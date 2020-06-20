GOSHEN — There was a sense of normalcy at Pringle Park in Goshen Saturday. The seven baseball and softball fields that occupy the park were filled with kids playing the games they’ve waited all summer to play.

Goshen Little League officially started playing games this weekend after a near-two-month postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to have a season for the kids to give them some normalcy,” Goshen Little League president Bob Smith said. “We have a great board that chipped in and did a lot of work; this park wouldn’t look like it does right now if it wasn’t for everybody on the board.”

GLL is one of a handful of little leagues that are playing this summer. Multiple ones throughout the area canceled their seasons, and the Goshen Youth Soccer League also canceled its season back in April.

Due to the cancellations, Goshen Little League offered registration to any kid who wanted to play, regardless of if they’re in the GLL district or not. Smith said they added about 60 out-of-district players for the summer, helping give them 40 total teams across the baseball and softball levels.

While the games are being played outdoors, social distancing and health measures are in place. No sunflower seeds are allowed at the park this season, players must wash their hands before and after games, and fans are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines in the stands.

Hand sanitizer is also in every dugout, with every team applying some after the game.

“We have signs up; there’s signs on every fence that reminds people to stay six feet apart,” Smith said. “A lot of emails have gone out, it’s on our Facebook page. I don’t think we can, per se, enforce it, but I hope people have enough respect that they will just honor what we’re asking.”

Jimmy Marlow, who’s coaching his daughter’s, Adyson, softball team, said it’s hard to enforce social distancing and health protocols at all times.

“Once you get into the heat of things, it’s really hard to keep it in the back of your mind — the social distancing — because everybody’s got an instinct to high five, to hug or do whatever,” Marlow said. “We just try to make sure everyone keeps their equipment separate, uses their own equipment and everyone’s not sharing things. It’s kind of hard to social distance in the dugout and on the field.”

This is Marlow’s first season coaching softball. He’s coached his sons in baseball the last 15 years, but both of them have graduated high school. He hopes that GLL playing its season will help bring the community together.

“It’s nice to get out of the house for everybody, I think,” Marlow said. “I know there’s a lot of leagues that aren’t even playing, and I think it’s a good opportunity for our kids and our community to get out and support the community, support the kids and have a good time.”

Games were scheduled to start on June 27, but were moved up a week when Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb moved the state’s re-opening plan up a week. This will allow an extra week of games for kids to play. The season runs through the first week of August.

Teams began practicing at the end of May, which was a struggle at times.

“It’s actually been kind of hard,” said Marlow of the last month. “A lot of the kids that signed up to come out haven’t even shown up, and I think it’s got a lot to do with the fear factor from the news; just people not wanting to go out because they’re scared. But the kids that are here are having a good time.”

Smith said GLL plans to finish the season, barring anything unforeseen.

“We definitely want to finish the season, and I think we can,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we don’t get any outbreaks here in the park and we can roll through early August, the kids get a couple of weeks off and hopefully they get to go back to school.”

Smith also has a son playing, Zander, 6. Smith coaches his son’s team, the Mud Hens, who were one of the first teams to play Saturday against the Scrappers.

“He struggled with school being out and e-learning, and his wrestling season got cut short,” Smith said. “So, to see him get to do something he likes — that was priceless, it really was.”