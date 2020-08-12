MACOMB, Ill. — Brandon Pruitt is back to where he started — kind of.
The recent West Noble High School graduate is now at Western Illinois after signing to continue his football and academic career at the Naval Academy this past December. Last summer, Pruitt had verbally committed to Western Illinois before Navy came in and offered Pruitt a scholarship. Now, Pruitt is back to the school he originally committed to.
“Initially, I was going through ‘Report Day’ (at Navy), and I kind of just changed my mind,” said Pruitt on his decision to leave Navy. “Not really because of the coaching or anything; it’s just I wasn’t positive I wanted to make a nine-year commitment when I was 18 years old. I think it would’ve been great and they offered a lot, but I just wasn’t sure that’s what I really wanted to do.”
Pruitt said he reached out to Leathernecks head coach Jared Elliott in early July about joining the program. Pruitt said Elliott received him with open arms, which was reassuring to the former West Noble star.
“(Elliott) said that I could come on here still and he said he was glad to hear from me and have me back,” Pruitt said. “He said that obviously I was a good player, otherwise he wouldn’t have recruited me last year. The coaching staff was just super open to me and I’m glad they offered this opportunity to me, especially since how late I changed my mind.”
Having such a receptive coaching staff at Western Illinois is what made them stand out, in Pruitt’s eyes.
“It’s different when you know your coaching staff actually wants you. I’m not saying the Naval Academy didn’t — they were awesome,” Pruitt said. “But clearly, if you’re going to have someone de-commit and then come back last second right before your season is going to start, they want you and they actually care about you as more than a player.”
Pruitt was one of the top players in the area during his time with West Noble. A four-year linebacker and running back, Pruitt racked up 4,299 yards rushing and 44 touchdowns on offense and 348 tackles and 30.5 sacks on defense. He was named to the Associated Press’ Indiana Class 3A All-State team this past fall, among other honors.
While he played both sides of the ball in high school, Pruitt will solely focus on playing linebacker in college. He’ll also have a role on special teams as well.
Unfortunately, the Leathernecks fall season has been postponed to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Western Illinois plays in the Division-I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), formerly known as Division I-AA. Its conference, the Missouri Valley Conference, announced Aug. 7 that it will play its eight-game conference schedule in the spring. This lines up with the FCS playoffs being moved to the spring.
Teams are allowed to play three non-conference games in the fall, but Pruitt said Western Illinois will not be playing those since they don’t count for the playoffs. For Pruitt, having a definitive ruling on the season was a relief for himself and the program.
“Not that we didn’t want to play, but we wanted an answer,” Pruitt said. “We wanted to know what we were doing so that the seniors aren’t going out there and getting hurt potentially for nothing. It was just really good to have that news.”
Pruitt is confident that the spring season will happen.
“I don’t really see how they can cancel fall sports all year,” Pruitt said. “Hopefully in the spring, it clears up a little bit. Ultimately, I think the NCAA and power conferences want to keep players and their families safe, so if it’s still bad, I wouldn’t put it past them to cancel. Right now, everybody’s pretty confident that we’ll play.”
