first at 12:45 p.m. Seventh place game is 2:30 p.m.; fifth place game 4:15 p.m.; third place game 6 p.m.; championship game 7:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Penn Girls Invitational, 9 a.m. start - featuring area teams Elkhart and Wawasee
Thursday, December 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview Sports Medicine Shootout at Trine University, all day: area games are West Noble vs. FW North, 9am; Lakeland vs. Concord, 10:30am; West Noble vs. Tippecanoe Valley, noon; FW North vs. Concord, 1:30 p.m.; Elkhart vs. Northrop, 3:30 p.m.; Elkhart vs. FW South, 8 p.m.
Goshen Holiday Shootout: Goshen vs. East Noble and Mishawaka vs. DeKalb, both at 11 a.m.; Goshen vs. DeKalb and Mishawaka vs. East Noble, both at 2:30 p.m.
Northridge holiday tournament, day 1: Pool A: Northridge vs. Knox and Andrean vs. SB St. Joseph, 10 a.m.; Northridge vs. Andrean and Knox vs. SB St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.; Pool B: NorthWood vs. Rushville and Merrillville vs. FW Bishop Dwenger, 11:30 a.m.; NorthWood vs. Merrillville and FW Dwenger vs. Rushville, 4 p.m.
Fremont Classic, Day 2: third place game, 5 p.m.; championship game, 7 p.m. - featuring area team Jimtown
BOYS BASKETBALL
Plymouth Holiday Tournament: Knox vs. Plymouth, 10:30 a.m.; Jimtown vs. Lewis-Cass, 12:15 p.m.; third-place game, 6:15 p.m.; championship game, 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Al Smith Invitational Day 1 at Mishawaka, 9 a.m. start - featuring area teams Elkhart, Jimtown, NorthWood and Wawasee
Friday, December 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge holiday tournament, day 2: Pool A: Northridge vs. SB St. Joseph and Andrean vs. Knox, 10 a.m.; Pool B: NorthWood vs. FW Bishop Dwenger and Merrillville vs. Rushville, 11:30 a.m.; Seventh/fifth place games, 2:30 p.m.; Third/first place games: 4:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview Sports Medicine Shootout at Trine University, all day - area games are Fairfield vs. FW Wayne, 11:30 a.m.; Fairfield vs. FW North, 4 p.m.; West Noble vs. FW Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle: NorthWood vs. North Daviess, 11 a.m.; Penn vs. Ben Davis, 12:45 p.m.; consolation game 6 p.m., championship game 7:45 p.m.
Wawasee holiday tournament: Wawasee vs. SB Trinity at Greenlawn, 10 a.m.; Woodlan vs. Rochester, 11:30 a.m.; third-place game, 6 p.m.; championship game, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Al Smith Invitational Day 2 at Mishawaka, 9 a.m. start - featuring area teams Elkhart, Jimtown, NorthWood and Wawasee